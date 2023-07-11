 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The best anti-Prime Day 2023 deals

Prime Day isn’t just for Amazon shoppers

By Alice Newcome-Beill and Cameron Faulkner
An image containing the Best Buy logo, Target logo, and Walmart Logo on a stylized background containing a combination of Amazon cardboard boxes, and mouse pointers. Graphic: Will Joel, Cameron Faulkner/Polygon | Source images: Best Buy, Walmart, Target

Some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals aren’t happening at Amazon. That’s right, other retailers are taking Prime time very seriously, knocking down prices to match Amazon’s deals on games, board games, movies, toys, and more.

In the event that you’ve personally boycotted shopping at Amazon, or just want to see what the likes of Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and other stores are doing to compete, we’ve found the best anti-Prime Day deals out there. We’ll be adding and subtracting deals depending on pricing and availability as Prime Day goes on.

Best Buy

A stock photo of the LG C2 OLED TV
The LG C2 OLED TV
Image: LG

GameStop

Metroid Dread walkthrough and guide
Metroid Dread
Image: MercurySteam, Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Newegg

Spider-Man swinging through the streets in Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Target

  • Target Circle members can get $5 off select board games and puzzles when you spend $30.
  • Target Circle members can save 20% on Game Pass Ultimate, letting you pick up a three-month subscription for $35.99 (was $44.99).
  • The Dead Space remake is available at Target for $34.99 (was $69.99).
  • The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions of Star Wars: Jedi Survivor are on sale for $43.99 for Target Circle members.
  • The standard Nintendo Switch with 32 GB of storage is $299.99, but comes with a $25 Target gift card with purchase.
  • Target Circle members can pick up Super Mario Odyssey for $30 (was $60).
  • Target Circle Members can save 50% on the Sony Inzone lineup of gaming headsets for PC and PlayStation 5. The Inzone H7 is discounted to $114.99 (was $230), and the Inzone H3 is on sale for $49.99 (was $100).
  • The HyperX Cloud II Wireless gaming headset is also 50% off for Target Circle members, discounting the $119.99 headset to $59.99.
  • An assortment of manga is 20% off at Target, including Chainsaw Man, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, Spy X Family, and more.
  • You can save 20% on movies at Target through July 15, including recent launches like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, John Wick Chapter 4, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.
  • Have a Barbie fan at home? Target Circle members can save 20% on a huge range of Barbie toys.
  • The Mega Construx Pokémon sets are each 25% off at Target by way of a free Circle membership.
The Nintendo Switch in its dock, with the Joy-Con grip.
The Nintendo Switch
Photo: James Bareham/Polygon

Walmart

Like Amazon, accessing most of Walmart’s best deals require its paid Walmart Plus membership, which costs $12.95 per month, or $49 for your first year.

