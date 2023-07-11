The best gaming headset deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

A good gaming headset can last you an entire console generation, so it’s no wonder they’re among the most popular items on Amazon Prime Day. We’ve tested many of the best audio platforms here at Polygon, and confidently stand behind several brands — including Astro, HyperX, Sony, and SteelSeries. These are the best deals on all leading manufacturers.
We’ll be updating this post throughout the two-day sale to reflect the best gaming headset deals available. Be sure to also check out some analog offerings, including more of the best gaming accessories — like the LG 1440p gaming monitor — and the best Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering, and video game deals of Prime Day 2023.
Wired gaming headset deals
- Astro A10 Gen 2, white (multi) — $47.99 (was $59.99)
- Astro A10 Gen 2, black (multi) — $47.49 (was $59.99)
- Astro A10 Gen 2, teal — $47.49 (was $59.99)
- Astro A10 Gen 2, purple (multi) — $47.49 (was $59.99)
- HyperX CloudX Stinger Core (Xbox) — $17.99 (was $39.99
- HyperX Cloud 2 (multi) — $59.99 (was $99.99)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wired (multi) — $199.99 (was $249.99)
- The Asus ROG Delta wired gaming headset is $126.49 (was $199.99).
Wireless gaming headset deals
- You can currently get the Sony Inzone H9 gaming headset for $150 at Amazon when you use the on-page coupon (was $299.99).
- The unique Logitech G Fits wireless gaming earbuds are $159.99 (was $229.99).
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Core (multi) — $59.99 (was $79.99)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha (multi) — $149.99 (was $199.99)
- Astro A50 Wireless Headset + Base Station, Gen 4 (PlayStation, PC) — $237.49 (was $299.99)
- Astro A50 Wireless Headset + Base Station, Gen 4 (Xbox, PC) — $237.49 (was $299.99)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 (multi) — $42.49 (was $59.99)
- SteelSeries Arctis Prime (multi) — $45.99 (was $99.99)
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless (multi) — $$59.99 (was $99.99)
- The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is currently discounted to $320.99 at Amazon and Best Buy (was $349.99)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P (PlayStation, PC) — $142.49 (was $179.34)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X (Xbox, PC) — $149.99 (was $179.75)
- SteelSeries Arctis 9 (PlayStation, PC) — $109.49 (was $199.99)
- SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless (Xbox) — $109.99 (was $193.50)
