 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Best gaming deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

Don’t miss your chance to snap up these discounted games for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A Tarnished on horseback battles a dragon beneath the moon in Elden Ring
Elden Ring is one of many games discounted for Amazon Prime Day 2023.
Image: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco
Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally upon us, which means tons of discounts on games for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. However, Amazon isn’t the only retailer hosting gaming deals through July 12. Steam and PC parts retailer Newegg are also offering discounts on everything from AAA titles to indie releases. You can also find some awesome gaming accessories deals here.

Some of the highlights of Prime Day so far include big discounts on the PC digital versions of Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Elden Ring, and more. To help you find exactly what you’re looking for, we’ve broken down our deal highlights based on your preferred console. We’ll be adding more as the two-day sales event goes on.

Table of Contents

Xbox Series X deals

  • Target Circle members can save 20% on Game Pass Ultimate, letting you pick up a three-month subscription for $35.99 (was $44.99), if you aren’t a member, Amazon also has them available for $39.99.
  • Elden Ring for the Xbox Series X is on sale for $39.99 at Amazon (was $59.99).
  • The Dead Space remake is available at Target for $34.99 (was $69.99)
  • The Xbox Series X version of Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is on sale for $43.99 for Target Circle members.
One of the massive lobster enemies in Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Image: FromSoftware via Polygon

PlayStation 5 deals

  • Diablo 4 for the PlayStation 5 is discounted to $64.99 at Amazon (was $69.99).
  • The Dead Space remake is available at Target for $34.99 (was $69.99)
  • The PlayStation 5 version of Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is on sale for $43.99 for Target Circle members.
  • The otherworldly roguelike Returnal is available at Amazon for $29.99 (was $69.99).
  • The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PlayStation 5 includes remastered versions of Uncharted 4 and its DLC, The Lost Legacy. Amazon has physical discs available for $39.99 (was $49.99).
A screenshot from Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
Image: Naughty Dog

Nintendo Switch deals

Mario and his Rabbid friends line up behind Bowser in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Image: Ubisoft/Nintendo

PC deals

The player character fires a machine pistol at a horde of Nurgle-worshipping citizens of Hive Tertium in Warhammer 40K: Darktide
Warhammer 40K: Darktide
Image: Fatshark

Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here.

  1. Polygon
  2. Prime Day 2023
  3. Best deals
  4. Free games
  5. Best board game deals
  6. Best gaming deals

In This Stream

Amazon Prime Day 2023: All the deals and tips in one place

View all 17 stories

Loading comments...

The Latest

Max and Paramount Plus vie for attention, slash subscription prices for Prime Day

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

The best anti-Prime Day 2023 deals

By Alice Newcome-Beill and Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Buy a Nintendo Switch, get a $25 gift card from Amazon, Target, or Best Buy

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Blade Runner tabletop RPG expansion lets you play a rogue Replicant

By Samantha Nelson
/ new

The best Star Wars tabletop deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

By Charlie Hall
/ new

The best Dungeons & Dragons and Critical Role deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon