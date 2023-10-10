Purchase Magic: The Gathering’s finest cards for less with October Prime Day

Magic: The Gathering is going strong in 2023 with back-to-back-to-back best-selling sets of new cards. That high-quality churn is a nightmare for card flippers, but a huge boon to folks trying to get into the hottest card game around for the first time. Discounts for the October Amazon Prime Day include Collector Boosters, Set Boosters, Draft Boosters, and even Commander decks. Below you’ll find all the best MTG deals, plus some recommendations.
Deals on beginner Magic: The Gathering products
If you’re new to the TCG hobby, allow me to suggest The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Starter Kit. Magic guru and Polygon freelance writer Stan Golovchuk wrote it up recently, identifying it as a surprisingly good point of entry into the popular TCG. It’s only a few months old, and it’s never been available this cheaply before. At just $13.99 (down from nearly $40) it’s a steal. And remember — if you’re keen to try Dungeons & Dragons, there’s a pair of MTG-inspired sourcebooks (Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica, and Strixhaven: Cirriculum of Chaos) up for sale on that end of the online retailer as well.
- The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Starter Kit is just $13.99 (was $35.99)
- Innistrad: Crimson Vow Gift bundle, with eight Set Boosters, is $44 (was $59.99)
- Streets of New Capenna bundle, also with eight Set Booster packs, is $34 (was $49.95)
- Free-for-All 2022, which includes enough learn-to-play decks for up to five people, is $34.99 (was $54)
Deals on Collector Booster boxes
- The Brothers’ War Collector Booster box is $167.99 (was $220)
- March of the Machine: The Aftermath Collector Booster box is “compleat” at $204.99 (was $240.99)
Deals on Set Booster boxes
- The Brothers War Set Booster box is $76.99 (was $113.46)
- Dominaria United Set Booster box is $92.99 (was $122.26)
- Innistrad: Crimson Vow Set Booster box is $85.99 (was $109.95)
Deals on other Booster boxes
- March of the Machine: The Aftermath Epilogue Booster box is $46.99 (was $68.50)
- Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate Draft Booster box is $82.51 (was $108)
- Innistrad: Crimson Vow Booster box is $85.99 (was $109.95)
- Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Set Booster box is $74.99 (was $115)
- Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Draft Booster box is $70.99 (was $105)
Deals on Commander products
- Starter Commander Deck bundle, which will kickstart your Commander collection with five starter decks, is $72.99 (was $104.25)
- Starter Commander Deck - Draconic Destruction (Red-Green) is $18.99 (was $30)
- Starter Commander Deck - Chaos Incarnate (Black-Red) is $21.66 (was $30)
- Starter Commander Deck - Grave Danger (Blue-Black) is $26.84 (was $30)
- Starter Commander Deck - Token Triumph (Green-White) is $23.45 (was $30)
- Starter Commander Deck - First Flight (White-Blue) is $23.25 (was $30)
Odds and ends
- Dominaria United bundle (including eight Set Booster packs) is $25.99 (was $45.20)
- Brothers’ War bundle (including eight Set Booster packs and a unique Transformers-themed card, is just $28.99 (was $40)
