The best anti-Prime Day 2023 deals

Some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals aren’t happening at Amazon. That’s right, other retailers are taking Prime time very seriously, knocking down prices to match Amazon’s deals on games, board games, movies, toys, and more.
In the event that you’ve personally boycotted shopping at Amazon, or just want to see what the likes of Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and other stores are doing to compete, we’ve found the best anti-Prime Day deals out there. We’ll be adding and subtracting deals depending on pricing and availability as Prime Day goes on.
Best Buy
- If you don’t already have a Nintendo Switch, buying one at its regular $299.99 price will net you a free $25 Best buy gift card. For My Best Buy Total members (Best Buy’s $179.99 per year membership), you’ll get a $50 gift card with purchase.
- The excellent Steelseries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset is currently discounted to $320.99 at Best Buy (was $349.99).
- Yoshi’s Crafted World for the Nintendo Switch is currently available at Best Buy for $39.99 (was $59.99).
- Lego 2K Drive is available at Best Buy for $49.99 (was $59.99).
- LG’s 42-inch C2 OLED TV is $799.99 (was $999.99).
- The 55-inch LG A2 OLED is $599.99 (was $1,299.99).
GameStop
- GameStop will throw in a free game when you purchase another eligible title of equal or greater value. This sale includes games like Elden Ring, New Pokemon Snap, Psychonauts 2, and No Man’s Sky, just to name a few.
- Metroid Dread is currently available at GameStop for $39 (was $59.99).
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus is available for $39 ($59.99).
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available for $24.99 (was $29.99).
- The angsty and stylish JRPG, Persona 5 Royal, is currently discounted to $29.99 at GameStop (was $59.99).
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 is on sale for $25 at GameStop (was $39.99).
Newegg
- Newegg has discounted the massive 43-inch Asus ROG Strix 4K gaming monitor to $699.99 (was $899.99).
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is on sale at Newegg for $29.99 and Steam for $33.49 (was $49.99).
- The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PC bundles Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy into a single bundle. Right now, you can grab a Steam code at Newegg for $26.99 (was $49.99).
- Just in case you haven’t already played it on PlayStation, you can pick up a Steam code for Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition at Newegg for just $14.99 (was $49.99).
- Steam codes for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide are currently available at Newegg for $24.99 or Steam for $27.99 (was $39.99).
Target
- Target Circle members can get $5 off select board games and puzzles when you spend $30.
- Target Circle members can save 20% on Game Pass Ultimate, letting you pick up a three-month subscription for $35.99 (was $44.99).
- The Dead Space remake is available at Target for $34.99 (was $69.99).
- The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions of Star Wars: Jedi Survivor are on sale for $43.99 for Target Circle members.
- The standard Nintendo Switch with 32 GB of storage is $299.99, but comes with a $25 Target gift card with purchase.
- Target Circle members can pick up Super Mario Odyssey for $30 (was $60).
- Target Circle Members can save 50% on the Sony Inzone lineup of gaming headsets for PC and PlayStation 5. The Inzone H7 is discounted to $114.99 (was $230), and the Inzone H3 is on sale for $49.99 (was $100).
- The HyperX Cloud II Wireless gaming headset is also 50% off for Target Circle members, discounting the $119.99 headset to $59.99.
- An assortment of manga is 20% off at Target, including Chainsaw Man, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, Spy X Family, and more.
- You can save 20% on movies at Target through July 15, including recent launches like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, John Wick Chapter 4, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.
- Have a Barbie fan at home? Target Circle members can save 20% on a huge range of Barbie toys.
- The Mega Construx Pokémon sets are each 25% off at Target by way of a free Circle membership.
Walmart
Like Amazon, accessing most of Walmart’s best deals require its paid Walmart Plus membership, which costs $12.95 per month, or $49 for your first year.
- The MSI Katana GF66 gaming laptop with an Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti, 16 GB of RAM, and a 1 TB SSD is just $999.99 (was $1,649.99)
- The 65-inch TCL 5-Series QLED TV is usually $528, but is currently $398 for Walmart Plus members.
- The slightly larger, 75-inch Vizio MQ6 Series QLED is also discounted for Walmart Plus members, knocking $200 off the usual $898 price tag.
- Normally $498, Walmart Plus members can currently pick up the 65-inch LG 80 series UHD TV for $498.
