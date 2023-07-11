The best toy and plushie deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening now. The two-day sales event is known for its price cuts on high ticket items like televisions, laptops, and appliances, but don’t forget about smaller items, like toys and plushies. During the July 11-12 sale, you’ll find everything from Squishmallows and Lego sets to adorable Christmas ornaments and Funko action figures. We’ve rounded up our favorite toys and plushies deals below, and we’ll be adding more as Prime Day goes on.
Best Lego deals
- The Lego Star Wars Razor Crest kit from The Mandalorian is $97.99 (normally $139.99)
- Lego’s 1950s pickup truck kit costs $90.99 (normally $129.99).
- The Little Mermaid Ariel’s Underwater Palace Lego set is $69.99 (normally $99.99).
- Lego’s picturesque Floral Art wall decor set is $55.99 (normally $79.99).
- The 4049-piece Lego Marvel Hulkbuster set is $301.45 (normally $549.99).
Best Squishmallow deals
- The 8-inch version of Tahoe, the tortoiseshell cat Squishmallow, is just $8.99 (normally $12.99).
- The 12-inch version of Bri, the pink owl with a crown Squishmallow, is $10.99 (normally $15.99).
- The 12-inch version of Xiomara, the black panther Squishmallow, is $10.99 (normally $15.99).
Best Funko deals
- The Funko Pop Star Wars Advent Calendar set is $34.99 (normally $59.99).
- The Funko Pop Deluxe Stranger Things “Build A Scene” figure of Will is $9.99 (normally $29.99).
- The Funko Pop Town figure for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary is $23.99 (normally $34.99).
Best Christmas ornament deals
- Sega Genesis holiday ornament is $15.99 (normally $22.99).
- K.K. Slider holiday ornament is $13.99 (normally $19.99).
- Shadow the Hedgehog holiday ornament is $6.99 (normally $9.99).
- Burger and Fries magnetic holiday ornament is $8.49 (normally $9.99).
Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here.
