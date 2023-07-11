Best gaming accessory deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

Amazon Prime Day has arrived, bringing along some of the best discounts we’ve seen in a while on gaming accessories for your console or PC. Whether you’re searching for a new controller, headset, or other sweet gear to round out your gaming setup, there are plenty of awesome gaming deals worth checking out.

Amazon isn’t the only one discounting gaming accessories over Prime Day either. Tetailers like Best Buy and Newegg have some excellent deals available, too, so you’ll find multiple stores linked for some products. We’ve already found discounts on some of our favorite gear, like the Xbox Core controller, the SteelSeries Apex Pro mini keyboard, and the Samsung 990 Pro SSD.

Below you’ll find all of our top picks broken down into their respective categories, and we’ll continue to add even more as Prime Day 2023 marches on.

Table of contents

Best controller deals

The plain white Xbox wireless gaming controller is $46.99 (was $59.99).

Want the Xbox wireless controller in red or bright yellow instead? Those are $51.99 (was $64.99).

Related The best controllers for PC gaming

Best headset deals

SteelSeries’ Arctis 7P wireless headset for the PS5/PS4 is $149.99 (was $179.99).

The SteelSeries Arctis 7+ wireless gaming headset for PC and consoles is $136.99 (was $179.99).

The unique Logitech G Fits wireless gaming earbuds are $159.99 (was $229.99).

The Asus ROG Delta wired gaming headset is $126.49 (was $199.99).

Target Circle Members can save 50% on the Sony Inzone lineup of gaming headsets for PC and PlayStation 5. The Inzone H7 is discounted to $114.99 (was $230), and the Inzone H3 is on sale for $49.99 (was $100).

The HyperX Cloud II Wireless gaming headset is also 50% off for Target Circle members, discounting the $119.99 headset to $59.99.

Best keyboard deals

The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini wireless mechanical keyboard is $175.99 (was $239.99).

The Asus ROG Azoth 75% wireless gaming keyboard, one of our favorite gaming keyboards thanks to its DIY switches, is $199.48 (was $249.99).

SteelSeries’s Apex Pro TKL wired gaming keyboard is $131.99 (was $189.99).

Related The best gaming keyboards

Best gaming mouse deals

The SteelSeries Aerox 3 wireless gaming mouse is down to $69.99 (was $99.99).

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight wireless gaming mouse is $109.99 (was $159.99).

The Logitech G502 X wired gaming mouse is $59.99 was $79.99).

The Glorious Model O wired gaming mouse is $34.77 (was $49.99).

Best gaming monitor deals

1440p

4K

Related The best gaming monitors

Best SSD deals

The Samsung 990 Pro 2 TB model sans-heatsink is $129.99 (was $289.99).

You can also find the 2TB configuration of the Samsung 980 Pro SSD for $49.99 (was $79.99).

The massive 4TB model of the WD_Black SN850X SSD is $229.99 (was $699.99).

Seagate’s 1 TB expansion card for the Xbox Series X is $139.99 (it has never sold for less than $149.99).

Other cool stuff

Three-month subscriptions of Game Pass Ultimate are currently discounted to $39.99 at Amazon (was $44.99).

Drop’s Lord of the Rings-inspired sets of keycaps and cases in Dwarvish or Elvish are $149 (was $199).

Grid View Elvish keycap set Image: Drop

Dwarvish keycap set Image: Drop

The EVGA XR1 capture card with 1440p capture and 4K video passthrough is $89.99 (was $219.99).

The excellent Blue Yeti condenser microphone is on sale for $79.99 (was $129.99).

Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here.