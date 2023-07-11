The best Prime Day DVD, Blu-ray, and streaming deals of 2023

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here, and with it comes an exciting (and affordable) selection of deals on movie, TV, and anime DVDs, Blu-rays, and box sets. Amazon is also offering steep discounts on streaming subscriptions through Prime Video during the two-day sale. So whether you’re searching for deals on physical copies of Indiana Jones, Cowboy Bebop, and Supernatural, or deals on streaming services where you can find even more of your favorite titles, we’ve curated the best of the biggest hot ticket items to snag during Prime Day 2023.
Best movie deals
- Cartoon Saloon’s Irish Folklore Trilogy [Blu-ray] is $45.49 (originally $79.98).
- Dune [4K UHD Blu-ray] is $9.99 (originally $33.99).
- Everything Everywhere All At Once [DVD] is $7.49 (originally $14.98).
- The Lord of the Rings Motion Picture Trilogy [Blu-ray] is $29.99 (originally $69.99).
- Mad Max: Fury Road [4K UHD Blu-ray] is $10.99 (originally $20.83).
- Nope [4K UHD Blu-ray] is $11.99 (originally $19.99).
- Spider-Man: Far from Home / Spider-Man: Homecoming / Spider-Man: No Way Home - Multi-Feature [Blu-ray] is $21.99 (originally $55.99).
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse [DVD] is $14.49 (originally $19.99). The 4K UHD Blu-ray version is actually cheaper, selling at $13.99 (originally $15.99).
- The James Bond Collection [Blu-ray] is $54.99 (originally $114.99).
Best TV deals
- Samurai Jack: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] is $29.99 (originally$112.99).
- Avatar & Legend of Korra Complete Series Collection [Blu-ray] is $34.99 (originally $83.99).
- Justice League Unlimited: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] is $19.99 (originally $24.99).
- Supernatural: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] is $129.99 (originally $299.99).
- The Good Place: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] is $35.99 (originally $69.97).
Best anime deals
- Belle - Collector’s Edition [4K UHD Blu-ray] is $38.99 (originally $64.98).
- Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] is $13.99 (originally $59.98).
- Eureka Seven: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] is $16.99 (originally $34.98).
- Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water - The Complete Series [Blu-ray] is $30.99 (originally $49.98).
- SSSS.GRIDMAN: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] is $27.99 (originally $64.98).
- Violet Evergarden: The Complete Series is $26.99 (originally $64.98).
Best streaming deals
- Max is $7.99 monthly for two months (was $15.99 per month) via Prime Video.
- MGM+ is $0.99 monthly for two months (was $5.99 per month) via Prime Video.
- Paramount+ is $5.99 monthly for two months (originally $11.99 per month).
- AMC+ is $4.49 monthly for two months (originally $8.99 per month).
- Starz is $0.99 monthly for two months (originally $9.99 per month).
- Vix Premium is $0.99 monthly for two months (originally $6.99 per month).
- Hallmark Movies Now is $0.99 monthly for two months (originally $5.99 per month).
- Britbox is $0.99 monthly for two months (originally $7.99 per month).
- PBS Masterpiece is $0.99 monthly for two months (originally $5.99 per month).
- Acorn TV is $0.99 monthly for two months (originally $6.99 per month).
- PBS Kids is $0.99 monthly for two months (originally $4.99 per month).
- Noggin is $0.99 monthly for two months (originally $7.99 per month).
- Cinemax is $0.99 monthly for two months (originally $9.99 per month).
- Lifetime Movie Club is $0.99 monthly for two months (originally $4.99 per month).
- ALLBLK is $0.99 monthly for two months (originally $5.99 per month).
- ScreenPix is $0.99 monthly for two months (v $2.99 per month).
- PBS Documentaries is $0.99 monthly for two months (originally $3.99 per month).
- A&E Crime Central is $0.99 monthly for two months (originally $4.99 per month).
