The best Prime Day deals still available

Best Prime Day board game deals
- Bananagrams is $12.99 (was $17.02)
- Massive Darkness 2: Hellscape is $99.99 (was $109.99)
- Mice & Mystics is $55.99 (was $79.99)
- Mysterium is $36.56 (was $54.99)
- Azul is $23.99 (was $39.99)
- Bears vs. Babies is $18.81 (was $24.99)
- Bloodborne: The Card Game is $87.99 (was $109.99)
- Cosmic Encounter: 42nd Anniversary Edition is $48.99 (was $69.99)
- Dixit (2021) is $24.49 (was $39.99)
- Exploding Kittens is $17.38 (was $29.99)
- Exploding Kittens NSFW Edition is $16.39 (was $19.99)
- Frostpunk: The Board Game is $101.99 ($119.99)
Best Prime Day Dungeons & Dragons deals
- Keys From The Golden Vault is $24.82 (was $49.95)
- Player’s Handbook (2014) is $18.52 (was $49.95)
- Dungeon Master’s Guide (2014) — $27.97 (was $49.95)
- Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden is $17.99 (was $29.99)
- Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins — Yasha Nydoorin is $10.99 (was $17.99)
- Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origina Volume 3 is $11.99 (was $19.99)
- Critical Role: The Tales of Exandria — The Bright Queen is $11.90 (was $19.99)
- Dungeon Master’s Screen: Wilderness Kit — $14.31 (was $24.99)
- Dungeons & Dragons Campaign Case: Creatures — $61.55 (was $64.99)
Best Prime Day Magic: The Gathering deals
- Dominaria United Collector Booster Box is $154.99 (was $164.99)
- Unfinity Collector Booster Box is $146.99 (was $165.92)
- Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Collector Booster Box is $129.99 (was $142.25)
- Strixhaven Set Booster Box is $97.99 (was $110)
Best Prime Day video game deals
- You can also find physical copies of Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening on Amazon for $47.99 (was $59.99)
- Octopath Traveler 2 is $44.99 (was $59.99)
Best Prime Day gaming monitor deals
1440p gaming monitor deals
- Corsair’s Xeneon 27-inch 1440p OLED gaming monitor is $899.99 (was $999.99)
- The larger, cooler version of Corsair’s Xeneon monitor, the 45-inch 1440p OLED flex monitor, is on sale for $1,499.99 ($1,999.99). This massive panel can transform from a flat panel into a curved screen and back again, and boasts a 240Hz refresh rate
- The LG UltraGear 32-inch 1440p gaming monitor is $300.28 (was $349.99)
- Acer’s 27-inch 1440p curved gaming monitor is $173.95 (was $259.99)
- Acer’s Nitro 31.5-inch 1440p gaming monitor is $259.99 (was $349.99)
- Alienware’s awesome 34-inch 1440p OLED curved gaming monitor (AW3423DW) is $1,135.58 (was $1,199.99)
- The HP Omen 27-inch 1440p curved gaming monitor is $384.99 (was $449.99)
4K gaming monitor deals
- LG’s UltraGear 27-inch 4K IPS gaming monitor is $631.15 (was $799.99)
- Acer’s Predator 28-inch 4K IPS gaming monitor is $549.99 (was $599.99)
- Sony’s Inzone M9 27-inch 4K Mini-LED gaming monitor is $798 (was $899.99)
Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals
- MSI’s GF63 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD is $945 (was $999)
- MSI’s Katana 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4070, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD is $1,349.99 (was $1,599)
- The Asus ROG Flow Z13 13.4-inch gaming tablet-meets-laptop with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD is $879.99 (was $1,299.99)
Best Prime Day gaming accessory deals
- The Samsung 990 Pro 2 TB model with a built-in heatsink is $129.99 (was $289.99)
- Seagate’s 1 TB expansion card for the Xbox Series X is $149.99 (was $219.99). You can also find the WD_Black 1TB expansion card for the Xbox Series X discounted to $139.99 (was $149.99)
- The 512GB Samsung Pro Plus microSD Card is on sale for $39.99 (was $44.53). You can also find the 512GB version of the SanDisk Ultra MicroSD Card on sale for $38 (was $59.99)
- The SteelSeries Arctis 7+ wireless gaming headset for PC and consoles is $129.95 (was $179.99)
- The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless headset is currently discounted to $320 at Amazon (was $349.99)
- The red or bright yellow Xbox wireless gaming controller is $51.99 (was $64.99)
- The JSAUX 5-in-1 docking station for the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally is $29.99 (was $39.99)
- Anker’s 737 power bank, a powerful 24,000 mAH battery with up to 140 W recharging speeds, is $127.99 (was $149.99)
- The Baseus 65 W 20,000 mAh power bank is one of Polygon’s top-selling items, and it’s an even better deal at $59.99 (was $79.99)
- The Case-Mate Fuel Brites 30 W USB-C charger is $23.99 (was $29.99).
- Logitech’s G Lightspeed wireless bundle includes the G435 headset and G305 mouse together for $74.24 (was $129.99)
- Normally $159.99, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight is currently discounted to $109 at Amazon during Prime Day
- The Asus ROG Azoth 75% wireless gaming keyboard, one of our favorite gaming keyboards thanks to its DIY switches, is $209.99 (was $249.99)
- Corsair’s K65 RGB Mini 60% mechanical gaming keyboard is $69.99 (was $109.99)
Best Prime Day streaming accessory deals
- The Insta360 Link is a powerful, compact 4K webcam that can track you as you move in frame. Normally $299.99, you can find a rare discount that reduces this webcam to $254.99 during Prime Day.
- Elgato’s Wave mic arm for its lineup of microphones is $69.99 (was $99.99)
- Elgato’s pro-grade Key Light is down to $139.99 (was $199.99)
- Elgato’s acclaimed HD60 X 4K capture card is $178.49 (was $199.99)
Best Prime Day movie and TV show deals
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse [4K UHD Blu-ray] is just $15.99 to pre-order (was $30.99)
- Spider-Man: Far from Home / Spider-Man: Homecoming / Spider-Man: No Way Home - Multi-Feature [Blu-ray] is $28.22 (was $55.99)
- So say we all! The complete series of Battlestar Galactica on Blu-Ray is currently discounted to $49.99 at Amazon (was $99.98)
Best Prime Day anime deals
- Belle - Collector’s Edition [4K UHD Blu-ray] is $38.98 (was $64.98)
- Eureka Seven: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] is $24.89 (was $34.98)
- Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water - The Complete Series [Blu-ray] is $30.99 (was $49.98)
- Neon Genesis Evangelion: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] is $33.00 (was $59.98)
Best Prime Day TV deals
- LG’s QLED 50-inch Mini-LED 4K TV is currently available for $796.99 at Amazon (was $846.99)
- Hisense’s 65-inch U8H 4K Mini-LED TV is $839 (was $928)
- Vizio’s 75-inch 4K P-Series QLED TV with a 120 Hz refresh rate is $1,198 (was $1,999.99)
Best Prime Day soundbar deals
- Vizio’s Elevate P514a-H6 5.1.4-channel soundbar, wireless subwoofer, plus two rear speakers are $648 (was $991.84)
- The compact Razer Leviathan V2 X soundbar for PC is currently available for $71.24 (was $99.99)
Best Prime Day streaming device deals
- The Roku Express 4K Plus is $27 (was $39.99)
- The Roku Express, a 1080p streaming device, is $19 (was $29.99)
- Google’s Chromecast (4K) is $39.99 (was $49.99)
Best Prime Day Lego deals
- The Lego Minecraft Rabbit Ranch House Farm set is $30.49 during Prime Day (was $34.99)
- The Lego Star Wars Dark Trooper Attack diorama is currently discounted to $26.57 (was $34.99)
- The Lego version of Boba Fett’s Throne Room comes packaged with seven unique minifigs from The Book of Boba Fett. Normally $99.99, Amazon has discounted this set to $70 during Prime Day
- If you need something with a little more horsepower, the Lego Speed Champions Toyota GR Supra set is currently on sale for $15.99 (was $19.99)
- The freeform Lego Dots Creative Animal Drawer lets you design and decorate your own adorable tiny desk drawer for just $19.99 (was $24.99)
