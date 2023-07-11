 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The best toy and plushie deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

From Squishmallows to Lego sets and more

By Nicole Carpenter
A large pile of Squishmallows Photo: Maggie Shannon for The Washington Post via Getty Images
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening now. The two-day sales event is known for its price cuts on high ticket items like televisions, laptops, and appliances, but don’t forget about smaller items, like toys and plushies. During the July 11-12 sale, you’ll find everything from Squishmallows and Lego sets to adorable Christmas ornaments and Funko action figures. We’ve rounded up our favorite toys and plushies deals below, and we’ll be adding more as Prime Day goes on.

Best Lego deals

The Lego kit for the Razor Crest ship from Star Wars The Mandalorian TV show.
Snag the Razor Crest from The Mandalorian during Prime Day.
Image: Lego, Lucasfilm, Disney

Best Squishmallow deals

Best Funko deals

Best Christmas ornament deals

A holiday ornament from Hallmark of K.K. Slider, a character from Nintendo’s Animal Crossing video game, sitting on a stool while playing an acoustic guitar.
The K.K. Slider ornament is one of many that’s discounted for Prime Day 2023.
Image: Hallmark, Nintendo

Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here.

