How to reduce notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

There are three wanted levels in AC Mirage

By Ari Notis
Basim runs away from guards chasing after him due to high notoriety and wanted level in AC Mirage. Image: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon
Notoriety is your wanted level in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The job of an assassin (ahem, sorry, Hidden One) naturally involves committing some crimes. These crimes attract the attention of Baghdad’s city guard, who will chase you down.

Here’s how notoriety works in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and how you can reduce your wanted level.

How notoriety works in AC Mirage

There are three levels of notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage:

  • At level 1, random passers-by may recognize you, and shout for guards.
  • At level 2, archers patrol the rooftops, guards are more alert, and civilians are more likely to spot you (and thus shout for guards).
  • At level 3, you’re relentlessly chased by elite soldiers — who will likely mess up your day.

Your wanted level increases the more crimes (namely, assassination and theft) you commit. It’s displayed in the lower righthand corner of your HUD.

How to decrease notoriety in AC Mirage

You can decrease your notoriety by removing wanted posters strewn about the city. They look like this:

Basim approaches a wanted poster in AC Mirage. Image: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon

Wanted posters aren’t always in obvious places. (I’ve mostly found them in tunnels or narrow walkways.) They don’t show up on your map, either, but they will show up on your compass. Just orient yourself toward this icon:

A compass on a HUD shows the location of a wanted poster in AC Mirage. Image: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon

Every wanted poster you find and remove will cause your notoriety to drop by one level. Be warned, though: If your notoriety is at level 3, civilians tend to cluster around posters, making it harder to remove them without the guards getting called.

Basim approaches and talks to a munadi in AC Mirage. Image: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon

The more efficient, but far more expensive, method for reducing notoriety is to bribe town criers known as Munadi. In exchange for one power token — a rare currency earned through completing side quests — they’ll eliminate your notoriety entirely. They show up on your map:

A map shows the location of a munadi in Baghdad in AC Mirage. Image: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon

Since power tokens are so rare, using a Munadi to reduce your wanted level isn’t ideal — especially if your notoriety is only at level 1 or level 2. But if it’s at level 3, and you’re finding it hard to track down and remove posters without drawing attention to yourself, a Munadi may be your best bet.

