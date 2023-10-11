Three critically-acclaimed tabletop role-playing games from Free League Publishing are on sale for October Prime Day. They include games based on both the Blade Runner and the Alien franchises, as well as the newest adaptation of The Lord of the Rings novels for 5th edition Dungeons & Dragons. Discounts are expected to run now through the end of the day Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Free League has made a name for itself with thoughtful adaptations of obscure subject matter such as Simon Stålenhag’s Tales from the Loop and standout indie projects like Mörk Borg. But in addition to a stable of its own universes, like Dragonbane and Mutant: Year Zero, it also has a healthy catalog of licensed properties.

Alien: The Roleplaying Game is a mature product line with multiple boxed sets and published adventures. You can grab the core rulebook for $28.99 (down from a list price of $41.99).

Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game is an elaborate police procedural that reviewed well here at Polygon. The Starter Set comes highly recommended, and it’s marked down to $26.99 (from $49.99).

Finally, while The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying Game was originally published as its own stand-alone system, the latest Core Rulebook makes it fully compatible with 5th edition Dungeons & Dragons. Grab it for just $33.71 (down from $57.99).

Regardless of what you pick up on Amazon, keep an eye out for Free League’s next high-profile project — a TTRPG based on The Walking Dead television shows which will launch alongside an actual play series produced in partnership with AMC.