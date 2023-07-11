 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The best gaming mouse deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Amazon has discounted top-tier gaming mice from Logitech, SteelSeries, Razer, and more

By Alice Newcome-Beill
A composite image of the SteelSeries Aerox 5, Logitech G502 X, and Glorious Model D gaming mice Photo composition: Alice Newcome-Beill/Polygon | Source images:SteelSeries, Logitech, Glorious [superimposing a products onto an illustrated background]
Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 has arrived, and we’ve found an amazing collection of deals on our favorite gaming mice. Ranging from wireless models like the Logitech G502 X to lightweight wired mice like the Glorious Model O. We’ve broken down all of our favorite deals below, and will continue to update the list over Prime Day. For even more deals, check out our posts for all the best games and gaming accessories available on Prime Day.

Wireless gaming mouse deals

  • The SteelSeries Aerox 3 wireless gaming mouse is down to $69.49 (was $99.99).
  • You can also find the SteelSeries Aerox 5 wireless gaming mouse for $123.99 (was $139.99).
  • The Model O Wireless is also available for $79.99 (was $115.99).
  • The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro combines a lightweight frame with a powerful 30K DPI sensor, and is currently on sale for $130.81 at Amazon (was $149.99).
A stock photo of the Razer DeathAdder V2 X Hyperspeed
Razer DeathAdder V2 X Hyperspeed
Image: Razer
  • The Logitech G Pro Wireless gaming mouse with its 25K DPI sensor typically costs $129.99, but is currently discounted to $88.99 at Amazon.
  • Normally $159.99, you can currently find the Logitech G Pro X Superlight on sale for $109 at Amazon.
  • Amazon has discounted the wireless version of the Logitech G502 X Lightspeed to $109.99 (was $139.99).
  • The battery-powered Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed is on sale for $39.99 at Amazon (was $59.99).

Wired gaming mouse deals

  • The wired model of the lightweight SteelSeries Aerox 5 is discounted to $59.99 at Amazon (was $79.99).
  • The Logitech G502 X wired gaming mouse is $59.99 was $79.99).
  • The Glorious Model O wired gaming mouse is $29.99 (was $49.99), while the wired version of the Glorious Model D is available for $49.99 ($84.99).
A stock photo of the Logitech G502 X gaming mouse
Logitech G502 X gaming mouse
Image: Logitech

