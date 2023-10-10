New board games headline Prime Day 2023 this October

Amazon Prime Day has been good to board game lovers these past few years, and the most recent round of discounts from October Prime Day is no exception. Polygon has pored over the entire website looking for the best deals. Whether you’re looking to pick up a few new titles or completely renovate your entire collection, now is a great time to roll the dice on a new title.
Highlights for October Prime Day include Flamecraft, with its charming art style and easy-to-learn, family-friendly mechanics. Robo Rally, a beloved game about programming cute little robots, has a great new reprint available from Renegade, its new publisher. You can find the smash Kickstarter hits ISS Vanguard (great for Mass Effect fans) and The Witcher: Old World — the deluxe edition, no less! — for a steal. And if anyone in your family has picked up the chess bug, then we’ve found a few handmade sets that will help elevate their game.
If you’re looking other ways to expand your tabletop collection, we’ve rounded up the best Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering, and more tabletop deals of Prime Day 2023.
Deals on new board games
- Ark Nova is $46.06 (was $74.95)
- Flamecraft is $26.99 (was $39.99)
- Great Western Trail 2nd Edition, now with a solo mode, is $39.99 (was $52.99)
- ISS Vanguard is $126.99 (was $159)
- Robo Rally’s new edition by Renegade is $34.99 (was $49.99)
- Star Wars: The Deckbulding Game, which we previewed recently, is $28.49 (was $37.99)
- Star Wars: Shatterpoint, a nimble and delicate new skirmish game, is $109.99 (was $164.99)
Deals on modern classic board games
- 7 Wonders, perhaps the most influential board game of this generation, is $38.99 (was $59.99)
- Acquire is $34.99 (was $49.99)
- Azul is $19.19 (was $44.99)
- Dixit is $31.99 (was $39.99)
- Ticket to Ride, the original game not the new legacy-style version, is $26.99 (was $54.99)
- Bananagrams game is $12.97 (was $17.02)
- Betrayal at the House on the Hill (second edition) is $26.46 (was $55.99)
- Catan is $25.64 (was $48.99)
- Carcassonne 20th Anniversary Special Edition is $36.49 (was $49.99)
- Love Letter is $9.99 (was $14.99)
- Marvel Champions, one of the 22 best modern board games, is $44.49 (was $55.99)
- Magic: The Gathering Free-for-All 2022 (learn to play decks for 2-5 players) is $34.99 (was $54)
- Mysterium is $34.99 (was $54.99)
- Pandemic Legacy Season 1 (red) is $38.99 (was 69.99)
- Spirit Island is $43.99 (was $63.48)
- Splendor is $20.49 (was $44.99)
- Sheriff of Nottingham is $17.99 (was $39.99)
Deals on strategy board games
- Axis & Allies: 1941 is $28 (was $40)
- Axis & Allies: 1942 is $44.99 (was $67.20)
- Bloodborne The Board Game is $69.99 (was $109.99)
- Diplomacy is $29.49 (was $44.99)
- Namji (sequel to Tokaido) is $24.49 (was $44.99)
- Star Wars: Rebellion is $69.99 (was $87.99)
- Tokaido is $23.49 (was $39.99)
- Tuscany by Stonemaier Games is $15.99 (was $30.00)
- Twilight Imperium 4th Edition is $105.49 (was $164.99)
Deals on collector’s editions
- Catan 3D Deluxe Edition, hand carved by the late Klaus Teuber himself, is $119.99 (was $300)
- Catan 3D Seafarer and Cities & Knights Expansion is $119.99 (was $149.99)
- The Witcher Old World Deluxe Edition is $176.77 (was $199.99)
- Tokaido Deluxe Edition is $59.99 (was $99.99)
Deals on Disney and Disney Villainous games
- Disney Villainous: Bigger and Badder is $13.19 (was $29.99)
- Disney Villainous: Despicable Plots is $9.98 (was $29.99)
- Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power is $25.76 (was $39.99)
- Marvel Villainous: Mischief & Malice is $25.74 (was $29.99)
- Marvel Splendor is $35 (was $49.99)
- Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side is $26.69 (was $39.99)
- Disney The Haunted Mansion — Call of the Spirits: Magic Kingdom Park Edition is $11.40 (was $24.99)
- Disney Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is $11.99 (was $29.99)
- A Goofy Movie Game is $8.63 (was $23.99)
- Disney Happiest Day Game Magic Kingdom Park is $9.99 (was $24.99)
Deals on miniatures games
- Star Wars: Shatterpoint is $109.99 (was $164.99)
- Fallout Wasteland Warfare: Enclave-Assault Force is $33.99 (was $58.99)
Deals on games like Exploding Kittens
- 800 Pound Gorilla is $11.99 (was $14.99)
- Exploding Kittens NSFW Edition is $13.99 (was $19.99)
- Karen: The Game of One Star Reviews is $17.49 (was $24.99)
- Mantis is $13.99 (was $19.99)
- Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza is $8.37 (was $9.99)
Deals on family-friendly games
- My First Carcassonne is $18.99 (was $29.90)
- Mice & Mystics is $50.99 (was $79.99)
- Stuffed Fables is $46.49 (was $75.99)
- Ticket to Ride First Journey is $25.99 (was $35.99)
Deals on other must-play titles
- 7 Wonders Duel (2-player) is $21.99 (was $29.99)
- 7 Wonders Architects is $38.99 (was $49.99)
- Arkham Horror The Card Game Revised Core Set is $37.99 (was $59.95)
- Azul: Summer Pavilion is $37.49 (was $39.99)
- The Chameleon is $16.82 (was $20)
- Catan: Dawn of Humankind is $39.49 (was $69.99)
- Catan Junior is $15.49 (was $34.99)
- Concept is $32.99 (was $44.99)
- The Crew: The Quest for Planet Nine is $10.49 (was $14.95)
- Dead of Winter is $37.99 (was $59.95)
- Horrified: American Monsters is $22.99 (was $36.99)
- Jaipur (revised edition) is $18.99 (was $24.99)
- Klask is $47.99 (was $49.99)
- King of Tokyo is $26.49 (was $44.99)
- King of Monster Island is $39.99 (was $61.84)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game revised core set is $44.49 (was $59.99)
- Mountains of Madness is $24.49 (was $49.99)
- Obscurio is $40.49 (was $55.99)
- Potion Explosion 2nd Edition is $29.99 (was $49.99)
- The Search for Planet X is $22.99 (was $44.99)
- Ticket to Ride Europe Deluxe Edition is $63.49 (was $99.95)
Deals on chess
- Amerous 15-Inch magnetic wooden chess set is $25.49 (was $49.99)
- Muba Beautiful wooden chess set is $35.99 (was $61.99)
- Magnetic folding chess set is $12.45 (was $19.99)
- Vahome magnetic chess board is $31.44 (was $36.99)
- Wooden chess set is $35.99 (was $84.99)
