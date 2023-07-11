The best gaming mouse deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Amazon Prime Day 2023 has arrived, and we’ve found an amazing collection of deals on our favorite gaming mice. Ranging from wireless models like the Logitech G502 X to lightweight wired mice like the Glorious Model O. We’ve broken down all of our favorite deals below, and will continue to update the list over Prime Day. For even more deals, check out our posts for all the best games and gaming accessories available on Prime Day.

Wireless gaming mouse deals

The SteelSeries Aerox 3 wireless gaming mouse is down to $69.49 (was $99.99).

You can also find the SteelSeries Aerox 5 wireless gaming mouse for $123.99 (was $139.99).

The Model O Wireless is also available for $79.99 (was $115.99).

The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro combines a lightweight frame with a powerful 30K DPI sensor, and is currently on sale for $130.81 at Amazon (was $149.99).

The Logitech G Pro Wireless gaming mouse with its 25K DPI sensor typically costs $129.99, but is currently discounted to $88.99 at Amazon.

Normally $159.99, you can currently find the Logitech G Pro X Superlight on sale for $109 at Amazon.

Amazon has discounted the wireless version of the Logitech G502 X Lightspeed to $109.99 (was $139.99).

The battery-powered Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed is on sale for $39.99 at Amazon (was $59.99).

Wired gaming mouse deals

The wired model of the lightweight SteelSeries Aerox 5 is discounted to $59.99 at Amazon (was $79.99).

The Logitech G502 X wired gaming mouse is $59.99 was $79.99).

The Glorious Model O wired gaming mouse is $29.99 (was $49.99), while the wired version of the Glorious Model D is available for $49.99 ($84.99).

