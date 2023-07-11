 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The best gaming headset deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Astro, Hyper X, SteelSeries, and more leading brands are all deeply discounted

By Charlie Hall Updated
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless on pink background Charlie Hall/Polygon
Charlie Hall is Polygon’s tabletop editor. In 10-plus years as a journalist & photographer, he has covered simulation, strategy, and spacefaring games, as well as public policy.

A good gaming headset can last you an entire console generation, so it’s no wonder they’re among the most popular items on Amazon Prime Day. We’ve tested many of the best audio platforms here at Polygon, and confidently stand behind several brands — including Astro, HyperX, Sony, and SteelSeries. These are the best deals on all leading manufacturers.

We’ll be updating this post throughout the two-day sale to reflect the best gaming headset deals available. Be sure to also check out some analog offerings, including more of the best gaming accessories — like the LG 1440p gaming monitor — and the best Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering, and video game deals of Prime Day 2023.

Wired gaming headset deals

Wireless gaming headset deals

Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here.

  1. Polygon
  2. Prime Day 2023
  3. Best deals
  4. Free games
  5. Best board game deals
  6. Best gaming deals

In This Stream

Amazon Prime Day 2023: All the deals and tips in one place

View all 30 stories

Loading comments...

The Latest

The best gaming mouse deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Archive of Our Own comes back online after DDOS attacks

By Cass Marshall
/ new

The best Dungeons & Dragons and Critical Role deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Gorgeous Lord of the Rings books drawn by Tolkien himself on sale for Prime Day

By Austen Goslin
/ new

The best Magic: The Gathering deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

By Charlie Hall
/ new

D&D deals provide everything you need to become a Dungeon Master for less than $50

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon