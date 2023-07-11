 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The best Magic: The Gathering deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

Innistrad, Phyrexia, and Unfinity boxes all on sale plus loads of Commander decks

Mishra and Urza face off, each holding a different colored stone — one green, one red — in art for Magic: The Gatherings’ The Brothers’ War expansion. Behind them a red, ashen landscape and a battle with stones raining down from the sky. Image: Magali Villeneuve/Wizards of the Coast
Magic: The Gathering is on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2023 this year. While it’s not the first time that publisher Wizards of the Coast has tried to unload sealed product on the world’s largest retail website, it certainly feels like there is a lot more to choose from this year. Highlights include some great deals on Unfinity, the hilarious new Un-set that brought stickers to Magic for the first time ever. There are also plenty of cards from last year’s two Innistrad sets, Dominaria United, and even The Brother’s War.

There are dozens of titles currently on sale, but because of the limited stock, we recommend moving quickly if you see something you want to add to your collection. We’ll keep this post updated throughout Prime Day 2023 to reflect the best MTG deals available.

And if you’re looking other ways to expand your tabletop collection, we’ve rounded up the best board games, Dungeons & Dragons deals, and Star Wars tabletop deals of Prime Day 2023.

Draft Booster box deals

Collector Booster Box deals

Jin-Gitaxias as shown in the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty set. Image: Chase Stone/Wizards of the Coast

Set Booster Box deals

Jumpstart Box deals

Commander Deck deals

The contents of Thavius Kreeg’s mysterious puzzle box are revealed. A tiefling casts a spell on the small, gilded item while a demon looks on. From Wizards of the Coast’s Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus. Illustration: Chris Rallis/Wizards of the Coast

Other MTG deals

Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here.

