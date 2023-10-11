 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Apple’s cheapest iPad is a great companion for comics, gaming, and more

The base model is $80 off its original price for October Prime Day

By Cameron Faulkner
Image: Cameron Faulkner/Polygon | Source image: Apple
For as many different iPads as there are on the market, few of them are what most people consider to be affordable. One that’s actually a decent bargain during October Prime Day is Apple’s ninth-generation iPad with 64 GB of storage. It’s normally $329, but you can grab one for $249.

This model will be a good fit for lots of different tasks, from gaming, drawing, general web browsing, video calls, displaying some colorful comics or detail-rich manga, or playing movies and TV shows from whichever streaming services you may subscribe to. It 10.2-inch screen has a sharp 2,160 x 1,620 resolution, so text, images, and everything else will look pretty sharp.

Despite being a couple of years old at this point, this iPad can still hang with the latest, greatest versions in most, but not all apps and games. For what it can still do, it’s well worth the asking price during Prime Day. And in terms of hardware features, this model is Apple’s only remaining iPad on the market to include a headphone jack, possibly making it the ideal choice if you’re buying it for kids, or if you just want more options for listening privately.

