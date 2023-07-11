The best board game deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

Amazon’s catalog of modern board games has grown by leaps and bounds over the last several years, and for Amazon Prime Day much of it is on sale. Whether you’re looking for a new campaign-in-a-box to take the place of your weekly Gloomhaven nights, or a new escape room game to share with the family, now is the perfect time to find huge savings on your next tabletop obsession. You can even find deals modern classics like Catan and Splendor, perfect for filling gaps in your collection.
There are dozens of board game titles currently on sale, but understand that quantities are limited, so if you see something below that piques your interest, it’s best to move quickly. We’ll be updating this post throughout the two-day sale to reflect the best board game deals available.
And if you’re looking other ways to expand your tabletop collection, we’ve rounded up the best Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering, and Star Wars tabletop deals of Prime Day 2023.
Table of contents
Board games
- 7 Wonders — $39.99 (was $59.99)
- 7 Wonders Duel — $20.99 (was $29.99)
- A Game of Thrones Catan — $55.49 (was $79.95)
- Agricola (2016) — $51 (was $64.99)
- Ankh: Gods of Egypt — $69.99 (was $99.99)
- Arkham Horror 3rd Edition — $55.99 (was $79.99)
- Arkham Horror: The Card Game — $30.99 (was $44.95)
- Arkham Horror: The Card Game Revised Core Set — $41.49 (was $59.95)
- Azul — $23.99 (was $39.99)
- Azul: Master Chocolatier — $34.99 (was $44.99)
- Bears vs. Babies — $17.49 (was $24.99)
- Cat in the Box Deluxe Edition — $19.99 (was $29.95)
- Camel Up: Off Season — $30 (was $39.99)
- Carcassonne 20th Anniversary Edition — $34.99 (was $49.99)
- Castle Panic 2nd Edition — $23.99 (was $34.95)
- Catan — $29.44 (was $49)
- Citadels Revised Edition — $23.99 (was $29.99)
- Civilization: A New Dawn — $38.49 (was $54.99)
- Bloodborne: The Board Game — $76.99 (was $109.99)
- Cosmic Encounter: 42nd Anniversary Edition — $48.99 (was $69.99)
- Descent: Legends of the Dark — $95.72 (was $175)
- Dixit (2021) — $24.49 (was $39.99)
- Exploding Kittens — $15.99 (was $29.99)
- Exploding Kittens NSFW Edition — $13.99 (was $19.99)
- Elder Sign — $24.99 (was $39.99)
- Frostpunk: The Board Game — $101.99 ($119.99)
- ISS Vanguard — $126.99 (was $159.99)
- Junk Art 3rd Edition — $34.99 (was $49.98)
- Kemet: Blood and Sand — $62.99 (was $90)
- Love Letter — $8.49 (was $11.99)
- Mansions of Madness 2nd Edition — $76.99 (was $109.99)
- Marvel Champions — $38.99 (was $55.99)
- Massive Darkness 2: Hellscape — $84.49 (was $109.99)
- Mice & Mystics — $55.99 (was $79.99)
- Mysterium — $38.49 (was $54.99)
- Nemesis: Lockdown — $132.99 (was $190.00)
- One Night Ultimate Werewolf — $12.99 (was $24.99)
- One Night Ultimate Vampire — $12.99 (was $29.59)
- One Night Ultimate Daybreak — $11.99 (was $24.99)
- One Night Ultimate Werewolf — $6.99 (was $11.99)
- Overboss: A Boss Monster Adventure — $27.99 (was $44.95)
- Pandemic Season 0 — $55.99 (was $79.99)
- Pandemic Legacy Season 1 (blue) — $48.99 (was $69.99)
- Pandemic Legacy Season 1 (red) — $48.99 (was $69.99)
- Pandemic The Cure — $34.99 (was $49.99)
- Silver — $20.99 (was $30.54)
- Summoner Wars Second Edition Starter Set — $16.99 (was $24.95)
- Summoner Wars Second Edition Master Set — $34.99 (was $49.95)
- Reign: The Final Battle Royale — $16.99 (was $20)
- Rivals of Catan — $17.49 (was $24.98)
- Sherlock Holmes: Consulting Detective - Carlton House & Queen’s Park — $37.43 (was $57.99)
- Sherlock Holmes: Consulting Detective - Baker Street Irregulars — $40.49 (was $57.99)
- Splendor — $24.99 (was $44.99)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - The Adventure Game — $77.99 (was $139.99)
- The Lord of the Rings Journeys in Middle-earth — $76.99 (was $109.99)
- Ticket to Ride Europe 15th Anniversary Deluxe Edition — $75.25 (was $99.95)
- Whitehall — $27.49 (was $39.95)
- Zombicide 2nd Edition — $76.99 (was $109.99)
- Zombicide: Green Horde — $76.99 (was $109.99)
Miniatures games
- Marvel Crisis Protocol Core Set — $69.49 (was $99.95)
- Star Wars X-Wing Miniatures Game 2nd Edition Core Set — $33.24 (was $47.99)
- Star Wars: Legion - Clone Wars Core Set — $83.99 (was $119.99)
Party games
- Cards Against Humanity: Nerd Bundle — $15.99 (was $20)
- Cards Against Humanity: Tiny Edition — $15.19 (was $19)
- Cards Against Humanity: Ultimate Expansion — $102.99 (was $129.00)
- Cards Against Humanity: Bōks — $45.39 (was $59)
Family-friendly games
- Bananagrams — $12.99 (was $17.02)
- Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition — $15.99 (was $20)
- Colorbrain — $19.77 (was $22.99)
- Catan Junior — $19.94 (was $34.99)
- Catan Family Edition — $29.10 (was $30)
- Exploding Kittens — $13.99 (was $20)
- Hi Ho Cherry-O: CoComelon Edition — $10.49 (Was $14.99)
- Happy Salmon — $8.99 (was $12.99)
- My First Carcassonne — $16.99 (was $24.97)
- My First Castle Panic — $13.99 (was $19.99)
- Candy Land: Unicorn Edition — $10.49 (was $14.20)
- Monopoly Junior: Dinosaur Edition — $12.49 (was $15.97)
- Monopoly: Disney Mickey and Friends Edition — $35.14 (was $55.99)
- Monopoly Junior: Super Mario Edition — $14.99 (was $20.84)
- Monopoly Junior: Bluey Edition — $13.99 (was $19.99)
- Monopoly: Sparkle Edition — $17.49 (was $21.79)
- Poetry for Neanderthals — $13.99 (was $19.99)
- Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza — $6.99 (was $9.84)
- Ticket To Ride — $30.99 (was $54.99)
- Ticket To Ride: First Journey — $24.49 (was $34.99)
- Throw Throw Burrito — $17.49 (was $24.99)
Escape room games
- Unlock! Mystery Adventures — $25.49 (was $36.99)
- Unlock! Exotic Adventures — $15.99 (was $23.52)
- Unlock! Epic Adventures — $20.99 (was $36.99)
- Dungeons & Dragons: Bedlam in Neverwinter — $23.49 (was $30.89)
Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here.
Loading comments...