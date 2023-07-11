The best board game deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

Amazon’s catalog of modern board games has grown by leaps and bounds over the last several years, and for Amazon Prime Day much of it is on sale. Whether you’re looking for a new campaign-in-a-box to take the place of your weekly Gloomhaven nights, or a new escape room game to share with the family, now is the perfect time to find huge savings on your next tabletop obsession. You can even find deals modern classics like Catan and Splendor, perfect for filling gaps in your collection.

There are dozens of board game titles currently on sale, but understand that quantities are limited, so if you see something below that piques your interest, it’s best to move quickly. We’ll be updating this post throughout the two-day sale to reflect the best board game deals available.

And if you’re looking other ways to expand your tabletop collection, we’ve rounded up the best Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering, and Star Wars tabletop deals of Prime Day 2023.

Table of contents

Board games

Miniatures games

Party games

Family-friendly games

Escape room games

Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here.