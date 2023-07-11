Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally upon us, which means tons of discounts on games for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. However, Amazon isn’t the only retailer hosting gaming deals through July 12. Steam and PC parts retailer Newegg are also offering discounts on everything from AAA titles to indie releases. You can also find some awesome gaming accessories deals here.

Some of the highlights of Prime Day so far include big discounts on the PC digital versions of Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Elden Ring, and more. To help you find exactly what you’re looking for, we’ve broken down our deal highlights based on your preferred console. We’ll be adding more as the two-day sales event goes on.

Table of Contents

Xbox Series X deals

Target Circle members can save 20% on Game Pass Ultimate, letting you pick up a three-month subscription for $35.99 (was $44.99), if you aren’t a member, Amazon also has them available for $39.99.

Elden Ring for the Xbox Series X is on sale for $39.99 at Amazon (was $59.99).

The Dead Space remake is available at Target for $34.99 (was $69.99)

The Xbox Series X version of Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is on sale for $43.99 for Target Circle members.

PlayStation 5 deals

Diablo 4 for the PlayStation 5 is discounted to $64.99 at Amazon (was $69.99).

The Dead Space remake is available at Target for $34.99 (was $69.99)

The PlayStation 5 version of Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is on sale for $43.99 for Target Circle members.

The otherworldly roguelike Returnal is available at Amazon for $29.99 (was $69.99).

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PlayStation 5 includes remastered versions of Uncharted 4 and its DLC, The Lost Legacy. Amazon has physical discs available for $39.99 (was $49.99).

Horizon Forbidden West is currently on sale for $39.99 at Amazon (was $69.99)

Lego 2K Drive is available at Best Buy for $49.99 (was $59.99)

Nintendo Switch deals

PC deals

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is on sale at Newegg for $29.99 and Steam for $33.49 (was $49.99).

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PC bundles Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy into a single title. Right now, you can grab a Steam code at Newegg for $26.99 (was $49.99).

Just in case you haven’t already played it on PlayStation, you can pick up a Steam code for Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition at Newegg for just $14.99 (was $49.99)

Steam codes for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide are currently available at Newegg for $24.99 or Steam for $27.99 (was $39.99).

Who can forget that you still have a few more days to get in on Steam’s summer sale?

The Steam Deck is 20% off through July 13 at 1 p.m. EDT, starting at $359.10.

Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here.