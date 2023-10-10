You aren’t alone if all you’re looking for during October Prime Day are sweet, sweet deals on video games. So we’ve made this resource to fill you in on all of the PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch games that are discounted well below their normal prices. Not just that, we’re including any must-have accessories that have dropped significantly in price.

What kind of deals are we lookin for? True bargains under $40. If it’s a game or gadget that’s above $40, you’ll find it in our main roundup, and likely in our best early Black Friday deals roundup, too.

If you’re looking for deals on other exciting products on sale during Prime Big Deal Days, we have posts containing the best board game deals, best toy deals, Magic: The Gathering deals, and D&D deals.

Best October Prime Day 2023 video game deals under $40

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PS5) is $29.99 (was $69.99). Few games are as good of a PS5 system showcase as this open-world game that debuted on PS4. It’s an open-world action game popping with lush visuals and style. You play as Jin, a warrior who turns his back on samurai code to avenge the fallen.

Returnal (PS5) is $29.99 (was $69.99)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) is $29.99 (was $69.99). Insomniac Games’ latest installment in the long-running PlayStation series is the best (and most graphically stunning) yet.

The Nioh Collection (PS5) is $29.99 (was $69.99)

Demon’s Souls is $29.99 (was $69.99). Bluepoint Studio’s loving recreation of FromSoftware’s Demon’s Souls is a must-have for PS5 owners.

Mario Golf: Super Rush is $29.99 (was $59.99)

Bayonetta 3 is $36.99 (was $59.99)

Metroid Dread is $39.99 (was $59.99). At one point in the early 2000s, Dread was originally conceived as a game for the DS handheld, then cancelled. The revived game for Switch is a stunning achievement that breathes new life into the franchise, and serves as the final chapter in the main Metroid story arc.

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut (Switch) is $24.99 (was $39.99)

Samsung’s 512 GB Evo Select microSD card is just $27.99 (was $44.99). This is a fantastic price for this amount of storage, and it’s usable in the Nintendo Switch, the Steam Deck, Asus’ ROG Ally, along with many other kinds of gaming gadgets.

Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Big Deals Day 2023 deals right here.