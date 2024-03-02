Anime Awards 2024 names Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Anime of the Year

Crunchyroll has announced the winners of the 2024 Anime Awards, the annual awards ceremony hosted in Japan to honor and celebrate the best shows, voice actors, animators, musicians, and creators of the past year. On Saturday, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 took home this year’s top prize for anime of the year.

The second season of the popular supernatural action anime saw director Shota Goshozono assume the reins over the series from Sunghoo Park, who departed from the series following the completion of the show’s first season. Produced by studio MAPPA, the anime follows the story of Yuji Itadori, a young man with keen supernatural abilities who accidentally becomes the vessel of a malevolent cursed spirit known as Sukuna. Though initially sentenced to death, Yuji is spared and taken under the wing of Satoru Gojo, a powerful Jujutsu sorcerer, who trains him to aid in the never-ending war between humans and curses.

Jujutsu Kaisen left a huge impression on discerning anime fans when it first premiered back in 2020, going on to earn a place on our list of the best anime of that year. The series’ second season proved to be just as impressive, if not more so, claiming the coveted top spot on our list of the best anime of 2023.

Despite amassing a total of 25 nominations, Chainsaw Man only took home two awards this year, with Jujutsu Kaisen claiming the lion’s share of the awards with a total of 9 wins. Suzume won best anime film, a win that is all the more notable for the fact that it was not nominated for best animated feature at this year’s Academy Awards. One Piece took home the award for Best Continuing Series and Best Character for series’ protagonist Monkey D. Luffy, no doubt owed in part to the explosive unveiling of Luffy’s “Gear 5” transformation in the climax of the anime’s 20th season.

Here’s a complete rundown on the 2024 Anime Awards winners:

Anime Awards 2024 winners — the full list

Anime of the Year

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Best Continuing Series

One Piece

Best New Series

Chainsaw Man

Best Film

Suzume

Best Original Anime

Buddy Daddies

Best Animation

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Best Character Design

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Best Director

Shota Goshozono – Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Best Cinematography

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Best Art Direction

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Best Romance

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Best Comedy

Spy x Family season 1 cour 2

Best Action

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Best Fantasy

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Best Drama

Attack on Titan Final Season, The Final Chapters Special 1

Best Slice of Life

Bocchi The Rock!

Best Main Character

Monkey D. Luffy – One Piece

Best Supporting Character

Satoru Gojo – Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

“Must Protect At All Costs” Character

Anya Forger – Spy x Family season 1 cour 2

Best Anime Song

Idol – YOASOBI – Oshi No Ko

Best Score

Attack on Titan Final Season, The Final Chapters Special 1

Best Opening Sequence

Where Our Blue Is – Tatsuya Kitani – Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Best Ending Sequence

Akari - Soshi Sakiyama – Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Best Voice Artist Performance - Japanese

Yuuichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojo) – Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Best Voice Artist Performance - English

Ryan Colt Levy (Denji) – Chainsaw Man