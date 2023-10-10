Purchase Magic: The Gathering’s finest cards for less with October Prime Day

Magic: The Gathering is going strong in 2023 with back-to-back-to-back best-selling sets of new cards. That high-quality churn is a nightmare for card flippers, but a huge boon to folks trying to get into the hottest card game around for the first time. Discounts for the October Amazon Prime Day include Collector Boosters, Set Boosters, Draft Boosters, and even Commander decks. Below you’ll find all the best MTG deals, plus some recommendations.

Deals on beginner Magic: The Gathering products

If you’re new to the TCG hobby, allow me to suggest The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Starter Kit. Magic guru and Polygon freelance writer Stan Golovchuk wrote it up recently, identifying it as a surprisingly good point of entry into the popular TCG. It’s only a few months old, and it’s never been available this cheaply before. At just $13.99 (down from nearly $40) it’s a steal. And remember — if you’re keen to try Dungeons & Dragons, there’s a pair of MTG-inspired sourcebooks (Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica, and Strixhaven: Cirriculum of Chaos) up for sale on that end of the online retailer as well.

Deals on Collector Booster boxes

Deals on Set Booster boxes

Deals on other Booster boxes

Deals on Commander products

Starter Commander Deck bundle, which will kickstart your Commander collection with five starter decks, is $72.99 (was $104.25)

Odds and ends

Dominaria United bundle (including eight Set Booster packs) is $25.99 (was $45.20)

Brothers’ War bundle (including eight Set Booster packs and a unique Transformers-themed card, is just $28.99 (was $40)

