 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Save $80 on an OLED Switch during Prime Day

You thought Prime Day was over?!

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A photo of the new Nintendo Switch (OLED model) in white on a wooden table Photo: Nintendo
Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

If you act fast, you can snag a Nintendo Switch OLED at Amazon for $279.99 when you use the code CREATORFAVPD at checkout. It’s normally $349.99, but using this code (brought to our attention by Twitter user @Wario64) makes the OLED Switch less expensive than the standard model of Nintendo’s handheld.

The OLED model is similar to its standard counterpart, but features several improvements, including a larger and brighter display, better audio, and a more robust kickstand.

Even with the advent of more powerful gaming handheld like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally, the Switch is still the only (official) place to experience first-party Nintendo titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Metroid Dread, and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

We can’t guarantee how long this deal will last, but this is a fantastic opportunity if you’re considering investing in Nintendo’s upgraded handheld. In the meantime, if you need some games for your new Switch, we’ve found the best video game deals and free games you can get during Amazon Prime Day. Or if you’re looking for new gaming gear, we’ve scouted out the best gaming mice, gaming headsets, and gaming monitor deals available during the two-day event.

Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here.

  1. Polygon
  2. Prime Day 2023
  3. Best deals
  4. Best board games
  5. Best gaming monitors
  6. Best D&D deals

In This Stream

Amazon Prime Day 2023: All the deals and tips in one place

View all 33 stories

Loading comments...

The Latest

The best Prime Day competitor deals

By Alice Newcome-Beill and Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Tons of Blu-rays and streaming services are on sale for Prime Day

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Gaming monitors get steep discounts for Prime Day

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Great Prime Day deals on D&D and Critical Role are still available

By Charlie Hall
/ new

D&D deals provide everything you need to become a Dungeon Master for less than $50

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Prime Day is a great time to get a gaming headset on sale

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon