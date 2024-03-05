It’s no secret that Megan Thee Stallion is a huge anime fan.

Over the years, the 29-year-old Grammy-winning rapper and songwriter has shouted out her favorite shows on social media and cosplayed as the likes of Soul Eater’s Death the Kid and My Hero Academia’s Shoto Todoroki. Her love of the medium extends to her music, too, with lyrics that name drop everything from Naruto’s Sasuke Uchiha to Dragon Ball’s Goku.

Polygon sat down with Megan ahead of this year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards to dig into her love of anime and fashion, as well as asking her a burning question: Which anime character is the definitive anime “hot girl” of all-time.

Megan is of course an authority on “hot girl shit”: the term itself is a reference to Megan Thee Stallion’s 2018 song “Hot Girl,” as well as her 2019 single “Hot Girl Summer,” which turned the phrase into a signature catchphrase. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) published following the debut of “Hot Girl Summer,” Megan elaborated on the meaning behind the term, stating, “Being a Hot Girl is about being unapologetically YOU, having fun, being confident,living YOUR truth, being the life of the party etc [sic].”

So who is the definitive anime hot girl? According to Megan, it’s Kagome Higurashi from Inuyasha.

“Definitely Kagome from Inuyasha,” Megan told Polygon. “She got all the boys fighting over her; she’s running around with her jewelry around her neck trying to put it all back together, and she just always comes out on top. Also, she has good hair [laughs] that’s important.”

Kagome Higurashi is one of the main protagonists of Rumiko Takahashi’s 1996 fantasy adventure manga, which was later adapted into an anime by studio Sunrise in 2000. Western audiences were first introduced to Inuyasha when it aired on Adult Swim’s late-night animation block from 2002 to 2006. The series follows Kagome, a young student living in modern-day Tokyo who, after falling down a well and magically being transported back in time to feudal era Japan, must journey alongside a half-demon warrior known as Inuyasha to recover the scattered shards of a magical artifact known as the Shikon Jewel.

When asked what upcoming anime she was most looking forward, Megan had some big asks for what anime she would like to see make a return in the near future. “I really want them to bring back Hunter x Hunter, and I really want them to bring back Black Clover — I’m shooting my shot right now, if anybody cares!”

When I spoke to Megan she was sporting a look inspired by Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen. For the multi-hyphenate entertainer, it’s not just a way to nod to her favorite shows, but a way to embody their power.

“When I see someone that’s like, a badass character and they’re super strong, they give off good main character energy or they have a cool-ass power, I like to dress like them,” she said. “With Gojo, you can’t touch him and I feel like you can’t touch me either.”