Alongside Dungeons & Dragons’ surge in popularity plenty of smaller publishers have also found success, including well-known brands like Paizo and Free League. Meanwhile, founder Chris Birch and the team at Modiphius Entertainment have been plugging away at multiple projects — including novel TTRPGs Cohors Cthulhu and Dreams & Machines. But the British company also has a stable of popular licensed games, and some of its best are on sale for October Prime Day — Star Trek Adventures and Dune: Adventures in the Imperium.

Star Trek Adventures

Star Trek Adventures was first announced in 2016. It’s a complete line of TTRPG books and modules as well as miniatures — both physical minis and STL files used for 3D printing. It’s latest new book focuses on characters and storylines from Star Trek: Lower Decks. Here are all the titles on sale for Prime day.

Dune: Adventures in the Imperium

Released in 2021, Dune: Adventures in the Imperium asks players to create an entire noble house, along with its many characters and conflicts. The cinematic-style campaigns that it enables can feel like epic space operas in and of themselves, with multiple characters sliding in and out of the spotlight.