New board games headline Prime Day 2023 this October

Amazon drops the price on modern classics like Pandemic Legacy and hot new games like Star Wars: Shatterpoint

By Charlie Hall
Ahsoka Tano and Darth Maul clash sabers in key art for Star Wars: Shatterpoint. Image: Atomic Mass Games
Amazon Prime Day has been good to board game lovers these past few years, and the most recent round of discounts from October Prime Day is no exception. Polygon has pored over the entire website looking for the best deals. Whether you’re looking to pick up a few new titles or completely renovate your entire collection, now is a great time to roll the dice on a new title.

Highlights for October Prime Day include Flamecraft, with its charming art style and easy-to-learn, family-friendly mechanics. Robo Rally, a beloved game about programming cute little robots, has a great new reprint available from Renegade, its new publisher. You can find the smash Kickstarter hits ISS Vanguard (great for Mass Effect fans) and The Witcher: Old World — the deluxe edition, no less! — for a steal. And if anyone in your family has picked up the chess bug, then we’ve found a few handmade sets that will help elevate their game.

If you’re looking other ways to expand your tabletop collection, we’ve rounded up the best Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering, and more tabletop deals of Prime Day 2023.

Deals on new board games

Deals on modern classic board games

Deals on strategy board games

Deals on collector’s editions

Deals on Disney and Disney Villainous games

Deals on miniatures games

Deals on games like Exploding Kittens

Deals on family-friendly games

Deals on other must-play titles

Deals on chess

