How to reduce notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Notoriety is your wanted level in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The job of an assassin (ahem, sorry, Hidden One) naturally involves committing some crimes. These crimes attract the attention of Baghdad’s city guard, who will chase you down.

Here’s how notoriety works in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and how you can reduce your wanted level.

How notoriety works in AC Mirage

There are three levels of notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage:

At level 1 , random passers-by may recognize you, and shout for guards.

, random passers-by may recognize you, and shout for guards. At level 2 , archers patrol the rooftops, guards are more alert, and civilians are more likely to spot you (and thus shout for guards).

, archers patrol the rooftops, guards are more alert, and civilians are more likely to spot you (and thus shout for guards). At level 3, you’re relentlessly chased by elite soldiers — who will likely mess up your day.

Your wanted level increases the more crimes (namely, assassination and theft) you commit. It’s displayed in the lower righthand corner of your HUD.

How to decrease notoriety in AC Mirage

You can decrease your notoriety by removing wanted posters strewn about the city. They look like this:

Wanted posters aren’t always in obvious places. (I’ve mostly found them in tunnels or narrow walkways.) They don’t show up on your map, either, but they will show up on your compass. Just orient yourself toward this icon:

Every wanted poster you find and remove will cause your notoriety to drop by one level. Be warned, though: If your notoriety is at level 3, civilians tend to cluster around posters, making it harder to remove them without the guards getting called.

The more efficient, but far more expensive, method for reducing notoriety is to bribe town criers known as Munadi. In exchange for one power token — a rare currency earned through completing side quests — they’ll eliminate your notoriety entirely. They show up on your map:

Since power tokens are so rare, using a Munadi to reduce your wanted level isn’t ideal — especially if your notoriety is only at level 1 or level 2. But if it’s at level 3, and you’re finding it hard to track down and remove posters without drawing attention to yourself, a Munadi may be your best bet.