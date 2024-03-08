Artists, animators, musicians, and creators pay tribute to Dragon Ball’s Akira Toriyama

It will take decades for the world to fully unpack all the ways Akira Toriyama shaped our culture. The legendary artist and author, whose death was publicly announced Thursday, was a pioneer in manga, comics, anime, and video games, and his work formed a foundation for everyone in those industries who followed him.

But Toriyama’s presence and importance can be felt far wider than in just the fields he excelled at. It’s hard to think of any single work that’s been as consistently important in the lives of kids growing up as Dragon Ball, which has left its mark on every generation since Toriyama started writing it in the 1980s. Thanks to that fact, rappers, actors, journalists, directors, and just about every creative person you can imagine has had their work or their thinking shaped by Toriyama, in one way or another.

Below we’ve gathered just a few of the incredible tributes to the life, legacy, and work of Akira Toriyama, one of the most important creative thinkers of his generation.

Masashi Kishimoto (Creator of Naruto)

“Honestly, I don’t know what to write or how to write about something so sudden.

However, for now, I would like to express my thoughts and feelings to Toriyama-sensei, something I wish he would have asked me someday.

I grew up with Dr. Slump in the lower grades of elementary school and Dragon Ball in the upper grades, and it was natural for me to have his manga next to me as part of my daily life. Even if I had a bad experience, watching Dragon Ball every week made me forget about it. It was a relief for me, a country boy who had nothing. Because Dragon Ball was really fun! It was when I was a university student. Suddenly, the Dragon Ball that had been a part of my life for so many years ended. I felt an incredible sense of loss and didn’t know what to look forward to. But at the same time, it was also an opportunity for me to truly understand the greatness of the teacher who created Dragon Ball. I also want to create works like yours! I want to be like my teacher! As I followed in my teacher’s footsteps and aspired to become a manga artist, that feeling of loss began to disappear. Because making comics was fun. I was able to find new fun by following my teacher.

My teacher has always been my guide. I admired it. I apologize for the inconvenience, but I would like to express my gratitude to the teacher.

For me, he was the god of salvation and the god of manga.

When we met for the first time, I was so nervous that I couldn’t say a word. However, after meeting him many times at the Tezuka Prize screening committee, we became able to talk.

As Dragon Ball Children, I and Mr. Oda went back to being children again, and when we talked excitedly about how much Dragon Ball was fun, as if we were competing with each other, I forgot that he looked like he was smiling a little shyly. I can’t.

I have just received the news of the death of my teacher.

I feel an even greater sense of loss than when Dragon Ball ended...I still don’t know how to deal with this hole in my heart.

Now I can’t even read my favorite Dragon Ball. I don’t feel like I’ve been able to properly write this sentence that I want to convey to my teacher.

Everyone around the world was still looking forward to seeing your work. If one Dragon Ball wish really comes true...I’m sorry...Maybe that’s selfish, but it’s sad, sensei.

Thank you, Akira Toriyama-sensei, for all the fun works you have done over the past 45 years.

And thank you very much for your hard work.

We are sure that the remaining family members are still deeply hurt. Please take care of yourself.

I pray that Mr. Akira Toriyama rests in peace.”

Eiichiro Oda (Creator of One Piece)

“It’s too early. The hole is too big.

The thought of never seeing you again fills me with sadness.

I’ve admired you so much since I was a child, and I even remember the day when you called me by name for the first time. I also miss the day when I had a great time with Mr. Kishimoto on the way home from the day when he used the word “friend” for us.

I also remember the last conversation we had. He is one of the people who took the baton from the era when reading manga would make you stupid, and created an era where both adults and children read and enjoy manga. He showed us the dream that manga can do things like this and that we can go to the world. He gave it to me. It was like watching a hero push forward. Not only manga artists, but creators active in all industries, the excitement and excitement of his Dragon Ball serialization is probably rooted in their childhood. That existence is a great tree. For manga artists of my generation who have stood on the same stage, the closer I got to Toriyama’s works, the more I realized that they had a greater presence. Almost scary. But I’m just happy to see the easy-going man himself again. Because we love Toriyama-sensei on a blood level.

I would like to express my respect and gratitude to the world of creativity left behind by Professor Toriyama, and pray for his repose in peace. I hope that heaven will be a pleasant world just as you envisioned it.”

Yusuke Murata (Artist for One-Punch Man)

"There were many things that I received from Toriyama-sensei, the ones which only he could give. I pray that he may rest in peace.



Hironobu Sakaguchi (Creator of Final Fantasy)

“Toriyama-san taught me what it means to be a ‘professional’ and what ‘work’ is. I deeply respected him from the bottom of my heart. I sincerely pray that his soul may rest in peace.”

Yuji Horii (Creator of Dragon Quest)

“I am still in disbelief at the news of Mr. Toriyama’s death, which was so sudden.

I’ve known Toriyama-san since I was a writer for Shonen Jump, and with the recommendation of Toriyama-san, the editor in charge, I decided to ask him to draw the game when we launched Dragon Quest.

In the 37 years since then, I have been involved in character designs, monster designs, and countless charming characters.

The history of Dragon Quest is based on Toriyama’s character designs. Toriyama-san, the late Sugiyama-sensei, were friends who worked on Dragon Quest for a long time.

That he would die...I don’t know what else to say. I’m really, really disappointed.”

Masako Nozawa (Japanese voice actress of Goku)

“I don’t want to believe it. My head is blank with a feeling that I don’t want to think about it. Still, every time I see Goku, I remember what Toriyama-sensei said to me, ‘Take care of Goku for me, please’ and that helps me to keep my mind clear.

‘I vow to stay by Goku’s side until my life is over.’

Sensei, please watch over us from heaven. May you depart in peace.”

Jason DeMarco (Co-creator of Toonami)

Jackie Chan (Martial Artist, Actor, Director)

Ben Schwartz (Actor, Comedian)

Thundercat (Musician, Songwriter)

Adam Deats (Director at Powerhouse Animation, Co-creator of Netflix’s l and Castlevania Nocturne)

I can’t even believe it. This feels like the death of an idea…an ethereal being that’s untouchable.



Henry Thurlow (Animator — One Piece)

Toriyama Akira… the absolute greatest. Everyone and I mean *everyone* is influenced by his legacy whether they even realize it or not.

An absolute master who had nothing left to prove yet kept working in the industry in various ways regardless. I can’t believe he’s gone.

BAHI JD (Animator — Space Dandy, Carole & Tuesday, Ping Pong)

we lost one of the most influential artists in history of mankind.



Toriyama-san has influenced & moved perhaps more than half the human population with his works.

It's hard to process that he is not here anymore.

He will always be in our hearts.



Toei Animation (Animation studio behind Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, and Dragon Ball Super)