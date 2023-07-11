The best deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

Amazon Prime Day 2023 has arrived, and the two-day sale event is packed with deals. All you need to get access to the savings is Amazon Prime, which is free for 30 days if you’re a new subscriber, or $14.99 per month if you aren’t. We’ve sorted through all of the Prime Day deals to find things that we like and that Polygon readers might like, too.
This page is where you’ll find all of the best deals in one place, and it’ll be updated regularly throughout the week. But if you’re looking for something specific, check out our curated recommendations of the best gaming deals, gaming accessory deals, movie deals, toy deals, and free games.
Best Prime Day 2023 tabletop deals
Best board game deals
- Cards Against Humanity: Nerd Bundle is $15.99 (was $20).
- Bananagrams is $12.99 (was $17.02).
- Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition is $15.99 (was $20).
- Splendor is $24.99 (was $44.99).
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - The Adventure Game is $76.99 (was $139.99).
- The Lord of the Rings Journeys in Middle-earth is $76.99 (was $109.99).
- Marvel Champions is $38.99 (was $55.99).
- Massive Darkness 2: Hellscape is $84.49 (was $109.99).
- Mice & Mystics is $55.59 (was $79.99).
- Mysterium is $38.49 (was $54.99).
- Azul is $23.99 (was $39.99).
- Bears vs. Babies is $17.49 (was $24.99).
- Bloodborne: The Card Game is $76.99 (was $109.99).
- Cosmic Encounter: 42nd Anniversary Edition is $48.99 (was $69.99).
- Dixit (2021) is $24.49 (was $39.99).
- Exploding Kittens is $15.99 (was $29.99).
- Exploding Kittens NSFW Edition is $13.99 (was $19.99).
- Elder Sign is $24.99 (was $39.99).
- Frostpunk: The Board Game is $101.99 ($119.99).
You can find even more of the best board game deals right here.
Best Dungeons & Dragons deals
- Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle is $13.99 (was $19.99).
- Player’s Handbook (2014) is $17.99 (was $49.95).
- Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden is $17.99 (was $49.95).
- Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins — Yasha Nydoorin is $9.30 (was $17.99).
- Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origina Volume 3 is $11.90 (was $19.99).
- Critical Role: The Tales of Exandria — The Bright Queen is $11.90 (was $19.99).
You can find even more of the best D&D deals right here.
Best Star Wars tabletop deals
- Star Wars X-Wing Miniatures Game 2nd Edition Core Set is $33.24 (was $47.99).
- Star Wars: Legion — Clone Wars Core Set is $83.99 (was $119.99).
- Dark Troopers Expansion is $30.49 (was $54.99).
- Nadiri Starhawk Expansion Pack is $49.99 (was $94.99).
- The Chimera Expansion Pack is $41.99 (was $59.99).
- Galactic Republic Fleet Starter is $76.99 (was $109.99).
- Imperial Assault Core Set is $76.99 (was $109.99).
You can find even more of the best Star Wars tabletop deals right here.
Best Magic: The Gathering deals
- Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Collector Booster single pack is $9.99 (was $22).
- Phyrexia: All Will Be One Collector Booster single pack is $22.50 (was $26.10).
- Phyrexia: All Will Be One Bundle is $37.58 (was $45.20).
- Magic: The Gathering Game Night: Free-for-All 2022 (learn-to-play box) is $37.49 (was $54).
- The Brothers’ War Gift Bundle is $46.19 (was $50).
- Dominaria United Jumpstart Booster Box is $34.99 (was $48.99).
- The Brothers’ War Jumpstart Booster Box is $37.99 (was $55).
- Dominaria Remastered Draft Booster Box is $111.99 (was $166.83).
- The Brothers’ War Draft Booster Box is $95.98 (was $120).
You can find even more of the best Magic: The Gathering deals right here.
Best Prime Day 2023 gaming deals
Best PlayStation deals
- The Samsung 990 Pro 2 TB model without a built-in heatsink is $129.99 (was $289.99).
- The unique Logitech G Fits wireless gaming earbuds are $159.99 (was $229.99).
- The EVGA XR1 capture card with 1440p capture and 4K video passthrough is $84.99 when you clip the on-page coupon (was $219.99).
- Elgato’s HD60 X 4K capture card is $139.49 (was $199.99).
- SteelSeries’ Arctis 7P wireless headset for the PS5/PS4 is $149.99 (was $179.99).
- The Logitech G dual-motor feedback G29 racing wheel for PlayStation, PC, and Mac is $199.99 (was $399.99).
- Octopath Traveler 2 is $39.99 (was $59.99).
Best Xbox deals
- The EVGA XR1 capture card with 1440p capture and 4K video passthrough is $85.99 (was $219.99).
- Elgato’s acclaimed HD60 X 4K capture card is $139.99 (was $199.99).
- The plain white Xbox wireless gaming controller is $46.99 (was $59.99).
- Want the Xbox wireless controller in red or bright yellow instead? Those are $51.99 (was $64.99).
- Seagate’s 1 TB expansion card for the Xbox Series X is $139.99 (it has never sold for less than $149.99).
- Logitech’s G920 racing wheel and pedals for PC, Mac, and Xbox is $199.99 (was $299.99).
Best Nintendo Switch deals
- The EVGA XR1 capture card with 1440p capture and 4K video passthrough is $99.99 (was $219.99).
- Elgato’s popular HD60 X 4K capture card is $139.99 (was $199.99).
- The unique Logitech G Fits wireless gaming earbuds are $159.99 (was $229.99)
- The SteelSeries Arctis 7+ wireless gaming headset for PC and consoles is $136.99 (was $179.99).
- Anker’s 737 power bank, a powerful 24,000 mAH battery with up to 140 W recharging speeds, is $99.99 (was $149.99).
- The Baseus 65 W 20,000 mAh power bank is one of Polygon’s top selling items, and it’s an even better deal at $47.99 (was $79.99).
- Octopath Traveler 2 is $39.99 (was $59.99).
Best Steam Deck deals
- The UGREEN 6-in-1 dock for the Steam Deck is $31.49 (was $44.99).
- Anker’s 737 power bank, a powerful 24,000 mAH battery with more than enough power for the Steam Deck, is $99.99 (was $149.99).
- The Baseus 65 W 20,000 mAh power bank is one of Polygon’s top selling items, and it’s a great deal at $47.99 (was $79.99).
- Anker’s 341 7-in-1 USB-C hub is $25.69 (was $34.99).
Best mobile gaming deals
- Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad with 64 GB of storage is $379 (was $449).
- The single port Case-Mate Fuel Brites 30 W is $23.99 (was $29.99).
- The Logitech G Fits wireless gaming earbuds that mold to the shape of your inner ears are $159.99 (was $229.99).
- Anker’s 737 power bank, a powerful 24,000 mAH battery with more than enough power for the Steam Deck, is $99.99 (was $149.99)
- The Baseus 65 W 20,000 mAh power bank is one of Polygon’s top selling items, and it’s a great deal at $47.99 (was $79.99).
Best gaming monitor deals
1440p
- Corsair’s Xeneon 27-inch 1440p OLED gaming monitor is $899.99 (was $999.99).
- LG’s UltraGear 27-inch 1440p OLED gaming monitor is also $849.99 (was $999.99).
- The LG UltraGear 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor is just $199.99 (was $299.99).
- The LG UltraGear 32-inch 1440p gaming monitor is $249.99 (was $349.99).
- For something a bit larger, the LG UltraGear 34-inch 1440p curved gaming monitor is $249.99 (was $349.99).
- Acer’s 27-inch 1440p curved gaming monitor is $149.99 (was $259.99).
- Acer’s Nitro 31.5-inch 1440p gaming monitor is $229.99 (was $349.99).
- Alienware’s awesome 34-inch 1440p OLED curved gaming monitor (AW3423DW) is $1,087.99 (was $1,279.99).
4K
- The Gigabyte M28U 28-inch 4K IPS gaming monitor is $479.99 (was $599.99).
- Acer’s Predator 28-inch 4K IPS gaming monitor is $469.99 (was $599.99).
- For a gaming monitor that’s practically as big as a TV, the Asus ROG Strix 43-inch 4K gaming display is $74.99 (was $999).
Best gaming laptop deals
- The Asus ROG Strix G16 16-inch gaming laptop with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD is $1,129.49 (was $1,399.99).
- The Acer Nitro 17-inch gaming laptop with AMD’s Ryzen 7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD is $1,199.99 (was $1,399.99).
- MSI’s GF63 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD is $859.99 (was $999).
- MSI’s Katana 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4070, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD is $1,349.99 (was $1,599).
Best gaming accessory deals
- The Glorious Model O wired gaming mouse is $34.77 (was $49.99).
- The SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless gaming mouse is down to $69.49 (was $99.99).
- Logitech’s G Pro wireless gaming mouse is $109.99 (was $159.99).
- The Logitech G502 X wired gaming mouse is $59.99 (was $79.99).
- Logitech’s G Pro flight yoke system is $99.99 (was $169.99).
- The Asus ROG Delta wired gaming headset is $148.99 (was $199.99).
- The Samsung 990 Pro 2 TB model without a built-in heatsink is $129.99 (was $289.99).
- Logitech’s G920 racing wheel and pedals for PC, Mac, and Xbox is $199.99 (was $299.99).
- The Logitech G dual-motor feedback G29 racing wheel for PlayStation, PC, and Mac is $199.99 (was $399.99).
- The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini wireless mechanical keyboard is $175.99 (was $239.99).
- The Asus ROG Azoth 75% wireless gaming keyboard, one of our favorite gaming keyboards thanks to its DIY switches, is $184.99 (was $249.99) after you clip the coupon.
- SteelSeries’s Apex Pro TKL wired gaming keyboard is $131.99 (was $189.99).
- Corsair’s K65 RGB Mini 60% mechanical gaming keyboard is $79.99 (was $109.99).
- The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT mechanical gaming keyboard is $139.99 (was $199.99).
- Drop’s Lord of the Rings-inspired sets of keycaps and cases in Dwarvish or Elvish are $149 (was $199).
- Several other Drop MT3 ABS keycap sets, which are a great way to add some classy accents to your favorite keyboards, are discounted to $99 (was $130).
Best streaming accessory deals
- Elgato’s handy Key Light Mini, a must-have for streamers and for video chatting, is $59.99 (was $99.99).
- Elgato’s Key Light is down to $139.99 (was $199.99).
- The 15-button Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 is $114.99 (was $149.99).
- Elgato’s acclaimed HD60 X 4K capture card is $139.99 (was $199.99).
- The EVGA XR1 capture card with 1440p capture and 4K video passthrough is $84.99 (was $219.99).
- The excellent Blue Yeti condenser microphone is on sale for $79.99 (was $129.99).
Best Prime Day 2023 entertainment deals
Best movie and TV show deals
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse [4K UHD Blu-ray] is just $14.99 (was $30.99).
- The Lord of the Rings Trilogy [4K UHD Blu-ray] is just $39.99 (was $89.99).
- Spider-Man: Far from Home / Spider-Man: Homecoming / Spider-Man: No Way Home - Multi-Feature [Blu-ray] is $21.99 (was $55.99).
- The James Bond Collection [Blu-ray] is $54.99 (was $114.99).
- Supernatural: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] is $129.99 (normally $299.99).
- The Good Place: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] is $35.99 (normally $69.97).
Best anime deals
- Belle - Collector’s Edition [4K UHD Blu-ray] is $38.99 (was $64.98).
- Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] is $16.99 (was $59.98).
- Eureka Seven: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] is $16.99 (was $34.98).
- Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water - The Complete Series [Blu-ray] is $30.99 (was $49.98).
- Neon Genesis Evangelion: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] is $33.01 (was $59.98).
Best TV deals
- Sony’s Bravia XR A80K 55-inch OLED 4K TV with 120 Hz refresh rate is $1,098.99 (was $1,799.99.
- The Vizio 75-inch 4K MQX QLED TV is $998.99 (was $1,199.99).
- Vizio’s 75-inch 4K P-Series QLED TV with a 120 Hz refresh rate is $1,198.99 (was $1,999.99).
- Hisense’s 65-inch U8H 4K Mini-LED TV is $899.99 (was $949.99).
Best soundbar deals
- The Vizio M512a-H6 5.1.2-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos support is $370.99 (was $499.99).
- Vizio’s Elevate P514a-H6 5.1.4-channel soundbar, wireless subwoofer, plus two rear speakers are $590.99 (was $699.99).
- The compact Razer Leviathan V2 X soundbar for PC is currently available for $74.99 (was $99.99).
Best streaming device deals
- Nvidia’s Shield TV Pro, a high-end 4K streaming device, is $169.99 (was $199.99).
- The Roku Express 4K Plus is $27 (was $39.99).
- The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is $24.99 (was $54.99).
- The Amazon Fire TV Cube is $110 (was $139.99).
- The Roku Express, a 1080p streaming device, is $19 (was $29.99).
- Google’s Chromecast (4K) is $39.99 (was $49.99).
- The Nvidia Shield TV 4K streaming device is $124.99 (was $149.99).
Best streaming service deals
- Max is $7.99 monthly for two months (was $15.99 per month) via Prime Video
- MGM+ is $0.99 monthly for two months (was $5.99 per month) via Prime Video
- Paramount+ is $5.99 monthly for two months (was $11.99 per month) via Prime Video
- AMC+ is $4.49 monthly for two months (was $8.99 per month) via Prime Video
- Starz is $0.99 monthly for two months (was $9.99 per month) via Prime Video
- Acorn TV is $0.99 monthly for two months (was $6.99 per month) via Prime Video
- PBS Kids is $0.99 monthly for two months (was $4.99 per month) via Prime Video
- Noggin is $0.99 monthly for two months (was $7.99 per month) via Prime Video
- Cinemax is $0.99 monthly for two months (was $9.99 per month) via Prime Video
- Lifetime Movie Club is $0.99 monthly for two months (was $4.99 per month) via Prime Video
- ALLBLK is $0.99 monthly for two months (was $5.99 per month) via Prime Video
Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Day 2023 deals and advice right here.
