The best Prime Day deals still available

Prime Day may officially be over, but there are still plenty of excellent discounts to be found at Amazon and other retailers. We’ve rounded up every deal left standing on games, hardware, movies, and other assorted nerdery for you to browse. The Anker’s 737 power bank, Dungeons & Dragons Players handbook, and the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless headset are just a few examples of the great discounts still available.

We don’t expect many new deals at this point, but we’ll continue to update this page by adding anything we might have missed, and removing products that are no longer available. For now, every deal left standing has been planted in the categories below.

Best Prime Day board game deals

Best Prime Day Dungeons & Dragons deals

Best Prime Day Magic: The Gathering deals

Strixhaven Set Booster Box is $97.99 (was $110)

﻿Best Prime Day video game deals

You can also find physical copies of Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening on Amazon for $47.99 (was $59.99)

Octopath Traveler 2 is $44.99 (was $59.99)

Best Prime Day gaming monitor deals

1440p gaming monitor deals

LG 32-inch 1440p gaming monitor $300

$350

15% off Prices taken at time of publishing. It’s tough to beat the value of LG’s 32GN650-B, a gaming monitor that offers a 1440p resolution, a fast 165 Hz refresh rate, and other great specs for under $300. $300 at Amazon

4K gaming monitor deals

Acer 28-inch Predator 4K gaming monitor $470

$600

22% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Predator XB283K is one of the most affordable 4K gaming monitors right now. It doesn’t skimp on a single spec, bringing Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium support, 144 Hz refresh rate, and HDMI 2.1 ports. $470 at Amazon

Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals

MSI’s GF63 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD is $945 (was $999)

MSI’s Katana 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4070, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD is $1,349.99 (was $1,599)

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 13.4-inch gaming tablet-meets-laptop with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD is $879.99 (was $1,299.99)

﻿Best Prime Day gaming accessory deals

Best Prime Day streaming accessory deals

The Insta360 Link is a powerful, compact 4K webcam that can track you as you move in frame. Normally $299.99, you can find a rare discount that reduces this webcam to $254.99 during Prime Day.

Elgato’s Wave mic arm for its lineup of microphones is $69.99 (was $99.99)

Elgato’s pro-grade Key Light is down to $139.99 (was $199.99)

Elgato’s acclaimed HD60 X 4K capture card is $178.49 (was $199.99)

Best Prime Day movie and TV show deals

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse [4K UHD Blu-ray] is just $15.99 to pre-order (was $30.99)

Best Prime Day anime deals

Best Prime Day TV deals

Best Prime Day soundbar deals

Vizio’s Elevate P514a-H6 5.1.4-channel soundbar, wireless subwoofer, plus two rear speakers are $648 (was $991.84)

The compact Razer Leviathan V2 X soundbar for PC is currently available for $71.24 (was $99.99)

Best Prime Day streaming device deals

Best Prime Day Lego deals

The Lego Minecraft Rabbit Ranch House Farm set is $30.49 during Prime Day (was $34.99)

The Lego Star Wars Dark Trooper Attack diorama is currently discounted to $26.57 (was $34.99)

The Lego version of Boba Fett’s Throne Room comes packaged with seven unique minifigs from The Book of Boba Fett. Normally $99.99, Amazon has discounted this set to $70 during Prime Day

If you need something with a little more horsepower, the Lego Speed Champions Toyota GR Supra set is currently on sale for $15.99 (was $19.99)

The freeform Lego Dots Creative Animal Drawer lets you design and decorate your own adorable tiny desk drawer for just $19.99 (was $24.99)

Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Day 2023 deals and advice right here.