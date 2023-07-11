 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

D&D deals provide everything you need to become a Dungeon Master for less than $50

It’s Amazon Prime Day, and Wizards of the Coast wants to move some books

By Charlie Hall
Three heroes grapple on a cliff’s edge as a red dragon breathes fire above them. The woods in the background is charred, a dragon rider searches the landscape. Image: Andrew Kuzinskiy/Wizards of the Coast
Dungeons & Dragons is more popular than ever, and the best way to start a new gaming group is to become a Dungeon Master yourself. For Amazon Prime Day 2023, everything you need to get started can be had at a significant discount — there’s even a bundle for less than $50.

Here’s what you’ll need, including some handy free downloads, before you first roll for initiative.

Free downloads

Deals on D&D essentials

D&D core rulebook deals

For more great Amazon Prime Day deals to start you on your journey, check out the comprehensive buyer’s guide that we’ll be updating through July 12.

Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here.

