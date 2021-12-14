 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Animal Crossing: New Horizons winter Snowflake DIY recipe guide

Turn these twinkling Snowflakes into beautiful wallpaper and flooring

By Julia Lee

An Animal Crossing villager holds up a snowflake Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

During the winter time, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players will find special Snowflakes floating around their island to craft with. However, to make DIYs with them, you’ll need to shoot down recipes from balloons. Our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide explains how to catch Snowflakes and includes every Snowflake DIY recipe.

How to get Snowflakes

From December until February in the Northern Hemisphere, and June until August in the Southern Hemisphere, Snowflakes will float around in the air. You can use your bug net to catch them right out of the air. If you listen carefully, you can hear the Snowflakes near you make a twinkling sound.

Just like other seasonal recipes, the winter recipes need to be shot out of the air from a balloon using a slingshot. These recipes will only spawn during the winter, so if you miss out on them, you’ll have to time travel, or ask your buddies for help.

Snowflake DIY recipes list

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update added two more recipes that you can get from balloons: the Frozen Fence DIY and the Frozen Floor Tiles DIY. Though the name pattern is shared with the Snowboy recipes, you do not get these recipes from Snowboys.

You can collect the recipes below throughout the winter. Other snow-themed recipes may be locked to specific winter months, however.

Falling-snow Wall

An Animal Crossing recipe with a Falling-snow Wall Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon
  • 3 Snowflakes
  • 10 Stone

Frozen Fence

A New Horizons recipe for a Frozen Fence Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon
  • 5 Snowflakes

Frozen Floor Tiles

A New Horizons recipe for Frozen Floor Tiles Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon
  • 8 Snowflakes

Iceberg Flooring

An Animal Crossing recipe for an Iceberg Flooring Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon
  • 10 Snowflakes

Iceberg Wall

An Animal Crossing recipe for an Iceberg Wall Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon
  • 10 Snowflakes

Ski-slope Flooring

An Animal Crossing recipe for a Ski-slope Flooring Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon
  • 8 Snowflakes

Ski-slope Wall

An Animal Crossing recipe for a Ski-slope Wall Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon
  • 8 Snowflakes

Snowflake Pochette

An Animal Crossing recipe for a Snowflake Pochette Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon
  • 6 Snowflakes

Snowflake Wall

An Animal Crossing recipe for a Snowflake Wall Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon
  • 12 Snowflakes

Snowflake Wreath

An Animal Crossing recipe for a Snowflake Wreath Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

This recipe can be obtained from Isabelle during her morning announcements, as well as balloons that fly above your island.

  • 4 Snowflakes

There are many other seasonal recipes to unlock, depending on the season:

