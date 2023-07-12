Save $80 on an OLED Switch during Prime Day

If you act fast, you can snag a Nintendo Switch OLED at Amazon for $279.99 when you use the code CREATORFAVPD at checkout. It’s normally $349.99, but using this code (brought to our attention by Twitter user @Wario64) makes the OLED Switch less expensive than the standard model of Nintendo’s handheld.

The OLED model is similar to its standard counterpart, but features several improvements, including a larger and brighter display, better audio, and a more robust kickstand.

Even with the advent of more powerful gaming handheld like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally, the Switch is still the only (official) place to experience first-party Nintendo titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Metroid Dread, and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

We can’t guarantee how long this deal will last, but this is a fantastic opportunity if you’re considering investing in Nintendo’s upgraded handheld. In the meantime, if you need some games for your new Switch, we’ve found the best video game deals and free games you can get during Amazon Prime Day. Or if you’re looking for new gaming gear, we’ve scouted out the best gaming mice, gaming headsets, and gaming monitor deals available during the two-day event.

