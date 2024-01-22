 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ninja Kamui’s trailer sees a grieving shinobi embarking on a warpath

Jujutsu Kaisen’s director returns with an all-new Adult Swim original series

By Toussaint Egan
Adult Swim shared a new trailer for Ninja Kamui, the new anime series from Jujutsu Kaisen director Sunghoo Park, on Saturday. The original series follows Joe Higan, a former ninja who is nearly killed by his clan after fleeing to rural America with his family. Surviving the attempt on his life, Joe re-dons his identity as “Ninja Kamui” to embark on a campaign to avenge his family. Basically, it looks like John Wick but with ninjas instead of hitmen, and it looks killer.

The trailer is impressive, with fast-paced sword fighting juxtaposed with explosive action and generous geysers of gushing blood. Ninja Kamui is the first original production from E&H production, the anime studio Park founded in 2021 during the production of Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 and Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The series features original character designs by Takashi Okazaki, the artist and writer behind Afro Samurai.

A ninja in black armor and long hair stands in a darkly lit alleyway flanked by masked ninjas in Ninja Kamui. Image: E&H production/Adult Swim

In 2022 Park left MAPPA, the anime studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen, to work at E&H production full-time. Following Park’s departure, Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season was directed by Shōta Goshozono, who previously worked as an episode director on Ranking of Kings and Chainsaw Man.

Ninja Kamui will premiere Feb. 10 on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block, who will air both the English dubbed and subbed version of the first episode at 12 a.m. and 3 a.m EST respectively. The series will stream on Max the following day, with new episodes scheduled to release there following their debut on Adult Swim.

