The best anti-Prime Day 2023 deals

Some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals aren’t happening at Amazon. That’s right, other retailers are taking Prime time very seriously, knocking down prices to match Amazon’s deals on games, board games, movies, toys, and more.

In the event that you’ve personally boycotted shopping at Amazon, or just want to see what the likes of Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and other stores are doing to compete, we’ve found the best anti-Prime Day deals out there. We’ll be adding and subtracting deals depending on pricing and availability as Prime Day goes on.

Best Buy

GameStop

Newegg

Target

Walmart

Like Amazon, accessing most of Walmart’s best deals require its paid Walmart Plus membership, which costs $12.95 per month, or $49 for your first year.

The MSI Katana GF66 gaming laptop with an Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti, 16 GB of RAM, and a 1 TB SSD is just $999.99 (was $1,649.99)

The 65-inch TCL 5-Series QLED TV is usually $528, but is currently $398 for Walmart Plus members.

The slightly larger, 75-inch Vizio MQ6 Series QLED is also discounted for Walmart Plus members, knocking $200 off the usual $898 price tag.

Normally $498, Walmart Plus members can currently pick up the 65-inch LG 80 series UHD TV for $498.

