Animal Crossing: New Horizons Turkey Day event guide - List of recipes and ingredients

Turkey Day is Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ equivalent to Thanksgiving, featuring Franklin the turkey chef. (He’s a turkey who is a chef, not a chef who cooks turkey.) Our Turkey Day guide will help you gather the best ingredients and reap the rewards for Animal Crossing’s Turkey Day.

When is Turkey Day?

Every year on American Thanksgiving, players will find Franklin in their Resident Services area with a stovetop in front of him. He’ll need help gathering ingredients to make a delightful Turkey Day meal and if you help him, he’ll reward you with special Turkey Day DIY recipes and furniture.

Thanksgiving’s date shifts as it’s always on the fourth Thursday of November. The next five Turkey Day dates are as follows:

Nov. 25, 2021

Nov. 24, 2022

Nov. 23, 2023

Nov. 28, 2024

Nov. 27, 2025

How does Turkey Day work?

Each recipe below has a set of potential ingredients, along with one secret ingredient. After Franklin makes the dish, you can talk to him again if you have the secret ingredient and he’ll ask for it. Giving Franklin the secret ingredient for the recipe will give you a bonus furniture item. In order to get the Turkey Day DIY recipes, you’ll need to give him secret ingredients for all four recipes, so make sure to do that.

If you’re missing items like Mushrooms or Pumpkins, some of your villagers are cooking in their homes and may be able to help. They’ll trade specific fish in exchange for some necessary ingredients, so you can do that if you’re avoiding time traveling.

Once you help Franklin cook all four dishes, he’ll reward you with the DIY recipes for the dishes. If you miss out on the event, don’t worry, as they’ll be available for sale at Nook’s Cranny the next day.

Update (Nov. 23, 2021): We’ve added information based on the 2.0 update. Based on our tests, the requested ingredients for the dishes have changed from specific fish to new food items added in the recent update.

Turkey Day Recipes and rewards

Clam Chowder recipe

3 Manila Clams

Secret ingredient: 1 Scallop

If you don’t want to turn down Pascal when he pops up from the ocean wanting the Scallop, you don’t have to. He’ll only appear once a day, so you can give him the first Scallop and dig up another one for Franklin.

Reward: Turkey Day Rug

Pumpkin Pie recipe

1 Orange Pumpkin

1 Green, White, or Yellow Pumpkin

Secret Ingredients: 2 Pumpkins that are not the same colors as the ones you submitted for the main recipe

Reward: Turkey Day Wall

Gratin recipe

1 Round Mushroom, 1 Skinny Mushroom, or 1 Flat Mushroom

1 Potato

Secret Ingredient: 1 Dungeness Crab

Reward: Turkey Day Flooring

Fish Meunière recipe

1 Sea Bass

1 Flour

Secret Ingredient: Barred Knifejaw

Reward: Cornucopia

Other Turkey Day rewards

While the initial rewards you get from Franklin, like the rug and Cornucopia, can’t be crafted, the first few rewards you’ll get for cooking with Secret Ingredients will yield Turkey Day furnishings that you can craft, once you get the recipes. You’re potentially able to get any of the following from Franklin before getting the recipes: