D&D deals provide everything you need to become a Dungeon Master for less than $50

Dungeons & Dragons is more popular than ever, and the best way to start a new gaming group is to become a Dungeon Master yourself. For Amazon Prime Day 2023, everything you need to get started can be had at a significant discount — there’s even a bundle for less than $50.
Here’s what you’ll need, including some handy free downloads, before you first roll for initiative.
Free downloads
- Dungeons & Dragons Basic Rules (2014)
- Dungeons & Dragons System Reference Document 5.1
- Free character sheets, including pre-generated characters
Deals on D&D essentials
- Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle (includes dice) — $13.99 (was $19.99)
- Player’s Handbook (2014) — $17.99 (was $49.95)
D&D core rulebook deals
- Dungeon Master’s Guide (2014) — $27.97 (was $49.95)
- Monster Manual (2014) — $18.99 (was $49.95)
