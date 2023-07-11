The best Magic: The Gathering deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

Magic: The Gathering is on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2023 this year. While it’s not the first time that publisher Wizards of the Coast has tried to unload sealed product on the world’s largest retail website, it certainly feels like there is a lot more to choose from this year. Highlights include some great deals on Unfinity, the hilarious new Un-set that brought stickers to Magic for the first time ever. There are also plenty of cards from last year’s two Innistrad sets, Dominaria United, and even The Brother’s War.
There are dozens of titles currently on sale, but because of the limited stock, we recommend moving quickly if you see something you want to add to your collection. We’ll keep this post updated throughout Prime Day 2023 to reflect the best MTG deals available.
Draft Booster box deals
- Dominaria Remastered Draft Booster Box — $111.99 (was $166.83)
- The Brothers’ War Draft Booster Box — $95.79 (was $120)
- The Streets of New Capenna Draft Booster Box — $64.49 (was $80)
Collector Booster Box deals
- Dominaria United Collector Booster Box — $110.99 (was $164.11)
- Unfinity Collector Booster Box — $132.99 (was $165.92)
- Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Collector Booster Box — $101.49 (was $137.44)
- Innistrad: Crimson Vow Collector Booster Box — $107.79 (was $141.13)
- The Brothers’ War Collector Booster Box — $171.49 (was $220)
Set Booster Box deals
- Phyrexia: All Will Be One Set Booster Box — $115.98 (was $127.35)
- Dominaria United Set Booster Box — $87.99 (was $112.69)
Jumpstart Box deals
- Dominaria United Jumpstart Booster Box — $34.99 (was $53.19)
- The Brothers’ War Jumpstart Booster Box — $37.99 (was $55)
Commander Deck deals
- Streets of New Capenna — Bedecked Brokers — $26.99 (was $44)
- Streets of New Capenna — Obscura Operation — $26.99 (was $34.16)
- Starter Commander Deck five-deck bundle — $79.49 (was $125)
- Phyrexia: All Will Be One — Rebellion Rising — $30.31 (was $47.30)
- Streets of New Capenna — Cabaretti Cacophony — $22.49 (was $44)
- Streets of New Capenna — Maestros Massacre — $24.49 (was $34.22)
- Innistrad: Midnight Hunt — Coven Counters — $23.99 (was $38.24)
- Innistrad: Crimson Vow — Vampiric Bloodline — $26.99 (was $34.35)
- Starter Commander Deck — Grave Danger — $19.49 (was $24.94)
Other MTG deals
- Phyrexia: All Will Be One Collector Booster single pack — $22.50 (was $26.10)
- Dominaria Remastered Collector Booster single pack — $21.88 (was $28)
- Unfinity Collector Booster single pack — $17.69 (was $18)
- Phyrexia: All Will Be One Bundle — $37.16 (was $45.20)
- Magic: The Gathering Game Night: Free-for-All 2022 (learn-to-play box) — $37.99 (was $54)
- Gamegenic Squire 100-card deckbox — $14.99 (was $21.99)
