The best Dungeons & Dragons and Critical Role deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast usually saves its biggest deals for the holidays, but this year it’s stepping out for Amazon Prime Day 2023 with some big discounts. Even the gang at Critical Role is getting in on the fun, with new books and comics heavily marked down. The savings run now through July 12, and we’ve got a list of the best of what’s on offer.
As with all of Amazon’s sales, understand that quantities are limited and pricing is sometimes adjusted, so if you see something you want, we recommend nabbing it while you can. We will also be updating this post throughout Prime Day to reflect the best deals still available.
And if you’re looking other ways to expand your tabletop collection, we’ve rounded up the best board games, Magic: The Gathering deals, and Star Wars tabletop deals of Prime Day 2023.
D&D box set deals
- Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle — $13.99 (was $19.99)
D&D core rulebooks
- Player’s Handbook (2014) — $17.99 (was $49.95)
- Dungeon Master’s Guide (2014) — $27.97 (was $49.95)
- Fizban’s Treasurey of Dragons — $20.49 (was $49.95)
- Monster Manual (2014) — $18.99 (was $49.95)
- Mondenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse — $22.49 (was $49.95)
- Xanathar’s Guide to Everything — $17.99 (was $49.95)
D&D adventures and campaigns
- Curse of Strahd — $18.99 (was $49.99)
- Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen — $20.99 (was $49.95)
- Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen Deluxe Edition (adventure and board game) — $80.49 (was $145)
- Ghosts of Saltmarsh — $18.99 (was $49.95)
- Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden — $17.99 (was $49.95)
- Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel — $19.99 (was $49.95)
- Mythic Odysseys of Theros — $17.99 (was $49.95)
- Out of the Abyss — $18.99 (was $49.95)
- Princes of the Apocalypse — $27.39 (was $49.95)
- Storm King’s Thunder — $27.99 (was $49.95)
- Strixhaven: Curriculum of Chaos — $19.49 (was $49.95)
- Tomb of Annihilation — $28.49 (was $49.95)
- Tyranny of Dragons (including Hoard of the Dragon Queen and The Rise of Tiamat) — $20.99 (was $49.95)
- Waterdeep: Dragon Heist — $9.99 (was $49.95)
- Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage — $23.99 (was $49.95)
Books about D&D
- Heroes’ Feast: The Official D&D Cookbook — $24.48 (was $35)
- Dungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana: A Visual History — $26.13 (was $50)
- Dungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana: A Visual History Special Edition — $59.99 (was $125)
- The Art and Making of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves — $27.75 (was $45)
Critical Role deals
- Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins — Yasha Nydoorin — $9.30 (was $17.99)
- Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origina Volume 3 — $11.90 (was $19.99)
- Critical Role: The Tales of Exandria — The Bright Queen — $11.90 (was $19.99)
D&D board game deals
- Monopoly Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves — $24.49 (was $34.99)
- Dungeons & Dragons Adventure Begins — $19.49 (was $27.99)
- Dungeons & Dragons: Bedlam in Neverwinter — $23.49 (was $30.89)
D&D accessory deals
- D&D 7-dice sets by Auspdice (multiple colors, modern, sharp-edged) — $21.59 (was $38.99)
- The Witchlight Carnival Dice & Miscellany — $21.30 (was $29.99)
- Dungeons & Dragons Character Sheets — $6.99 (was $9.99)
- Dungeon Mayhem card game — $10.99 (was $15)
- Dungeon Mayhem: Battle for Baldur’s Gate — $7.99 (was $10.99)
- Dungeon Mayhem: Monster Madness — $14.99 (was $24.99)
- Spellbook Cards: Xanathar’s Guide to Everything — $7.99 (was $12.99)
- Spellbook Cards: Magic Items — $15.99 (was $29.99)
- Dungeon Master’s Screen: Wilderness Kit — $13.99 (was $24.99)
- Dungeons & Dragons Campaign Case: Creatures — $40.99 (was $64.99)
- Dungeons & Dragons Campaign Case: Terrain — $35.99 (was $64.99)
- Dungeon Books: Battle Mats — $32.99 (was $46.99)
- “Because I’m The Dungeon Master” T-shirt — $13.99 (was $22.99)
