Dungeons & Dragons’ deadliest adventure is on sale for Amazon Prime Day

More and more Dungeons & Dragons groups are moving their weekly game online these days, but the physical books themselves are still best-sellers. That means there are always a lot of them in the warehouse for Amazon’s Prime Day sales, and this October Prime Day is no exception. What’s unusual, though, is just how many books are available at a good price. This is actually well more than was available in July, or during the holidays last year. The discounts even extend to D&D’s deadliest adventure of all time. Here’s our picks of what to look for, plus the complete list of all the titles on sale through Oct. 11.
D&D rulebook, starter set, and setting book deals
First, if you’re new to D&D you can’t go wrong with the Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit, which even after several years on the shelf remains our go-to solution for new players. Inside you’ll find dice, blank character sheets, a softcover rules reference document, and handy index cards — plus rules for sidekick characters that can help fill out a smaller party.
- Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit is $11.99 (was $24.99)
- Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle is $13.99 (was $19.99)
- Rules Expansion Gift Set (including Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything, Xanathar’s Guide to Everything, and Modenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse plus a Dungeon Master’s screen) is $48.99 (was $169.95)
- Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything is $17.99 (was $49.95)
- Modenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse is $18.49 (was $49.95)
- Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons is $18.99 (was $49.95)
- Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica, which can also serve as a primer for the upcoming Magic: The Gathering set arriving in early 2024, is $18.99 (was $49.95)
- Sword Coast Adventurer’s Guide is $15.99 (was $39.95)
D&D adventure anthology deals
If you’d like a challenge for your group, snag a copy of Tales from the Yawning Portal. That’s where you’ll find the 5th edition remaster of The Tomb of Horrors, the deadliest dungeon in D&D history. Just remember to bring a 10-foot pole and 50 feet of hempen rope, or you might not make it out alive.
Finally, if you’re looking to get the D&D lover in your life a great present for the holidays, you can’t go wrong with Candlekeep Mysteries or Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel, two excellent anthologies that are literally compatible with every D&D setting imaginable.
- Candlekeep Mysteries is $16.99 (was $49.95)
- Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel is $18.99 (was $49.95)
D&D campaign deals
- Spelljammer: Adventures in Space is $26.99 (was $69.99)
- Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen is $19.99 (was $49.95)
- The Wild Beyond the Witchlight: A Feywild Adventure is $28.49 (was $49.95)
- Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden adventure book is $23.99 (was $49.95)
- Strixhaven: Curriculum of Chaos, a crossover adventure with the Harry Potter-inspired Magic: The Gathering set of the same name, is $19.99 (was $49.95)
- Eberron: Rising from the Last War is $23.99 (was $49.95)
- Tomb of Annihilation is $23.99 (was $49.95)
- Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage is $20.99 (was $49.95)
- Storm King’s Thunder is $19.99 (was $49.95)
- Out of the Abyss is $18.99 (was $49.95)
- Princes of the Apocalypse is $19.99 (was $49.95)
D&D accessory deals
- Dungeons & Dragons Dragonlance: Warriors of Krynn board game is $49.99 (was $67.14)
- Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage map kit — detailing 5th edition’s biggest mega-dungeon, meant for Dungeon Master’s eyes only — is just $15.99 (was $24.95)
- Character sheets are $6.99 (were $9.95)
- Dungeon Master’s Screen — Wilderness Kit, which includes handy status cards to hand out to players when they fall down prone or get blinded, is just $15.99 (was $24.99)
- D&D Campaign Case: Terrain is $19.99 (was $64.99)
- D&D Campaign Case: Creatures is $19.99 (was $64.99)
D&D toy deals
- Dungeons & Dragons’ Golden Archive R.A. Salvatore’s The Legend of Drizzt — Drizzt action figure, complete with plastic-free packaging and bonus Hasbrope is $25.49 (was $29.99)
- Dungeons & Dragons’ Golden Archive Honor Among Thieves Owlbear/Doric action figure is $31.49 (was $44.99)
- Dungeons & Dragons’ Golden Archive Honor Among Thieves Holga action figure is $11.49 (was $24.99)
- Dungeons & Dragons’ Golden Archive Honor Among Thieves Simon action figure, complete with the film’s finest magical McGuffins, is $11.49 (was $24.99)
- Dungeons & Dragons’ Golden Archive Honor Among Thieves Doric action figure is $17.49 (was $24.99)
