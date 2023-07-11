 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The best gaming monitor deals of Prime Day 2023

It’s a great opportunity to get a high resolution gaming display for less

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

An image featuring the 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor. The setting is a dark red room, and there’s an airplane dogfighting scene displaying on the monitor.
The huge 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED is one of many monitors discounted for Prime Day 2023.
Image: Cameron Faulkner/The Verge
Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon’s commerce editor. He began writing about tech and gaming in 2013, and migrated from The Verge in 2023.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here, and the deals are touching practically every category of products — gaming monitors included. We’ve already included several fantastic discounts on popular gaming monitors in our main deal roundup, but we’re going a little deeper with them here. Below, you’ll find deals on 1440p and 4K monitors (of both the curved and flat varieties) with a very wide price range.

We’ll keep an eye on this post throughout the two-day deal event to reflect the best gaming monitor deals currently available. All set with the monitor but need a different accessory? We’ve got you covered with some solid gaming headset deals, and this post includes gaming accessory deals covering PlayStation, Switch, Windows PC, and Xbox.

Best 1440p gaming monitor deals

Here’s an in-depth look with the Inzone M9 monitor, which is on sale during Prime Day 2023.

Best 4K gaming monitor deals

Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here.

  1. Polygon
  2. Prime Day 2023
  3. Best deals
  4. Free games
  5. Best board game deals
  6. Best gaming deals

In This Stream

Amazon Prime Day 2023: All the deals and tips in one place

View all 30 stories

Loading comments...

The Latest

The best gaming mouse deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Archive of Our Own comes back online after DDOS attacks

By Cass Marshall
/ new

The best Dungeons & Dragons and Critical Role deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Gorgeous Lord of the Rings books drawn by Tolkien himself on sale for Prime Day

By Austen Goslin
/ new

The best Magic: The Gathering deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

By Charlie Hall
/ new

D&D deals provide everything you need to become a Dungeon Master for less than $50

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon