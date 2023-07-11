 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Samsung’s 512 GB microSD is $29.99 for Prime Day, gives your packed Switch more space

Let your games stretch their legs for 33% off

By Owen S. Good
Nintendo Switch Skyrim Image: Nintendo
Owen S. Good is an assignment editor for games at Polygon, and a 15-year veteran of video games writing, well known for his coverage of sports and racing games.

Samsung’s 512 GB microSD card, useful for Nintendo Switch and Android smartphones and tablets, is available for $29.99, or 33% off, for Amazon Prime Day. It’s a great value and a good way to give your Switch games some room to stretch their legs — or pack in more.

Nintendo power users are familiar with the cramped on-board quarters that shipped with the launch model and Nintendo Switch Lite (both 32 GB) and even the Nintendo Switch OLED model (64 GB) that arrived in 2021. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom takes up 16 GB of storage, and many AAA third-party games go north of 20 GB.

So, for the price of a used game, you can give yourself some extra space and a break from constant file management every time a new game comes along. (Unless you get your games on physical media, in which case, more power to you.) I’m kind of a nerd about being able to download and install every digital game I’ve purchased, and I picked up a 512 GB card for considerably more when I got my OLED at the end of 2021.

If you’re looking to fill up your Switch’s embiggened memory with a new games, GameStop has a digital code deal for Metroid Dread for $39.99 (normally $59.99); it’s also available on physical media along with Pokémon Legends: Arceus for $39 ($20 off) and Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 for $25 (was $39.99).

Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here.

