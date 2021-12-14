Animal Crossing: New Horizons winter Snowflake DIY recipe guide

During the winter time, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players will find special Snowflakes floating around their island to craft with. However, to make DIYs with them, you’ll need to shoot down recipes from balloons. Our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide explains how to catch Snowflakes and includes every Snowflake DIY recipe.

How to get Snowflakes

From December until February in the Northern Hemisphere, and June until August in the Southern Hemisphere, Snowflakes will float around in the air. You can use your bug net to catch them right out of the air. If you listen carefully, you can hear the Snowflakes near you make a twinkling sound.

Just like other seasonal recipes, the winter recipes need to be shot out of the air from a balloon using a slingshot. These recipes will only spawn during the winter, so if you miss out on them, you’ll have to time travel, or ask your buddies for help.

Snowflake DIY recipes list

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update added two more recipes that you can get from balloons: the Frozen Fence DIY and the Frozen Floor Tiles DIY. Though the name pattern is shared with the Snowboy recipes, you do not get these recipes from Snowboys.

You can collect the recipes below throughout the winter. Other snow-themed recipes may be locked to specific winter months, however.

Falling-snow Wall

3 Snowflakes

10 Stone

Frozen Fence

5 Snowflakes

Frozen Floor Tiles

8 Snowflakes

Iceberg Flooring

10 Snowflakes

Iceberg Wall

10 Snowflakes

Ski-slope Flooring

8 Snowflakes

Ski-slope Wall

8 Snowflakes

Snowflake Pochette

6 Snowflakes

Snowflake Wall

12 Snowflakes

Snowflake Wreath

This recipe can be obtained from Isabelle during her morning announcements, as well as balloons that fly above your island.

4 Snowflakes

There are many other seasonal recipes to unlock, depending on the season:

