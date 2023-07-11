 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best gaming accessory deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

Controllers, headsets, and storage for your console and PC are discounted on Prime Day

By Alice Newcome-Beill
A graphic containing the Xbox white controller, a SteelSeries gaming headset, Corsair Xeneon gaming monitor, Samsung 990 Pro SSD, and the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless mouse. Graphic: Will Joel, Cameron Faulkner/Polygon | Source images: Corsair, SteelSeries, Samsung, Microsoft
Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Amazon Prime Day has arrived, bringing along some of the best discounts we’ve seen in a while on gaming accessories for your console or PC. Whether you’re searching for a new controller, headset, or other sweet gear to round out your gaming setup, there are plenty of awesome gaming deals worth checking out.

Amazon isn’t the only one discounting gaming accessories over Prime Day either. Tetailers like Best Buy and Newegg have some excellent deals available, too, so you’ll find multiple stores linked for some products. We’ve already found discounts on some of our favorite gear, like the Xbox Core controller, the SteelSeries Apex Pro mini keyboard, and the Samsung 990 Pro SSD.

Below you’ll find all of our top picks broken down into their respective categories, and we’ll continue to add even more as Prime Day 2023 marches on.

Table of contents

Best controller deals

A stock photo of seven Xbox Wireless Controllers in various colors.
The Xbox Wireless Controller
Image: Microsoft

Best headset deals

The Logitech G Fits earbuds are going through their heated molding process.
The Logitech G Fits earbuds
Image: Logitech
  • The unique Logitech G Fits wireless gaming earbuds are $159.99 (was $229.99).
  • The Asus ROG Delta wired gaming headset is $126.49 (was $199.99).
  • Target Circle Members can save 50% on the Sony Inzone lineup of gaming headsets for PC and PlayStation 5. The Inzone H7 is discounted to $114.99 (was $230), and the Inzone H3 is on sale for $49.99 (was $100).
  • The HyperX Cloud II Wireless gaming headset is also 50% off for Target Circle members, discounting the $119.99 headset to $59.99.

Best keyboard deals

A stock photo of the Steelseries Apex Pro Mini and Aerox 7 mouse
The Steelseries Apex Pro Mini keyboard and the Aerox 7 mouse
Image: Steelseries

Best gaming mouse deals

A stock photo of the Logitech G Pro X Superlight gaming mouse
The Logitech G Pro X Superlight gaming mouse
Image: Logitech

Best gaming monitor deals

An image of the Alienware AW3423DW curved gaming monitor on a white desk, connected to a gaming laptop.
The Alienware AW3423DW is an awesome display, and it’s cheaper during Prime Day.
Image: Amelia Holowaty Krales/The Verge

1440p

4K

Best SSD deals

A stock photo of the Seagate 1TB expansion card slotted into the Xbox Series X
The Seagate 1TB expansion card
Image: Seagate

Other cool stuff

  • Three-month subscriptions of Game Pass Ultimate are currently discounted to $39.99 at Amazon (was $44.99).
  • Drop’s Lord of the Rings-inspired sets of keycaps and cases in Dwarvish or Elvish are $149 (was $199).
  • Elvish keycap set Image: Drop
  • Dwarvish keycap set Image: Drop
A stock photo of the Elgato Stream Deck Mk. 2 and HD60 X 4K
The Stream Deck Mk. 2 and HD60 X 4K
Image: Elgato

Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here.

By Alice Newcome-Beill
By Charlie Hall
By Charlie Hall
By Charlie Hall
By Charlie Hall
By Michael McWhertor
