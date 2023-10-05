Where is the oasis in ‘Nehal’s Calling’ in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

After taking out your first target in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you’ll reunite with Nehal, who will give you the “Nehal’s Calling” mission. You’ll be tasked with finding a hidden place, which she clarifies is an “oasis.” North of some dunes. In a desert. Cool. That narrows things down!

The desert area — formally called the Wilderness — in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is expansive. Here’s where to find the oasis in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and why it’s worth your time to do so.

Where is the oasis in AC Mirage

Nehal’s note says the hidden place is north of the ‘Aqarquf Dunes. If you’re heading there directly after picking up “Nehal’s Calling” in Anbar, go east. You’re looking for the viewpoint below. The oasis is directly north of it.

How to find the hidden place in AC Mirage

Once you reach the oasis, scale the platforms on the southern edge of the worksite. You’ll find a note from Al-Ghul — who, if you’re this far in the narrative, you’ve likely already taken out — describing a “chamber under the oasis.”

Summon Enkidu, then look at the southern shore of the lake. This will generate a waypoint directing you to a chamber under the surface.

There are two guards by the water. After defeating them, you’ll read another note from Al-Ghul telling the guards to abstain exploring “until you find a way to reach the chamber under the oasis,” suggesting you too may need to wait. Ignore it. Basim’s lung capacity is enough to swim the entirety of the underwater channel.

Just keep following the waypoint until you resurface in a tunnel. Follow it to the end, and you’ll find yourself in an Isu chamber with three smaller chambers containing high-powered gear, each gated by a forcefield. To open them, you’ll need to collect Mysterious Shards.