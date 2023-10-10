Black Friday isn’t officially starting until the day following Thanksgiving, but why wait if you don’t have to? Early Black Friday deals are underway with Amazon’s October Prime Day, which is officially called Prime Big Deal Days. Name difference aside, it’s still full of excellent deals that’ll help you get ahead of holiday shopping that’s typically put off until later. The best deals are accessible only with an Amazon Prime subscription, which is free for 30 days if you’re a new subscriber, or $14.99 per month if you aren’t.
Best October Prime Day 2023 board game and tabletop deals
Best board game deals
- Ark Nova is $46.06 (was $74.95)
- Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza is $7.99 (was $9.99)
- Flamecraft is $26.99 (was $39.99)
- Great Western Trail 2nd Edition, now with a solo mode, is $39.99 (was $52.99)
- ISS Vanguard is $126.99 (was $159)
- Star Wars: The Deckbulding Game, which we previewed recently, is $28.49 (was $37.99)
- Star Wars: Shatterpoint, a nimble and delicate new skirmish game, is $109.99 (was $164.99)
- 7 Wonders, perhaps the most influential board game of this generation, is $39.99 (was $59.99)
- Acquire is $34.99 (was $49.99)
- Azul is $19.99 (was $44.99)
- Axis & Allies: 1942 is $44.99 (was $67.20)
- Bloodborne The Board Game is $69.99 (was $109.99)
- Diplomacy is $29.49 (was $44.99)
- Namji (sequel to Tokaido) is $24.49 (was $44.99)
- Disney Villainous: Despicable Plots is $9.98 (was $29.99)
- Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power is $21.99 (was $39.99)
- Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side is $26.59 (was $39.99)
Best Dungeons & Dragons deals
- Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit is $11.99 (was $24.99)
- Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle is $13.99 (was $19.99)
- Rules Expansion Gift Set (including Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything, Xanathar’s Guide to Everything, and Modenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse plus a Dungeon Master’s screen) is $48.99 (was $169.95)
- Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything is $17.99 (was $49.95)
- Modenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse is $18.49 (was $49.95)
- Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons is $18.99 (was $49.95)
- Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica, which can also serve as a primer for the upcoming Magic: The Gathering set arriving in early 2024, is $18.99 (was $49.95)
- Sword Coast Adventurer’s Guide is $15.99 (was $39.95)
Best Magic: The Gathering deals
- The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Starter Kit is a surprisingly good point of entry into the popular TCG and it’s never been this cheap at just $13.99 (was $35.99)
- Magic: The Gathering 2022 Starter Kit is just $6.99 (was $14.99)
- Innistrad: Crimson Vow Gift bundle, with eight Set Boosters, is $30.99 (was $59.99)
- Streets of New Capenna bundle, also with eight Set Booster packs, is $21.99 (was $49.95)
- Free-for-All 2022, which includes enough learn-to-play decks for up to five people, is $34.99 (was $54)
- The Brothers War Set Booster box is $76.99 (was $113.46)
- Dominaria United Set Booster box is $92.99 (was $122.26)
- Innistrad: Crimson Vow Set Booster box is $85.99 (was $109.95)
Best October Prime Day 2023 toy deals
- The Lego Star Wars AT-AT walker building toy lets you relive Luke Skywalker’s destruction of an AT-AT on the planet Hoth and is now just $118.99 (was $169.99)
- Squishmallow - 5-inch plushie 4-pack has real cozy pumpkin-spice vibes and is marked down to $14.99 (was $19.99)
- Squishmallow - 12-inch Aldous bat plush is $11.99 (was $15.99)
- Squishmallow 14-inch Hello Kitty with pink bow & shorts is the ultimate cute combo, pairing Hello Kitty’s venerable adorableness with soft Squishmallow squishiness, now just $18.49 (was $24.99)
- First 4 Figure’s Link figurine from Breath of the Wild is $59.78 (was $89.99)
- Marvel Legends - The West Coast Avengers Collection of 5 figures is for the discriminating Marvel action figure collector, letting you flex your knowledge of ’80s superhero groups. And yes, that’s a Hank Pym figure — not Ant-Man, not Giant-Man, just a scientist in a jumpsuit in the $87.49 collection (was $124.99)
- Barbie 3-story doll house is $69.99 (was $99.99)
- Barbie portable doll house with handle is $31.49 (was $44.99)
- Barbie Science Lab playset with 2 dolls is $20.99 (was $29.99)
- You can’t go wrong with a classic Potato Head, fully customizable for the family structure of your choice, for $15.99 (was $22.99)
- Star Wars Hasbro The Black Series Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber is a very serious looking lightsaber with LED lighting and sound effects, plus a removable Kyber crystal for $194.99 (was $278.99)
Best October Prime Day 2023 video game deals
Best PlayStation deals
- Buy $100 of PlayStation Store gift cards, get a $10 Amazon digital credit by clipping the on-page coupon
- Diablo 4 for PS5 is $49.99 (was $69.99)
- Elden Ring for PS5 is $39.99 (was $59.99)
- Street Fighter 6 is $44.99 (was $59.99). Built for fans of the series as well as newcomers, Street Fighter 6 is a stylish, approachable, yet deep fighter. Beyond its standard matches, it includes an open-world game where you’ll meet Street Fighter legends, like Chun-Li, Ryu, and more.
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PS5) is $29.99 (was $69.99). Few games are as good of a PS5 system showcase as this open-world game that debuted on PS4. It’s an open-world action game popping with lush visuals and style that nods to samurai films from Akira Kurosawa. You play as Jin, a warrior who turns his back on samurai code to avenge the fallen.
- Returnal is $29.99 (was $69.99)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is $29.99 (was $69.99)
- God of War: Ragnarök is $49.99 (was $69.99). Kratos and Atreus’ latest adventure is $20 off at Amazon, a great price if you couldn’t get more of the 2018 series reboot.
- The Nioh Collection for PS5 is $29.99 (was $69.99)
- Demon’s Souls for PS5 is $29.99 (was $69.99)
- Samsung’s new 990 Pro SSD with 2 TB of storage and a built-in heatsink is $129.99 (was $149.99)
- Sony’s PSVR 2 headset is $509.99 (was $559.99)
Best Xbox deals
- The 2 TB version of Seagate’s expansion card for the Xbox Series X is down to its lowest price yet. Grab one for $229.99 before it jumps back up to $279.99, a price that rarely changes. Only need 1 TB? That model is $129.99 (normally $149.99)
- If you’re cool with slower storage for safekeeping your Xbox Series X (and older Xbox generation) games, Seagate’s massive 4 TB hard drive is just $109.99 (was $124.99)
- Diablo 4 for Xbox is $49.99 (was $69.99)
- Microsoft’s Xbox Series X bundle that includes Diablo 4 is $489.99, netting you the game for free.
- Madden NFL 24 for Xbox is $42.99 (was $69.99)
- Street Fighter 6 for Xbox is $44.99 (was $59.99)
- The Xbox edition of the SteelSeries Arctis Pro wired gaming headset is $174.99 (was $249.99).
- G-Story’s 14-inch portable 4K monitor that attaches to the Xbox Series S is $263.99 (was $329.99). There’s a 1080p version that costs $209.99.
Best Nintendo Switch deals
- Mario Golf: Super Rush is $39.99 (was $59.99)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is $19.99 (was $59.99)
- Tetris Effect: Connected is $24.99 (was $39.99)
- Bayonetta 3 is $36.99 (was $59.99)
- Fire Emblem Engage is $29.99 (was $59.99)
- Shin Megami Tensei V is $25.93 (was $59.99)
- Metroid Dread is $39.99 (was $59.99). At one point in the early 2000s, Dread was originally conceived as a game for the DS, then cancelled. The revived game for Switch is a stunning achievement that breathes new life into the franchise, and serves as the final chapter in the main Metroid story arc.
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut (Switch) is $24.99 (was $39.99)
- Ring Fit Adventure is $49.99 (includes pilates ring; was $79.99). This fitness title was one of the Nintendo’s most popular Switch games during lockdown, as more people were looking for ways to stay both fit and entertained while quarantined. Thankfully, not only is the game easier to find these days, it’s cheaper, too.
- Samsung’s 512 GB Evo Select microSD card is just $27.99 (was $44.99). PNY has a model that sells for $2 less.
- You can double the storage to 1 TB with Lexar’s microSD card that currently costs $64.95 (was $124.99)
Best Steam Deck, PC and mobile gaming deals
- The Baseus power bank with 30,000 mAh capacity and a 65 W peak charging speed is $55.99 (was $79.99) after you click the coupon on the product page
- Razer’s DeathAdder V2 Pro is on sale for just $58.99, an awesome price considering how comfortable this wireless mouse is to use. It’s normally $129.99.
- Genki’s Covert Dock for Switch and Steam Deck is $47.99 (was $59.99)
- The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wired gaming headset is one of the best-sounding models available, and it’s $174.99 — a rare discount from its normal $249.99 price. This model is compatible with PC, PlayStation, Mac, and Switch.
- Acer’s 4 TB Predator M.2 2280-sized SSD is $189.99 (was $249.99). This SSD GM7000 meets the PS5’s speed standard, not to mention PC.
- Secretlab is running discounts on several of its chairs. By clicking the coupon on their product pages, you can get up to $100 off Titan 2020 models, the Omega, and multiple sizes of the Titan Evo. Its NeueChair is up to $55 off.
- Backbone’s USB-C mobile controller for iPhone 15 and Android phones is $69.99 (was $99.99)
Best October Prime Day 2023 entertainment deals
- Want to watch some 4K Blu-ray discs without breaking the bank? Panasonic’s entry-level DP-UB154P-K 4K Blu-ray player is $157.99 during October Prime Day (was $197.99)
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and Across The Spider-Verse bundle [4K UHD Blu-ray] is just $38.24 (was $44.99).
- The James Bond Collection on Blu-ray is $54.99 (was $114.99)
- Ghost in the Shell [4K Blu-ray] is $10.19 (was around $11)
- The Matrix Deja vu Collection (all four feature films) [4K Blu-ray + Blu-ray + Digital] is $39.99 (was $94.99)
- The Last of Us: The Complete First Season [4K Blu-ray] is $27.99 (was $49.99)
- Everything Everywhere All at Once [4K Blu-ray] is $15.29 (was $29.99). This film swept the 2022 Oscars ceremony, picking up best picture, among several other prestigious awards.
- The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy [4K Blu-ray] is $39.99 (was $89.99)
- Annihilation [4K Blu-ray] is $18.99 (was $25.99)
- Dune [4K Blu-ray] is $11.99 (was $33.99)
- Fast X [4K Blu-ray] is $15.19 (was $39.98)
- Batman: The Complete Animated Series [Blu-ray] is $24.99 (was $79.99)
- Transformers: The Ultimate 5-Movie Collection [4K Blu-ray] is $41.99 (was $69.99)
- Battlestar Galactica: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] is $49.99 (was $99.98)
- Jurassic Park [4K Blu-ray] is $10.99 (was $29.98)
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut [4K Blu-ray] is $11.99 (was $18.99). Its Denis Villeneuve-directed sequel, Blade Runner 2049, is $9.99 in the 4K Blu-ray format.
