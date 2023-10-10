The best toy and plushie deals of October Prime Day 2023

Amazon’s October Prime Day event, also known as Prime Big Deal Days, includes a vast array of video game deals, board game deals, D&D deals, and so much more. While big-ticket items like gaming monitors and TVs are what Prime Days are best known for, smaller items like toys and plushies are also discounted during the two-day event — and great stocking stuffers to, well, stock up on.
There are plenty of great Lego sets, Squishmallow plushies, Barbie, and Marvel toys discounted on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, and we’ve rounded up some of the best (and, frankly, just fun) ones below. If you need a budget-friendly replica of Raiders of the Lost Ark’s Staff of Ra headpiece or some giant Hulk hands, scroll down, true believer.
Lego and Mega deals
- Lego Super Mario - Mario’s House and Yoshi expansion set is $20.99 (was $29.99)
- Lego Super Mario - Thwomp Drop expansion set is $27.99 (was $39.99)
- The Lego Star Wars AT-AT walker building toy lets you relive Luke Skywalker’s destruction of an AT-AT on the planet Hoth and is now just $118.99 (was $169.99)
- Lego Star Wars - BD-1 posable droid model is $69.99 (was $99.99)
- Lego’s Marvel Hulkbuster building set is a massive, 4,000-piece project that’s more than half off at $299.99 (was $549.99)
- Lego Architecture NYC Skyline building set is $41.99 (was $59.99)
- Lego Minecraft - The Llama Village building set may look like a Trojan llama, but it’s actually a friendly llama-shaped village — albeit with a “spitting” function to fight off attackers. It’s now $90.99 (was $129.99)
- Lego Friends Andrea’s Theater School playset is $69.99 (was $99.99)
- Mega Halo Infinite - Banished Phantom Aircraft building set is $79.99 (was $117.99)
- Mega Pokémon - Jungle Ruins building set is $26.99 (was $42.99)
- Mega Pokémon - Jumbo Pikachu building set is $31.99 (was $42)
- Mega Pokémon - Jumbo Eevee building set is $39.99 (was $48.87)
Squishmallow deals
- Squishmallow - 5-inch plushie 4-pack has real cozy pumpkin-spice vibes and is marked down to $14.99 (was $19.99)
- Squishmallow - 10-inch Sonic the Hedgehog plush is $18.49 (was $24.99)
- Squishmallow - 12-inch Aldous bat plush is $11.99 (was $15.99)
- Squishmallow - 14-inch Nemo plush is $14.99 (was $19.99)
- Squishmallow - 14-inch Minnie Mouse plush is $18.49 (was $24.99)
- Squishmallow 14-inch Hello Kitty with pink bow & shorts is the ultimate cute combo, pairing Hello Kitty’s venerable adorableness with soft Squishmallow squishiness, now just $18.49 (was $24.99)
- Squishmallow 14-inch Fifi red fox plushie is $19.99 (was $19.99)
- Squishmallow 14-inch Mickey Mouse plushie is $22.49 (was $29.99)
Marvel deals
- Marvel Legends Series Gladiator Hulk from Thor: Ragnarok action figure is $27.99 (was $39.99)
- Marvel Legends - The West Coast Avengers Collection of 5 figures is for the discriminating Marvel action figure collector, letting you flex your knowledge of ’80s superhero groups. And yes, that’s a Hank Pym figure — not Ant-Man, not Giant-Man, just a scientist in a jumpsuit in the $87.49 collection (was $124.99)
- Marvel’s Thor easy-lift Mjolnir hammer lets anyone be worthy for the low price of just $11.49 (was $16.99)
Classic toy deals
- Transformers G.I. Joe mash-up Bumblebee AWE Striker brings together the worlds of the Transformers and G.I. Joe — just like Rise of the Beasts! — and is now $47.99 (was $68.99)
- Nerf Halo Needler dart-firing blaster is $69.99 (was $99.99)
- Pokémon Pikachu deluxe collector statue figure is $39.99 (was $49.99)
- Barbie 3-story doll house is $69.99 (was $99.99)
- Barbie portable doll house with handle is $31.49 (was $44.99)
- Barbie Science Lab playset with 2 dolls is $20.99 (was $29.99)
- You can’t go wrong with a classic Potato Head, fully customizable for the family structure of your choice, for $15.99 (was $22.99)
Star Wars deals
- Star Wars Hasbro The Black Series Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber is a very serious looking lightsaber with LED lighting and sound effects, plus a removable Kyber crystal for $194.99 (was $278.99)
- Star Wars Funko Pop advent calendar is $23.99 (was $59.99)
- Funko Pop - Star Wars - Ahsoka bobblehead is $4.99 (was $12.99)
Other good stuff
- Pac-Man x Sanrio Characters is just a cute, pastel-hued and frankly kind of strange crossover, at the right price of $30.49 (was $45)
- Raiders of The Lost Ark Staff of Ra headpiece is $31.49 (was $50.99)
Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Big Deals Day 2023 deals right here.
Loading comments...