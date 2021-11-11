Happy Home Paradise unlock guide – Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Happy Home Paradise DLC, you’ll be tasked with decorating vacation homes with various techniques. These techniques, such as polishing, adding partitions, and creating countertops, unlock as you decorate more homes, and you can eventually even use these techniques back on your main island. Our Happy Home Paradise guide explains how to unlock these various techniques and how many homes you have to fix up to get them all.

When starting Happy Home Paradise, you won’t have the arsenal of new housing techniques available. You’ll need to design homes to unlock new techniques and features, like having two floors or polishing furniture to make it shiny.

Features keep unlocking in Happy Home Paradise until you make 30 different homes. After you unlock a new remodeling technique, you can use them in your own home back on your island (and eventually, in your villager’s houses back home).

ACNH Happy Home Paradise: How to unlock everything

Below, we list out the requirements to unlock specific Happy Home Paradise features.