What to do first in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is like a model of smart urban design: It’s geographically smaller than recent games in the series, sure, but way more dense. And like any dense city, there’s a dizzying degree of choice. From side quests to exploration to (of course) collectible hunts, you can quickly get lost in Mirage’s rendition of 9th-century Baghdad. Here are the four things you should do first in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. And if you need more help starting out, check out our Assassin’s Creed Mirage tips for beginners.

Prioritize the story (for a little bit)

Like most open-world games, it takes a bit for Assassin’s Creed Mirage to really open up. The tutorial itself is one thing, and even when you eventually reach Baghdad, you won’t have access to some side content until you complete some story objectives. At the very least, play until you connect with Nur’s contact — which happens about two hours in if you focus — before letting yourself get lost in side content. That’ll give you access to a bit more of the open-world stuff, including the ability to pickpocket and search for artifacts.

Synchronize viewpoints

The tallest structures in and around Baghdad are viewpoints. Climbing and synchronizing with a viewpoint defogs a portion of your map, and usually reveals nearby objectives — including, more often than not, other viewpoints. Synchronized viewpoints also serve as fast travel spots. The more you sync with early on, the easier it’ll be to get around Baghdad later.

Complete contracts

Soon after you open the Harbiyah Bureau, you’ll be able to accept contracts — short side quests that grant helpful rewards. There’s no reason not to accept them all from the assignment board by the bureau’s entrance, then tackling them at your own leisure. In particular, though, you should do these two as soon as you can:

“The Satiric Poet” is a brief escort mission. (Don’t worry, the VIP you’re guarding will duck out of sight before each fight sequence, so it’s not that type of escort mission.) Upon completion, you’re rewarded with the Rostam Dagger , which increases the amount of damage you deal with throwing knives.

is a brief escort mission. (Don’t worry, the VIP you’re guarding will duck out of sight before each fight sequence, so it’s not that type of escort mission.) Upon completion, you’re rewarded with the , which increases the amount of damage you deal with throwing knives. “The Boat Heist” tasks you with taking out a contingent of guards at a base on a canal, and stealing a boat. You’ll get two Merchant Tokens, which will help you immensely during an early story mission, “Jailbreak.”

Hunt for collectibles

It’s well worth seeking out collectibles in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Rather than checking off boxes on a list, the vast majority of collectibles you find benefit your gameplay. Can’t hurt to do so as early as possible!

You’ll get a free skill point for every Lost Book you find. Gear Chests contain outfits, weapons, and schematics for upgrading said outfits and weapons. Enigmas give you cosmetics for those outfits. Tracking down Mysterious Shards when you can helps you out with a game-long mission. Historical Sites provide IRL information on the people, places, and things that defined 9th-century Baghdad — not exactly a tangible gameplay benefit, sure, but arguably the most consistently exemplary part of the series, and well worth your time.

Our guide on how long Assassin’s Creed Mirage is can give you a sense of your potential time commitment for seeking this stuff out.