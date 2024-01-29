 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The new Dragon Ball anime shows off a ton of kid Goku, the best Goku

Dragon Ball Daima arrives this fall

By Joshua Rivera
Joshua Rivera (he/him) is an entertainment and culture journalist specializing in film, TV, and video game criticism, the latest stop in a decade-plus career as a critic.

If you’re feeling a little lighter this morning, a spring in your step and a song in your heart, I think I know the reason why: There’s a new Dragon Ball anime coming this year, and you can now see just a little bit more of it.

First announced at New York Comic Con 2023, Dragon Ball Daima is a new anime series that will take the Dragon Ball cast and turn them into tiny kiddie versions of themselves for a grand adventure on a new world. The creative team hasn’t really said much more about it beyond that; the mystery is a big part of the hook here. Not that there really needs to be any kind of grand reveal — the Dragon Ball franchise started as an action comedy about a young Son Goku and friends, and it’s really cool to see it return to something like that.

Like a lot of Dragon Ball marketing, the latest trailer for Daima is mostly just footage of Goku, but it’s also our first look at the series’ approach to action, and I love it. Son Goku whippin’ alien ass with his Power Pole while trying to eat from a table full of grub? That’s Dragon Ball, to me.

