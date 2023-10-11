Alongside Dungeons & Dragons’ surge in popularity plenty of smaller publishers have also found success, including well-known brands like Paizo and Free League. Meanwhile, founder Chris Birch and the team at Modiphius Entertainment have been plugging away at multiple projects — including novel TTRPGs Cohors Cthulhu and Dreams & Machines. But the British company also has a stable of popular licensed games, and some of its best are on sale for October Prime Day — Star Trek Adventures and Dune: Adventures in the Imperium.
Star Trek Adventures
Star Trek Adventures was first announced in 2016. It’s a complete line of TTRPG books and modules as well as miniatures — both physical minis and STL files used for 3D printing. It’s latest new book focuses on characters and storylines from Star Trek: Lower Decks. Here are all the titles on sale for Prime day.
- Star Trek Adventures The Roleplaying Game Core Rulebook is $33.99 (was $57.99)
- Star Trek Adventures - Star Trek: Lower Decks Campaign Guide is $36.09 (was $54.99)
- Star Trek Adventures - Star Trek: Discovery Campaign Guide is $39.25 (was $54.99)
- Star Trek Adventures - The Command Division Supplemental Rulebook is $28.99 (was $34.99)
- Modiphius Star Trek Adventures - Command Division Dice Set is $13.49 (was $19.99)
Dune: Adventures in the Imperium
Released in 2021, Dune: Adventures in the Imperium asks players to create an entire noble house, along with its many characters and conflicts. The cinematic-style campaigns that it enables can feel like epic space operas in and of themselves, with multiple characters sliding in and out of the spotlight.
- Dune: Adventures in the Imperium Core Rulebook is $19.99 (was $42.55)
- Dune: Adventures in the Imperium - The Great Game: Houses of the Landsraad is $29.99 (was $47.99)
