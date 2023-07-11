 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The best Star Wars tabletop deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

Legion, X-Wing, Armada, and more are all on sale

photo of Star Wars: Legion speeder bike miniature Photo: Charlie Hall/Polygon
Charlie Hall is Polygon’s tabletop editor. In 10-plus years as a journalist & photographer, he has covered simulation, strategy, and spacefaring games, as well as public policy.

Star Wars tabletop games have exploded in popularity in the past decade, and dedicated fans are in for a treat this Amazon Prime Day. That’s because the world’s largest retailer is ready to unload a bunch of hot little starships and tiny toy soldiers to complete your collection. Whether you’re looking for a new army to play in Star Wars: Legion, or need just the right ship to complement your Mon Calimari Cruiser in Star Wars: Armada, we’re bringing the best Star Wars tabletop deals to you right here.

There are dozens of products currently on sale, but know that quantities are limited. You’ll want to move fast if you see something below that piques your interest. We’ll continue to update this post with the best Star Wars tabletop deals available.

And if you’re looking other ways to expand your tabletop collection, we’ve rounded up the best board games, Dungeons & Dragons deals, and Magic: The Gathering deals of Prime Day 2023.

Star Wars X-Wing Miniatures Game deals

Star Wars: Legion deals

Star Wars: Armada deals

Star Wars board game deals

Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here.

