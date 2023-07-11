The best deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

Amazon Prime Day 2023 has arrived, and the two-day sale event is packed with deals. All you need to get access to the savings is Amazon Prime, which is free for 30 days if you’re a new subscriber, or $14.99 per month if you aren’t. We’ve sorted through all of the Prime Day deals to find things that we like and that Polygon readers might like, too.

This page is where you’ll find all of the best deals in one place, and it’ll be updated regularly throughout the week. But if you’re looking for something specific, check out our curated recommendations of the best gaming deals, gaming accessory deals, movie deals, toy deals, and free games.

Best Prime Day 2023 tabletop deals

Best board game deals

Best Dungeons & Dragons deals

Best Star Wars tabletop deals

Best Magic: The Gathering deals

Best Prime Day 2023 gaming deals

Best PlayStation deals

Best Xbox deals

Best Nintendo Switch deals

The EVGA XR1 capture card with 1440p capture and 4K video passthrough is $99.99 (was $219.99).

Elgato’s popular HD60 X 4K capture card is $139.99 (was $199.99).

Best Steam Deck deals

The UGREEN 6-in-1 dock for the Steam Deck is $31.49 (was $44.99).

Best mobile gaming deals

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad with 64 GB of storage is $379 (was $449).

Best gaming monitor deals

1440p

4K

For a gaming monitor that’s practically as big as a TV, the Asus ROG Strix 43-inch 4K gaming display is $74.99 (was $999).

Best gaming laptop deals

The Asus ROG Strix G16 16-inch gaming laptop with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD is $1,129.49 (was $1,399.99).

The Acer Nitro 17-inch gaming laptop with AMD’s Ryzen 7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD is $1,199.99 (was $1,399.99).

MSI’s GF63 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD is $859.99 (was $999).

MSI’s Katana 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4070, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD is $1,349.99 (was $1,599).

Best gaming accessory deals

The Glorious Model O wired gaming mouse is $34.77 (was $49.99).

Best streaming accessory deals

Best Prime Day 2023 entertainment deals

Best movie and TV show deals

Best anime deals

Best TV deals

Best soundbar deals

Best streaming device deals

Best streaming service deals

Max is $7.99 monthly for two months (was $15.99 per month) via Prime Video

MGM+ is $0.99 monthly for two months (was $5.99 per month) via Prime Video

Paramount+ is $5.99 monthly for two months (was $11.99 per month) via Prime Video

AMC+ is $4.49 monthly for two months (was $8.99 per month) via Prime Video

Starz is $0.99 monthly for two months (was $9.99 per month) via Prime Video

Acorn TV is $0.99 monthly for two months (was $6.99 per month) via Prime Video

PBS Kids is $0.99 monthly for two months (was $4.99 per month) via Prime Video

Noggin is $0.99 monthly for two months (was $7.99 per month) via Prime Video

Cinemax is $0.99 monthly for two months (was $9.99 per month) via Prime Video

Lifetime Movie Club is $0.99 monthly for two months (was $4.99 per month) via Prime Video

ALLBLK is $0.99 monthly for two months (was $5.99 per month) via Prime Video

