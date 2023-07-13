 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The best Prime Day deals still available

All the best discounts left in Prime Day’s wake

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Stock photos of Cosmic Encounter, The Anker 737 Power Bank, and SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset Photo composition: Alice Newcome-Beill/Polygon | Source images: Fantasy Flight Games, Anker, SteelSeries
Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Prime Day may officially be over, but there are still plenty of excellent discounts to be found at Amazon and other retailers. We’ve rounded up every deal left standing on games, hardware, movies, and other assorted nerdery for you to browse. The Anker’s 737 power bank, Dungeons & Dragons Players handbook, and the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless headset are just a few examples of the great discounts still available.

We don’t expect many new deals at this point, but we’ll continue to update this page by adding anything we might have missed, and removing products that are no longer available. For now, every deal left standing has been planted in the categories below.

Best Prime Day board game deals

A bag with multicolored tiles pouring out of it from the board game Azul
The colorful tiles of Azul, a game that’s discounted during Prime Day.
Photo: Charlie Hall/Polygon

You can find even more of the best board game deals right here.

Best Prime Day Dungeons & Dragons deals

You can find even more of the best D&D deals right here.

Best Prime Day Magic: The Gathering deals

You can find even more of the best MTG deals right here.

﻿Best Prime Day video game deals

You can find even more of the best video game deals right here.

Best Prime Day gaming monitor deals

An image of the Alienware AW3423DW curved gaming monitor on a white desk, connected to a gaming laptop.
The Alienware AW3423DW is an awesome display, and it’s cheaper during Prime Day.
Image: Amelia Holowaty Krales/The Verge

1440p gaming monitor deals

4K gaming monitor deals

Acer 28-inch Predator 4K gaming monitor

  • $470
  • $600
  • 22% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The Predator XB283K is one of the most affordable 4K gaming monitors right now. It doesn’t skimp on a single spec, bringing Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium support, 144 Hz refresh rate, and HDMI 2.1 ports.

You can find even more of the best gaming monitor deals right here.

Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals

The Verge plays Death’s Door on the Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet on a wooden table.
The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is shown here, and it’s hundreds off during Prime Day.
Photo: Amelia Holowaty-Krales/The Verge

﻿Best Prime Day gaming accessory deals

You can find even more of the best gaming accessory, gaming mice, and gaming headset deals right here.

Best Prime Day streaming accessory deals

The Elgato Key Light Mini is shown from behind, shining its light onto a streamer who is building a PC from scratch.
The Elgato Key Light Mini is almost half off during Prime Day. It’s a powerful, Wi-Fi connected light that can make you look good during streams.
Photo: Elgato/Corsair

Best Prime Day movie and TV show deals

A still taken from the animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
You should see Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse before Across the Spider-Verse. Thankfully, it’s discounted during Prime Day 2023.
Image: Sony Pictures

You can find even more of the best movie and TV deals right here.

Best Prime Day anime deals

You can find even more of the anime deals right here.

Best Prime Day TV deals

Best Prime Day soundbar deals

Best Prime Day streaming device deals

Best Prime Day Lego deals

A Lego version of Star Wars anti-hero Boba Fett’s throne room, which he stole from Jabba the Hut. Image: Lega/Amazon

You can find even more of the Lego deals right here.

Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Day 2023 deals and advice right here.

  1. Polygon
  2. Prime Day 2023
  3. Best deals still available
  4. Best board games
  5. Best D&D deals
  6. Best Lego deals

In This Stream

Amazon Prime Day 2023: All the deals and tips in one place

View all 34 stories

Loading comments...

The Latest

The Witcher season 3 heads toward a massive battle and Henry Cavill’s departure

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Every weekly quest in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 (so far)

By Julia Lee, Jeffrey Parkin, and 1 more
/ new

What We Do in the Shadows is a hangout show now

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Bungie wins landmark lawsuit against player who harassed Destiny staff

By Oli Welsh
/ new

All the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two news we’ve heard so far

By Austen Goslin
/ new

It’s not over yet: FTC appeals court’s ruling on Microsoft-Activision deal

By Oli Welsh

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon