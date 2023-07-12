The best deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

Amazon Prime Day 2023 isn’t over quite yet. There are still plenty of can’t-miss deals you’ll want to snap up before the two-day sale event ends. All you need to access Prime Day discounts is an active Amazon Prime subscription, which is free to try for 30 days if you’re a new subscriber, or $14.99 if you aren’t.

We’ve rounded up a massive list of some of our favorite discounts on games, accessories, movies, and board games below, and will continue to update this page as new deals become available. And if you’re looking for something more specific, check out our curated recommendations of the best gaming deals, gaming accessory deals, movie deals, toy deals, and free games.

Best Prime Day 2023 tabletop deals

Best board game deals

Best Dungeons & Dragons deals

Best Magic: The Gathering deals

Dominaria United Collector Booster Box is $154.99 (was $164.99).

Unfinity Collector Booster Box is $132.49 (was $165.92).

Strixhaven Set Booster Box is $100.37 (was $110).

Best Prime Day 2023 gaming deals

Best PlayStation deals

Best Xbox deals

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Best Steam Deck deals

Best mobile gaming deals

Best gaming monitor deals

1440p

4K

Best gaming laptop deals

The Acer Nitro 17-inch gaming laptop with AMD’s Ryzen 7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD is $1,199 (was $1,399.99)

MSI’s GF63 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD is $859.99 (was $999)

MSI’s Katana 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4070, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD is $1,349.99 (was $1,599)

The Asus ROG Flow 13.4-inch gaming tablet-meets-laptop with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD is $859.99 (was $1,299.99)

Best gaming accessory deals

Best streaming accessory deals

Best Prime Day 2023 entertainment deals

Best movie and TV show deals

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse [4K UHD Blu-ray] is just $14.99 to pre-order (was $30.99)

Best anime deals

Best TV deals

Sony’s Bravia XR A80K 55-inch OLED 4K TV with 120 Hz refresh rate is $1,098 (was $1,799.99

LG’s QLED 50-inch Mini-LED 4K TV is currently available for $676.99 at Amazon (was $846.99).

Best soundbar deals

Best streaming device deals

