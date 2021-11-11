Happy Home Paradise unlock guide – Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Happy Home Paradise DLC, you’ll be tasked with decorating vacation homes with various techniques. These techniques, such as polishing, adding partitions, and creating countertops, unlock as you decorate more homes, and you can eventually even use these techniques back on your main island. Our Happy Home Paradise guide explains how to unlock these various techniques and how many homes you have to fix up to get them all.
When starting Happy Home Paradise, you won’t have the arsenal of new housing techniques available. You’ll need to design homes to unlock new techniques and features, like having two floors or polishing furniture to make it shiny.
Features keep unlocking in Happy Home Paradise until you make 30 different homes. After you unlock a new remodeling technique, you can use them in your own home back on your island (and eventually, in your villager’s houses back home).
ACNH Happy Home Paradise: How to unlock everything
Below, we list out the requirements to unlock specific Happy Home Paradise features.
Happy Home Paradise unlocks (complete list)
|Unlock
|Required clients
|Requirements
|Polishing
|4
|On your fourth renovation, Niko will teach you how to polish furniture at the end.
|Crafting table in the office, DIYs on the island
|5
|After your fifth remodel, Niko will give you a random vine/glowing-moss DIY and Lottie will talk about adding a workbench to the office. The bench will be added after your sixth remodel. The next day, DIY bottles will start washing up on the beach.
|School facility
|6
|After your fourth renovation, Lottie will be standing in front of the empty school and talk about it. After your sixth remodel, she'll prompt you into redecorating it.
|Changing room sizes
|6
|You learn this technique when you remodel the school facility.
|Amiibo scanner
|7
|After your seventh remodel, the amiibo scanner will appear on Lottie's desk for you to use.
|Wall partitions
|8
|After your eighth remodel, you'll learn how to make wall partitions through a DIY recipe.
|Cafe facility
|12
|You can pick which facility to upgrade between the restaurant and cafe. The one you don't pick will unlock later.
|Restaurant facility
|12
|You can pick which facility to upgrade between the restaurant and cafe. The one you don't pick will unlock later.
|Customized polishing
|12
|You learn this technique when you remodel the cafe/restaurant.
|Lightning
|12
|You learn this technique when you remodel the cafe/restaurant.
|Visiting other player's designs
|13
|After 13 remodels, you'll be able to see other player's designs online (though you need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription).
|DIY furnishings in remodels
|15
|You can start using DIY items that you've made in the past during your remodels.
|Counter tops and pillars
|15
|After your 15th remodel, Niko will give you DIYs for pillars and counters.
|Roommates for vacationers
|16
|After your 16th client, you can now set up villagers to live together as roommates.
|Soundscapes
|17
|Wardell unlocks natural and ambient noise to play in the buildings.
|Second floors
|18
|After 18 remodels, you can start adding a second floor to your designs.
|Hospital facility
|22
|After 22 remodels, you can start designing the hospital building.
|Full access to your catalog
|25
|After you remodel 25 houses, you can now use all furniture that you have access to via your Nook Shopping catalog.
|Apparel shop facility
|30
|After 30 clients, you'll be able to design a clothing store.
|Decorating homes on your base island
|30
|After this, which is essentially "beating" the DLC, you'll be able to redesign homes back on your base island.
