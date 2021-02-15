Animal Crossing: New Horizons Festivale event guide

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has brought back Pavé, the party-loving peacock, to celebrate Festivale. To complete this event, you’ll need to collect features and turn them into Pavé in exchange for rewards. Our ACNH Festivale guide explains how to catch feathers, when Festivalé takes place, and what the big rewards are for Festivale.

When does Festivale take place?

The date of it changes based on Lent and Easter, as it’s based off of Carnival. Here’s the dates for the next few years of Festivale:

Feb. 28, 2022

Feb. 20, 2023

Feb. 12, 2024

March 3, 2025

Feb. 16, 2026

Feb. 8, 2027

How do I get Festivale furniture?

In the weeks leading up to Festivale, you can buy themed furniture from Nook’s Cranny and clothes from the Able Sisters to help you celebrate the holiday. You can also buy a set of reactions from Nook’s Cranny to help you dance and toss confetti.

The furniture bought from Nook’s Cranny can be customized to different colors, but you’ll need a Rainbow Feather to do this, which you can only get from Pavé on Festivale.

What happens during the Festivale event?

On Festivale, these feathers will be flying around in the sky. You can catch them with your net. To get the DIY recipe for a Rainbow Feather, talk to Pavé outside of Resident Services.

After trading feathers for furniture nine times, you’ll need three Rainbow Feathers to trade to Pavé for the Festivale Float item, which can only be obtained on the holiday. To craft Rainbow Feathers, you’ll need one of each other color: Red, Blue, Green, and Purple.

You can also trade feathers with your villagers if you have too many of one color. Three of any one color feather can also be traded to Pavé for Festivale furniture, and he’ll give you furniture in the same color as the feathers you give him. You can also trade one Rainbow Feather for one random furniture item. Note that these are the same furnishing items that you could buy at Nook’s Cranny during the weeks before the event, so you might end up with duplicates.

Rainbow Feathers are also used to customize the colors of your Festivale furniture, so make sure to stock up on extra if you want to do that. You can also time travel back to Festivale to get more feathers if you find yourself needing them later.