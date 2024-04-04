Sand Land is proof that Akira Toriyama’s legacy is bigger than Dragon Ball

2024 has become a year of equally joyous and tragic significance for fans of Akira Toriyama. Earlier last month, the TV anime adaptation of the late mangaka’s 2000 sci-fi comedy manga Sand Land premiered on streaming, just a few weeks after Toriyama’s passing at the age of 68.

Coupled with the upcoming debut of Dragon Ball Daima, the first new series in the Dragon Ball franchise since 2015’s Dragon Ball Super, this year could not feel any more bittersweet. As saddening as it is that Toriyama did not live to see his fans’ reactions to his final projects, it’s comforting at the least to know that Sand Land: The Series is an adaptation worthy of his legacy, one that captures all the silly humor and spirited imagination of his original manga.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where war and mass desertification have rendered the planet’s surface all but barren, Sand Land: The Series centers on Rao, the elderly sheriff of a tiny village, who sets out in search of a mythical oasis he believes exists somewhere hidden in the desert. He’s not alone in his search, though; he’s enlisted the aid of Beelzebub, the rambunctious prince of a neighboring tribe of demons, and the prince’s companion, Thief, to help him in his quest.

Co-produced by Sunrise, Kamikaze Douga (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure), and Anima (Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV), Sand Land: The Series is a re-edited and expanded TV adaptation of the anime film released in Japan last year. The first six episodes of the anime are based on the events of Toriyama’s original manga, while the series’ remaining seven episodes follow an all-new arc set immediately after, conceptualized by Toriyama himself.

The 3D hybrid animation does a terrific job of bringing Toriyama’s original characters and artwork to life, striking the perfect balance between the source material’s tone of whimsicality and high-spirited adventure. This is especially the case when it comes to large-scale battles, such as when Rao and company face off against a squad of tanks during the third episode.

While arguably best known for his iconic character designs and depictions of martial arts action, Toriyama was also known for his imaginative and intricately detailed mechanical designs. Though this trait was present in his work on the Dragon Ball franchise — such as in the design of Bulma’s motorcycle, flying ships, and the Capsule technology seen in Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z — it’s far more the focus in Sand Land, with its protagonists hijacking a royal military personnel tank that they use to face off against the forces of Supreme Commander Zeu and the corrupt king of Sand Land. The anime lovingly breathes life into all the features of Toriyama’s design, from the tank’s fuming exhaust pipes and jutting porthole side windows to its booming mortar cannon and clambering treadwheels.

Sand Land: The Series feels like a love letter not only to the manga, but to Toriyama’s legacy as a whole. What begins as a fantastical take on a post-apocalyptic planet gradually transforms into a parable about the perils of prejudice, blindly following orders, and wanton greed at the expense of the downtrodden. Even with its emphasis on mischievous demons, flying machines, and insectoid monsters, it’s a comparatively more emotionally grounded and thematically driven story than Dragon Ball’s ever-escalating clash of superpowered titans.

Rao, Beelzebub, and Thief’s adventures stand shoulder to shoulder with some of Toriyama’s best, and as a testament to the late mangaka’s inimitable talents as an artist and storyteller. As heartbreaking as it is to consider that this series, along with Dragon Ball Daima, will be some of the last stories we will ever get to see from him, the success of Sand Land: The Series alone is proof that his work will live on for years to come.