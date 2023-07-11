The best gaming monitor deals of Prime Day 2023

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here, and the deals are touching practically every category of products — gaming monitors included. We’ve already included several fantastic discounts on popular gaming monitors in our main deal roundup, but we’re going a little deeper with them here. Below, you’ll find deals on 1440p and 4K monitors (of both the curved and flat varieties) with a very wide price range.
We’ll keep an eye on this post throughout the two-day deal event to reflect the best gaming monitor deals currently available. All set with the monitor but need a different accessory? We’ve got you covered with some solid gaming headset deals, and this post includes gaming accessory deals covering PlayStation, Switch, Windows PC, and Xbox.
Best 1440p gaming monitor deals
- Corsair’s Xeneon 27-inch 1440p OLED gaming monitor is $899.99 (was $999.99).
- LG’s UltraGear 27GR95QE-B 27-inch 1440p OLED gaming monitor is also $849.99 (was $999.99).
- The LG UltraGear 27GL83A-B 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor is $199.99 (was $299.99).
- LG’s UltraGear 32GN650-B 32-inch 1440p gaming monitor is $249.99 (was $349.99).
- For something a bit larger, the LG UltraGear 34GP63A-B 34-inch 1440p curved gaming monitor is $249.99 (was $349.99).
- LG’s biggest OLED gaming monitor is $400 off at Best Buy. The 45-inch UltraGear OLED is $1,299.99 (was $1,699.99). MyBestBuy Total and Plus members can knock another $100 off that cost.
- Acer’s 27-inch 1440p curved gaming monitor is $149.99 (was $259.99).
- Acer’s Nitro 31.5-inch 1440p gaming monitor is $229.99 (was $349.99).
- Alienware’s awesome 34-inch 1440p OLED curved gaming monitor (AW3423DW) is $1,087.99 (was $1,279.99).
- Samsung makes a very similar curved 34-inch OLED gaming monitor called the Odyssey OLED G8. Normally $1,499.99, it’s $999.99 at Amazon.
- The HP Omen 27-inch 1440p curved gaming monitor is $384.99 (was $449.99).
Best 4K gaming monitor deals
- LG’s UltraGear 27GP95R-B 27-inch 4K IPS gaming monitor is $499.99 (was $799.99).
- The Gigabyte M28U 28-inch 4K IPS gaming monitor is $479.99 (was $599.99).
- Acer’s Predator 28-inch 4K IPS gaming monitor is $469.99 (was $599.99).
- Sony’s Inzone M9 27-inch 4K Mini-LED gaming monitor is $798 (was $899.99).
- For a gaming monitor that’s practically as big as a TV, the Asus ROG Strix 43-inch 4K gaming display is $749.99 (was $999).
