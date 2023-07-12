The best deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

Amazon Prime Day 2023 isn’t over quite yet. There are still plenty of can’t-miss deals you’ll want to snap up before the two-day sale event ends. All you need to access Prime Day discounts is an active Amazon Prime subscription, which is free to try for 30 days if you’re a new subscriber, or $14.99 if you aren’t.
Best Prime Day 2023 tabletop deals
Best board game deals
- Cards Against Humanity: Nerd Bundle is $15.99 (was $20).
- Bananagrams is $12.99 (was $17.02).
- Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition is $15.99 (was $20).
- Massive Darkness 2: Hellscape is $83.14 (was $109.99).
- Mice & Mystics is $53.19 (was $79.99).
- Mysterium is $36.56 (was $54.99).
- Azul is $23.99 (was $39.99).
- Bears vs. Babies is $17.49 (was $24.99).
- Bloodborne: The Card Game is $76.99 (was $109.99).
- Cosmic Encounter: 42nd Anniversary Edition is $48.99 (was $69.99).
- Dixit (2021) is $24.49 (was $39.99).
- Exploding Kittens is $15.99 (was $29.99).
- Exploding Kittens NSFW Edition is $13.99 (was $19.99).
- Frostpunk: The Board Game is $101.99 ($119.99).
You can find even more of the best board game deals right here.
Best Dungeons & Dragons deals
- Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle is $13.99 (was $19.99).
- Player’s Handbook (2014) is $17.59 (was $49.95).
- Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins — Yasha Nydoorin is $10.99 (was $17.99).
- Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origina Volume 3 is $11.99 (was $19.99).
- Critical Role: The Tales of Exandria — The Bright Queen is $11.90 (was $19.99).
- Dungeon Books: Battle Mats is $32.99 (was $46.99).
You can find even more of the best D&D deals right here.
Best Magic: The Gathering deals
- Dominaria United Collector Booster Box is $154.99 (was $164.99).
- Unfinity Collector Booster Box is $132.49 (was $165.92).
- Innistrad: Crimson Vow Collector Booster Box is $107.49 (was $141.13).
- The Brothers’ War Collector Booster Box is $171.49 (was $220).
- Strixhaven Set Booster Box is $100.37 (was $110).
You can find even more of the best Magic: The Gathering deals right here.
Best Prime Day 2023 gaming deals
Best PlayStation deals
- The Samsung 990 Pro 2 TB model with a built-in heatsink is $129.99 (was $289.99)
- The unique Logitech G Fits wireless gaming earbuds are $159.99 (was $229.99)
- The EVGA XR1 capture card with 1440p capture and 4K video passthrough is $89.99 (was $219.99)
- Elgato’s HD60 X 4K capture card is $139.49 (was $199.99)
- SteelSeries’ Arctis 7P wireless headset for the PS5/PS4 is $142.49 (was $179.99)
- The Logitech G dual-motor feedback G29 racing wheel for PlayStation, PC, and Mac is $199.99 (was $399.99)
- Octopath Traveler 2 is $39.99 (was $59.99)
Best Xbox deals
- The EVGA XR1 capture card with 1440p capture and 4K video passthrough is $89.99 (was $219.99).
- Elgato’s acclaimed HD60 X 4K capture card is $139.49 (normally $199.99)
- The plain white Xbox wireless gaming controller is $46.99 (usually $59.99)
- Want the Xbox wireless controller in red or bright yellow instead? Those are $51.99 (was $64.99).
- Seagate’s 1 TB expansion card for the Xbox Series X is $139.99 (it has never sold for less than $149.99)
- Logitech’s G920 racing wheel and pedals for PC, Mac, and Xbox is $199.99 (was $299.99)
Best Nintendo Switch deals
- The 512GB Samsung Pro Plus microSD Card is on sale for $39.99 (was $59.99)
- You can also find the 512GB version of the SanDisk Ultra MicroSD Card on sale for $35.99 (was $59.99)
- The EVGA XR1 capture card with 1440p capture and 4K video passthrough is $99.99 (was $219.99).
- Elgato’s popular HD60 X 4K capture card is $139.49 (was $199.99)
- The unique Logitech G Fits wireless gaming earbuds are $159.99 (was $229.99)
- The SteelSeries Arctis 7+ wireless gaming headset for PC and consoles is $139.99 (was $179.99)
- Anker’s 737 power bank, a powerful 24,000 mAH battery with up to 140 W recharging speeds, is $99.99 (was $149.99)
- The Baseus 65 W 20,000 mAh power bank is one of Polygon’s top selling items, and it’s an even better deal at $47.99 (was $79.99)
- Octopath Traveler 2 is $39.99 (was $59.99)
Best Steam Deck deals
- The 512GB Samsung Pro Plus microSD Card is on sale for $39.99 (was $59.99)
- You can also find the 512GB version of the SanDisk Ultra MicroSD Card on sale for $35.99 (was $59.99)
- The JSAUX 5-in-1 docking station for the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally is $23.99 (was $39.99) day 2 only
- The UGREEN 6-in-1 dock for the Steam Deck is $31.49 (was $44.99)
- Anker’s 737 power bank, a powerful 24,000 mAH battery with more than enough power for the Steam Deck, is $99.99 (was $149.99)
- The Baseus 65 W 20,000 mAh power bank is one of Polygon’s top selling items, and it’s a great deal at $47.99 (was $79.99)
- Anker’s 341 7-in-1 USB-C hub is $25.69 (was $34.99)
Best mobile gaming deals
- The Backbone One controller for the iPhone is $69.99 (normally $99.99)
- The stylish and translucent Case-Mate Case-Mate Fuel Brites 50 W wall charger with two USB-C ports is $39.99 (was $49.99)
- The single port Case-Mate Fuel Brites 30 W is $23.99 (was $29.99).
- The Logitech G Fits wireless gaming earbuds that mold to the shape of your inner ears are $159.99 (was $229.99).
- Anker’s 737 power bank, a powerful 24,000 mAH battery with more than enough power for the Steam Deck, is $99.99 (was $149.99)
- The Baseus 65 W 20,000 mAh power bank is one of Polygon’s top selling items, and it’s a great deal at $47.99 (was $79.99).
- The Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset with 128 GB of storage is $299, its normal price, but includes a $50 Amazon gift card.
Best gaming monitor deals
1440p
- Corsair’s Xeneon 27-inch 1440p OLED gaming monitor is $899.99 (was $999.99)
- LG’s UltraGear 27-inch 1440p OLED gaming monitor is also $849.99 (was $999.99)
- The LG UltraGear 32-inch 1440p gaming monitor is $249.99 (was $349.99)
- Acer’s 27-inch 1440p curved gaming monitor is $149.99 (was $259.99)
- Acer’s Nitro 31.5-inch 1440p gaming monitor is $229.99 (was $349.99)
- Alienware’s awesome 34-inch 1440p OLED curved gaming monitor (AW3423DW) is $1,087.99 (was $1,199.99)
- The HP Omen 27-inch 1440p curved gaming monitor is $384.99 (was $449.99)
4K
- LG’s UltraGear 27-inch 4K IPS gaming monitor is $499.99 (was $799.99)
- The Gigabyte M28U 28-inch 4K IPS gaming monitor is $479.99 (was $599.99)
- Acer’s Predator 28-inch 4K IPS gaming monitor is $469.99 (was$599.99)
- Sony’s Inzone M9 27-inch 4K Mini-LED gaming monitor is $798 (was $899.99)
- For a gaming monitor that’s practically as big as a TV, the Asus ROG Strix 43-inch 4K gaming display is $749.99 (was $999)
Best gaming laptop deals
- The Acer Nitro 17-inch gaming laptop with AMD’s Ryzen 7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD is $1,199 (was $1,399.99)
- MSI’s GF63 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD is $859.99 (was $999)
- MSI’s Katana 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4070, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD is $1,349.99 (was $1,599)
- The Asus ROG Flow 13.4-inch gaming tablet-meets-laptop with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD is $859.99 (was $1,299.99)
Best gaming accessory deals
- The Glorious Model O wired gaming mouse is $34.77 (was $49.99).
- The Glorious Model D wireless gaming mouse is $45.22 (was $74.99).
- Logitech’s G Lightspeed wireless bundle includes the G435 headset and G305 mouse together for $64.99 (was $129.99).
- The SteelSeries Aerox 3 wireless gaming mouse is down to $69.49 (was $99.99)
- Logitech’s G Pro wireless gaming mouse is $109 (was $159.99)
- The Logitech G502 X wired gaming mouse is $59.99 (was $79.99)
- Logitech’s G Pro flight yoke system is $99.99 (was $169.99)
- The Asus ROG Delta wired gaming headset is $148.99 (was $199.99).
- The Samsung 990 Pro 2 TB model with a built-in heatsink is $129.99 (was $289.99)
- Logitech’s G920 racing wheel and pedals for PC, Mac, and Xbox is $199.99 (was $299.99)
- The Logitech G dual-motor feedback G29 racing wheel for PlayStation, PC, and Mac is $199.99 (was $399.99)
- The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini wireless mechanical keyboard is $175.99 (was $239.99)
- The Asus ROG Azoth 75% wireless gaming keyboard, one of our favorite gaming keyboards thanks to its DIY switches, is $199.48 (was $249.99)
- SteelSeries’s Apex Pro TKL wired gaming keyboard is $131.99 (was $189.99)
- Corsair’s K65 RGB Mini 60% mechanical gaming keyboard is $69.99 (was $109.99).
- The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT mechanical gaming keyboard is $139.99 (was $199.99)
- Drop’s Lord of the Rings-inspired sets of keycaps and cases in Dwarvish or Elvish are $149 (was $199).
- Several other Drop MT3 ABS keycap sets, which are a great way to add some classy accents to your favorite keyboards, are discounted to just $96.17 (was $130).
- The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is currently discounted to $320 at Amazon and Best Buy (was $349.99)
Best streaming accessory deals
- Elgato’s Wave mic arm for its lineup of microphones is $69.49 (was $99.99)
- Elgato’s handy Key Light Mini, a must-have for streamers and for video chatting, is $59.99 (was $99.99)
- Elgato’s pro-grade Key Light is down to $139.99 (was $199.99)
- The 15-button Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 is $114.99 (was $149.99)
- Elgato’s acclaimed HD60 X 4K capture card is $139.49 (was $199.99)
- The EVGA XR1 capture card with 1440p capture and 4K video passthrough is $99.99 (was $219.99)
- The excellent Blue Yeti condenser microphone is on sale for $79.99 (was $129.99)
Best Prime Day 2023 entertainment deals
Best movie and TV show deals
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse [4K UHD Blu-ray] is just $14.99 to pre-order (was $30.99)
- Mission: Impossible - 6 Movie Collection [Blu-ray] is $19.81 (was $59.99)
- Spider-Man: Far from Home / Spider-Man: Homecoming / Spider-Man: No Way Home - Multi-Feature [Blu-ray] is $23.07 (was $55.99)
- The James Bond Collection [Blu-ray] is $52.24 (was $114.99)
Best anime deals
- Belle - Collector’s Edition [4K UHD Blu-ray] is $38.98 (was $64.98)
- Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] is $16.99 (was $20)
- Eureka Seven: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] is $16.99 (was $34.98)
- Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water - The Complete Series [Blu-ray] is $30.99 (was $49.98)
- Neon Genesis Evangelion: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] is $31.59 (was $59.98)
Best TV deals
- Sony’s Bravia XR A80K 55-inch OLED 4K TV with 120 Hz refresh rate is $1,098 (was $1,799.99
- LG’s QLED 50-inch Mini-LED 4K TV is currently available for $676.99 at Amazon (was $846.99).
Best soundbar deals
- The Vizio M512a-H6 5.1.2-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos support is $370.01 (was $499.99)
- Vizio’s Elevate P514a-H6 5.1.4-channel soundbar, wireless subwoofer, plus two rear speakers are $648 (was $991.84)
- Vizio’s 75-inch 4K P-Series QLED TV with a 120 Hz refresh rate is $1,198 (was $1,999.99)
- Hisense’s 65-inch U8H 4K Mini-LED TV is $839.99 (was $928)
- The compact Razer Leviathan V2 X soundbar for PC is currently available for $71.24 (was $99.99)
Best streaming device deals
- Nvidia’s Shield TV Pro, a high-end 4K streaming device, is $169.99 (was $199.99)
- The Roku Express 4K Plus is $27 (was $39.99)
- Normally $139.99, the Fire TV Cube is currently discounted to $109.99 at Amazon.
- The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also on sale for 24.99 (was $54.99)
- The standard Amazon Fire TV Stick is discounted to $16.99 (was $39.99)
- The Roku Express, a 1080p streaming device, is $19 (was $29.99)
- Google’s Chromecast (HD), its 1080p model, is $39.99 (was $49.99)
- The Nvidia Shield TV 4K streaming device is $124.99 (was $149.99)
Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Day 2023 deals and advice right here.
