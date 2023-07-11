D&D deals provide everything you need to become a Dungeon Master for less than $50

Dungeons & Dragons is more popular than ever, and the best way to start a new gaming group is to become a Dungeon Master yourself. For Amazon Prime Day 2023, everything you need to get started can be had at a significant discount — there’s even a bundle for less than $50.

Here’s what you’ll need, including some handy free downloads, before you first roll for initiative.

Free downloads

Deals on D&D essentials

D&D core rulebook deals

For more great Amazon Prime Day deals to start you on your journey, check out the comprehensive buyer’s guide that we’ll be updating through July 12.

Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here.