The best deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

These are the discounts you definitely don’t want to miss

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

A graphic containing the Belle collector’s edition film, the iPad, and a Dungeons &amp; Dragons Starter Kit Graphic: Will Joel, Cameron Faulkner/Polygon | Source images: GKIDS, Apple, Wizards of the Coast
Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon’s commerce editor. He began writing about tech and gaming in 2013, and migrated from The Verge in 2023.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 has arrived, and the two-day sale event is packed with deals. All you need to get access to the savings is Amazon Prime, which is free for 30 days if you’re a new subscriber, or $14.99 per month if you aren’t. We’ve sorted through all of the Prime Day deals to find things that we like and that Polygon readers might like, too.

This page is where you’ll find all of the best deals in one place, and it’ll be updated regularly throughout the week. But if you’re looking for something specific, check out our curated recommendations of the best gaming deals, gaming accessory deals, movie deals, toy deals, and free games.

Best Prime Day 2023 tabletop deals

Best board game deals

Some components from Skyrim - The Adventure Game, including a miniature khajit, ork, and nord. A double-layer sideboard sits in the foreground, with little pockets to fit upgrade shits, money and other resources, as well as cubes to mark health, stamina, and magicka levels.
Showing off the board and pieces included with The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim - The Adventure Game.
Photo: Charlie Hall/Polygon

Best Dungeons & Dragons deals

Best Star Wars tabletop deals

Best Magic: The Gathering deals

Best Prime Day 2023 gaming deals

Best PlayStation deals

A close-up of the stenciled PlayStation logo on the white side panel of the PS5 Photo: Henry Hargreaves/Polygon

Best Xbox deals

Xbox Series X video game console photographed on a dark grey background Photo: Henry Hargreaves for Polygon

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch handheld mode with Zelda menu Photo: Austin Pikulski/Vox Studios

Best Steam Deck deals

Photo of Steam Deck hand-held gaming device on a red material Photo: Chris Plante/Polygon

Best mobile gaming deals

The Case-Mate Fuel Brites 30 W USB-C wall charge in electric blue.
This see-through USB-C charger is on sale during Prime Day.
Image: Case-Mate

Best gaming monitor deals

An image of the Alienware AW3423DW curved gaming monitor on a white desk, connected to a gaming laptop.
The Alienware AW3423DW is an awesome display, and it’s cheaper during Prime Day.
Image: Amelia Holowaty Krales/The Verge

1440p

4K

  • For a gaming monitor that’s practically as big as a TV, the Asus ROG Strix 43-inch 4K gaming display is $74.99 (was $999).

Best gaming laptop deals

The Verge plays Death’s Door on the Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet on a wooden table.
The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is shown here, and it’s hundreds off during Prime Day.
Photo: Amelia Holowaty-Krales/The Verge
  • The Asus ROG Strix G16 16-inch gaming laptop with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD is $1,129.49 (was $1,399.99).
  • The Acer Nitro 17-inch gaming laptop with AMD’s Ryzen 7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD is $1,199.99 (was $1,399.99).
  • MSI’s GF63 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD is $859.99 (was $999).
  • MSI’s Katana 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4070, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD is $1,349.99 (was $1,599).

Best gaming accessory deals

A photo of the Asus ROG Azoth along with its included accessories.
The Asus ROG Azoth gaming keyboard is one of few premium mechanical options that lets you install your own switches.
Image: Asus

Best streaming accessory deals

The Elgato Key Light Mini is shown from behind, shining its light onto a streamer who is building a PC from scratch.
The Elgato Key Light Mini is almost half off during Prime Day. It’s a powerful, Wi-Fi connected light that can make you look good during streams.
Photo: Elgato/Corsair

Best Prime Day 2023 entertainment deals

Best movie and TV show deals

A still taken from the animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
You should see Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse before Across the Spider-Verse. Thankfully, it’s discounted during Prime Day 2023.
Image: Sony Pictures

Best anime deals

Best TV deals

Best soundbar deals

Best streaming device deals

Best streaming service deals

  • Max is $7.99 monthly for two months (was $15.99 per month) via Prime Video
  • MGM+ is $0.99 monthly for two months (was $5.99 per month) via Prime Video
  • Paramount+ is $5.99 monthly for two months (was $11.99 per month) via Prime Video
  • AMC+ is $4.49 monthly for two months (was $8.99 per month) via Prime Video
  • Starz is $0.99 monthly for two months (was $9.99 per month) via Prime Video
  • Acorn TV is $0.99 monthly for two months (was $6.99 per month) via Prime Video
  • PBS Kids is $0.99 monthly for two months (was $4.99 per month) via Prime Video
  • Noggin is $0.99 monthly for two months (was $7.99 per month) via Prime Video
  • Cinemax is $0.99 monthly for two months (was $9.99 per month) via Prime Video
  • Lifetime Movie Club is $0.99 monthly for two months (was $4.99 per month) via Prime Video
  • ALLBLK is $0.99 monthly for two months (was $5.99 per month) via Prime Video

