The best Prime Day DVD, Blu-ray, and streaming deals of 2023

Don’t miss these movie, TV, anime, and streaming discounts

By Toussaint Egan
A graphic containing a mixture of TV shows, movie collections, and movies, the likes of which include The Good Place, Indiana Jones, Belle, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse Graphic: Will Joel, Cameron Faulkner/Polygon | Source images: Sony Pictures, Lucasfilm, Disney, GKIDS, Kyoto Animation, Shout Factory, Lionsgate
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here, and with it comes an exciting (and affordable) selection of deals on movie, TV, and anime DVDs, Blu-rays, and box sets. Amazon is also offering steep discounts on streaming subscriptions through Prime Video during the two-day sale. So whether you’re searching for deals on physical copies of Indiana Jones, Cowboy Bebop, and Supernatural, or deals on streaming services where you can find even more of your favorite titles, we’ve curated the best of the biggest hot ticket items to snag during Prime Day 2023.

Best movie deals

Timothée Chalamet’s Dune character Paul Atreides holds two blades in a battle stance on one knee
A 4K Blu-ray copy of Dune won’t cost you much during Prime Day.
Photo: Chiabella James/Warner Bros. Pictures

Best TV deals

Best anime deals

Characters stand in front of a mechanized fighter
Pick up the complete series of Neon Genesis Evangelion during Prime Day.
Image: Gainax

Best streaming deals

  • Max is $7.99 monthly for two months (was $15.99 per month) via Prime Video.
  • MGM+ is $0.99 monthly for two months (was $5.99 per month) via Prime Video.
  • Paramount+ is $5.99 monthly for two months (originally $11.99 per month).
  • AMC+ is $4.49 monthly for two months (originally $8.99 per month).
  • Starz is $0.99 monthly for two months (originally $9.99 per month).
  • Vix Premium is $0.99 monthly for two months (originally $6.99 per month).
  • Hallmark Movies Now is $0.99 monthly for two months (originally $5.99 per month).
  • Britbox is $0.99 monthly for two months (originally $7.99 per month).
  • PBS Masterpiece is $0.99 monthly for two months (originally $5.99 per month).
  • Acorn TV is $0.99 monthly for two months (originally $6.99 per month).
  • PBS Kids is $0.99 monthly for two months (originally $4.99 per month).
  • Noggin is $0.99 monthly for two months (originally $7.99 per month).
  • Cinemax is $0.99 monthly for two months (originally $9.99 per month).
  • Lifetime Movie Club is $0.99 monthly for two months (originally $4.99 per month).
  • ALLBLK is $0.99 monthly for two months (originally $5.99 per month).
  • ScreenPix is $0.99 monthly for two months (v $2.99 per month).
  • PBS Documentaries is $0.99 monthly for two months (originally $3.99 per month).
  • A&E Crime Central is $0.99 monthly for two months (originally $4.99 per month).

