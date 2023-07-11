The sci-fi and fantasy books worth buying this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to snap up great deals on board games, gaming monitors, video games, and anything you might want for your Dungeons & Dragons campaign. But there are also a slew of fantastic sci-fi and fantasy books on sale during the two-day event, making Prime Day the perfect time to build up your summer reading list.
In addition to can’t-miss discounts on Brandon Sanderson books and special edition and illustrated Lord of the Rings books, you can find sci-fi and fantasy classics like Octavia E. Butler’s Parable of the Sower alongside BookTok favorites like Stuart Turton’s The 7 ½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle and new releases like Kelly Barnhill’s The Crane Husband. There are also some great deals on box sets, which will really help you get the biggest bang for your buck this Prime Day.
We’ve rounded up the best sci-fi and fantasy book deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023. We’ll be updating the post throughout the sales event to reflect the best available deals.
Best Prime Day book deals
- House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune [paperback] is $7.34 (was $12.99)
- The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu [paperback] is $7.41 (was $10.59)
- Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler [paperback] is $8.14 (was $11.63)
- The 7 1⁄2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton [paperback] is $7.24 (was $10.34)
- A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers [hardcover] is $13.22 (was 18.89)
- Dune by Frank Herbert [hardcover] is $15.12 (was $21.54)
- Severance by Ling Ma [paperback] is $7.99 (was $11.99)
- The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab [hardcover] is $9.87 (was $14.10)
- Book of Night by Holly Black [hardcover] is $9.99 (was $14.08)
- The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia [hardcover] is $11.16 (was $15.94)
- A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle [paperback] is $5 (was $6.74)
- Hell Bent by Leigh Bardugo [hardcover] is $11.27 (was $16.10)
- The Crane Husband by Kelly Barnhill [hardcover] is $12.59 (was $17.99)
- The Mimicking of Known Successes by Malka Older [hardcover] is $13.99 (was $17.99)
- Clymenestra by Costanza Casati [hardcover] is $15.14 (was $21.63)
Best Prime Day book box set deals
- His Dark Materials by Philip Pullman three-book paperback box set is $10.05 (was $14.89). This includes The Golden Compass, The Subtle Knife, and The Amber Spyglass.
- Outlander by Diana Gabaldon four-book paperback box set is $18.56 (was $21.52). This includes Outlander, Dragonfly in Amber, Voyager, and Drums of Autumn.
- Caraval by Stephanie Garber three-book hardcover box set is $23.09 (was $32.99). This includes Caraval, Legendary, and Finale.
- The Giver by Lois Lowry four-book hardcover box set is $20.99 (was $29.98). This includes The Giver, Gathering Blue, Messenger, and Son.
- Wheel of Time by Robert Jordan has several paperback box sets available. Books 1-3 are $11.05 (was $17.99), books 4-6 are $17.26 (was $25.79), books 7-9 are $12.10 (was $12.99), and a set including books 13 and 14, along with the New Spring prequel, is $12.31 (was $17.59). The box set for books 10-12 are not discounted for Prime Day, but are available for $23.48.
Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here.
Loading comments...