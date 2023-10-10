The best toy and plushie deals of October Prime Day 2023

Amazon’s October Prime Day event, also known as Prime Big Deal Days, includes a vast array of video game deals, board game deals, D&D deals, and so much more. While big-ticket items like gaming monitors and TVs are what Prime Days are best known for, smaller items like toys and plushies are also discounted during the two-day event — and great stocking stuffers to, well, stock up on.

There are plenty of great Lego sets, Squishmallow plushies, Barbie, and Marvel toys discounted on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, and we’ve rounded up some of the best (and, frankly, just fun) ones below. If you need a budget-friendly replica of Raiders of the Lost Ark’s Staff of Ra headpiece or some giant Hulk hands, scroll down, true believer.

Lego and Mega deals

Squishmallow deals

Marvel deals

Marvel Legends Series Gladiator Hulk from Thor: Ragnarok action figure is $27.99 (was $39.99)

Marvel Legends - The West Coast Avengers Collection of 5 figures is for the discriminating Marvel action figure collector, letting you flex your knowledge of ’80s superhero groups. And yes, that’s a Hank Pym figure — not Ant-Man, not Giant-Man, just a scientist in a jumpsuit in the $87.49 collection (was $124.99)

Classic toy deals

Transformers G.I. Joe mash-up Bumblebee AWE Striker brings together the worlds of the Transformers and G.I. Joe — just like Rise of the Beasts! — and is now $47.99 (was $68.99)

Star Wars deals

Star Wars Hasbro The Black Series Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber is a very serious looking lightsaber with LED lighting and sound effects, plus a removable Kyber crystal for $194.99 (was $278.99)

Other good stuff

Pac-Man x Sanrio Characters is just a cute, pastel-hued and frankly kind of strange crossover, at the right price of $30.49 (was $45)

Raiders of The Lost Ark Staff of Ra headpiece is $31.49 (was $50.99)

Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Big Deals Day 2023 deals right here.