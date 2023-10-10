 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The best toy and plushie deals of October Prime Day 2023

From Squishmallows to Lego sets and more

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

An image with assorted products laid over a backdrop containing Amazon boxes and packing tape. Image: Cameron Faulkner, Will Joel/Polygon
Michael McWhertor is a journalist with more than 17 years of experience covering video games, technology, movies, TV, and entertainment.

Amazon’s October Prime Day event, also known as Prime Big Deal Days, includes a vast array of video game deals, board game deals, D&D deals, and so much more. While big-ticket items like gaming monitors and TVs are what Prime Days are best known for, smaller items like toys and plushies are also discounted during the two-day event — and great stocking stuffers to, well, stock up on.

There are plenty of great Lego sets, Squishmallow plushies, Barbie, and Marvel toys discounted on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, and we’ve rounded up some of the best (and, frankly, just fun) ones below. If you need a budget-friendly replica of Raiders of the Lost Ark’s Staff of Ra headpiece or some giant Hulk hands, scroll down, true believer.

Lego and Mega deals

Squishmallow deals

Marvel deals

Classic toy deals

Star Wars deals

Other good stuff

Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon's favorite Prime Big Deals Day 2023 deals right here.

