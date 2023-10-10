 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The best deals of Amazon October Prime Day 2023

These are the discounts you definitely don’t want to miss

By Cameron Faulkner
An image with multiple products laying over a design comprised of Amazon cardboard boxes, packing tap, and large mouse pointers. Image: Cameron Faulkner, Will Joel/Polygon
Black Friday isn’t officially starting until the day following Thanksgiving, but why wait if you don’t have to? Early Black Friday deals are underway with Amazon’s October Prime Day, which is officially called Prime Big Deal Days. Name difference aside, it’s still full of excellent deals that’ll help you get ahead of holiday shopping that’s typically put off until later. The best deals are accessible only with an Amazon Prime subscription, which is free for 30 days if you’re a new subscriber, or $14.99 per month if you aren’t.

This page is where you’ll find the best deals on Amazon in one place, and it’ll be updated regularly. But this isn’t our only resource. If you want to know about deals happening at other retailers, we’ve got you right here with the best early Black Friday deals. Looking for something specific? Check out our curated recommendations of the best board game deals, best toy deals, Magic: The Gathering deals, D&D deals, and video game deals under $40.

Best October Prime Day 2023 board game and tabletop deals

Best board game deals

There are over 60 discounted titles included in our bigger post on the best board game deals.

Best Dungeons & Dragons deals

We’ve got over 30 discounts in our bigger collection of the best D&D deals.

Best Magic: The Gathering deals

There are over 20 items in our roundup of the best Magic: The Gathering deals.

Best October Prime Day 2023 toy deals

  • Marvel Legends - The West Coast Avengers Collection of 5 figures is for the discriminating Marvel action figure collector, letting you flex your knowledge of ’80s superhero groups. And yes, that’s a Hank Pym figure — not Ant-Man, not Giant-Man, just a scientist in a jumpsuit in the $87.49 collection (was $124.99)

We have over 30 great discounted toys in our bigger post on the best toy and plushie deals.

Best October Prime Day 2023 video game deals

Best PlayStation deals

  • Buy $100 of PlayStation Store gift cards, get a $10 Amazon digital credit by clipping the on-page coupon
  • Diablo 4 for PS5 is $49.99 (was $69.99)
  • Elden Ring for PS5 is $39.99 (was $59.99)
  • Street Fighter 6 is $44.99 (was $59.99). Built for fans of the series as well as newcomers, Street Fighter 6 is a stylish, approachable, yet deep fighter. Beyond its standard matches, it includes an open-world game where you’ll meet Street Fighter legends, like Chun-Li, Ryu, and more.

Best Xbox deals

Best Nintendo Switch deals

  • Disco Elysium - The Final Cut (Switch) is $24.99 (was $39.99)
  • Ring Fit Adventure is $49.99 (includes pilates ring; was $79.99). This fitness title was one of the Nintendo’s most popular Switch games during lockdown, as more people were looking for ways to stay both fit and entertained while quarantined. Thankfully, not only is the game easier to find these days, it’s cheaper, too.

Best Steam Deck, PC and mobile gaming deals

  • The Baseus power bank with 30,000 mAh capacity and a 65 W peak charging speed is $55.99 (was $79.99) after you click the coupon on the product page
  • Razer’s DeathAdder V2 Pro is on sale for just $58.99, an awesome price considering how comfortable this wireless mouse is to use. It’s normally $129.99.
  • Genki’s Covert Dock for Switch and Steam Deck is $47.99 (was $59.99)
  • The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wired gaming headset is one of the best-sounding models available, and it’s $174.99 — a rare discount from its normal $249.99 price. This model is compatible with PC, PlayStation, Mac, and Switch.
  • Acer’s 4 TB Predator M.2 2280-sized SSD is $189.99 (was $249.99). This SSD GM7000 meets the PS5’s speed standard, not to mention PC.
  • Secretlab is running discounts on several of its chairs. By clicking the coupon on their product pages, you can get up to $100 off Titan 2020 models, the Omega, and multiple sizes of the Titan Evo. Its NeueChair is up to $55 off.

Best October Prime Day 2023 entertainment deals

Can my device play 4K Blu-rays?

To watch a 4K Blu-ray disc, you need a compatible device. This includes dedicated 4K Blu-ray players, as well as certain gaming consoles: the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X.

In many cases, 4K Blu-rays come with a complimentary digital copy. It’s more rare, but sometimes they also come with standard (1080p) Blu-ray Discs, which will work with a wider range of devices.

