 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The best board game deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

From modern classics like Ticket to Ride to the latest crowdfunded titles, it’s all up for grabs this year

By Charlie Hall Updated
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Some components from Skyrim - The Adventure Game, including a miniature khajit, ork, and nord. A double-layer sideboard sits in the foreground, with little pockets to fit upgrade shits, money and other resources, as well as cubes to mark health, stamina, and magicka levels.
The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim - The Adventure Game.
Photo: Charlie Hall/Polygon
Charlie Hall is Polygon’s tabletop editor. In 10-plus years as a journalist & photographer, he has covered simulation, strategy, and spacefaring games, as well as public policy.

Amazon’s catalog of modern board games has grown by leaps and bounds over the last several years, and for Amazon Prime Day much of it is on sale. Whether you’re looking for a new campaign-in-a-box to take the place of your weekly Gloomhaven nights, or a new escape room game to share with the family, now is the perfect time to find huge savings on your next tabletop obsession. You can even find deals modern classics like Catan and Splendor, perfect for filling gaps in your collection.

There are dozens of board game titles currently on sale, but understand that quantities are limited, so if you see something below that piques your interest, it’s best to move quickly. We’ll be updating this post throughout the two-day sale to reflect the best board game deals available.

And if you’re looking other ways to expand your tabletop collection, we’ve rounded up the best Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering, and Star Wars tabletop deals of Prime Day 2023.

Table of contents

Board games

A bag with multicolored tiles pouring out of it from the board game Azul
Azul features colorful tiles and a bag to store them in.
Photo: Charlie Hall/Polygon
A collection of miniatures from Mansions of Madness Second Edition standing over an iPhone.
Mansions of Madness 2nd Edition
Photo: Charlie Hall/Polygon
Pandemic: Legacy board showing several disease cubes and a few cards for dealing with them.
Pandemic Legacy Season 1
Photo: Charlie Hall/Polygon

Miniatures games

X-Wing Second Edition - GIF of moving an X-Wing’s S-foils into attack position Video: Charlie Hall/Polygon

Party games

Family-friendly games

Escape room games

Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here.

  1. Polygon
  2. Prime Day 2023
  3. Best deals
  4. Free games
  5. Best board game deals
  6. Best gaming deals

In This Stream

Amazon Prime Day 2023: All the deals and tips in one place

View all 18 stories

Next Up In Tabletop Games

Loading comments...

The Latest

LG’s slick 1440p gaming monitor is at its lowest price ever during Prime Day

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

The best Star Wars tabletop deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

By Charlie Hall
/ new

The best Magic: The Gathering deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

By Charlie Hall
/ new

The best Dungeons & Dragons and Critical Role deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Mortal Kombat 1 will include The Boys’ Homelander, DC’s Peacemaker

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Max and Paramount Plus vie for attention, slash subscription prices for Prime Day

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon