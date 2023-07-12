 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The best deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

Prime Day is back for day 2, meaning you still have a chance to save

By Alice Newcome-Beill
Stock photos of Twilight Inscription, The Corsair Xeneon gaming monitor and SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset Photo composition: Alice Newcome-Beill/Polygon | Source images: Fantasy Flight Games, Corsair, SteelSeries
Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 isn’t over quite yet. There are still plenty of can’t-miss deals you’ll want to snap up before the two-day sale event ends. All you need to access Prime Day discounts is an active Amazon Prime subscription, which is free to try for 30 days if you’re a new subscriber, or $14.99 if you aren’t.

We’ve rounded up a massive list of some of our favorite discounts on games, accessories, movies, and board games below, and will continue to update this page as new deals become available. And if you’re looking for something more specific, check out our curated recommendations of the best gaming deals, gaming accessory deals, movie deals, toy deals, and free games.

Best Prime Day 2023 tabletop deals

Best board game deals

A bag with multicolored tiles pouring out of it from the board game Azul
The colorful tiles of Azul, a game that’s discounted during Prime Day.
Photo: Charlie Hall/Polygon

You can find even more of the best board game deals right here.

Best Dungeons & Dragons deals

You can find even more of the best D&D deals right here.

Best Magic: The Gathering deals

You can find even more of the best Magic: The Gathering deals right here.

Best Prime Day 2023 gaming deals

Best PlayStation deals

A close-up of the stenciled PlayStation logo on the white side panel of the PS5 Photo: Henry Hargreaves/Polygon

Best Xbox deals

Xbox Series X video game console photographed on a dark grey background Photo: Henry Hargreaves for Polygon

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch handheld mode with Zelda menu Photo: Austin Pikulski/Vox Studios

Best Steam Deck deals

Best mobile gaming deals

The Case-Mate Fuel Brites 30 W USB-C wall charge in electric blue.
This is the Case-Mate Fuel Brites that has just one USB-C port and can deliver 30 W power.
Image: Case-Mate

Best gaming monitor deals

An image of the Alienware AW3423DW curved gaming monitor on a white desk, connected to a gaming laptop.
The Alienware AW3423DW is an awesome display, and it’s cheaper during Prime Day.
Image: Amelia Holowaty Krales/The Verge

1440p

4K

Best gaming laptop deals

The Verge plays Death’s Door on the Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet on a wooden table.
The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is shown here, and it’s hundreds off during Prime Day.
Photo: Amelia Holowaty-Krales/The Verge

Best gaming accessory deals

A photo of the Asus ROG Azoth along with its included accessories.
The Asus ROG Azoth gaming keyboard is one of few premium mechanical options that lets you install your own switches.
Image: Asus

Best streaming accessory deals

The Elgato Key Light Mini is shown from behind, shining its light onto a streamer who is building a PC from scratch.
The Elgato Key Light Mini is almost half off during Prime Day. It’s a powerful, Wi-Fi connected light that can make you look good during streams.
Photo: Elgato/Corsair

Best Prime Day 2023 entertainment deals

Best movie and TV show deals

A still taken from the animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
You should see Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse before Across the Spider-Verse. Thankfully, it’s discounted during Prime Day 2023.
Image: Sony Pictures

Best anime deals

Best TV deals

Best soundbar deals

Best streaming device deals

Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Day 2023 deals and advice right here.

