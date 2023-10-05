How long is Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage may be shorter than recent entries in Ubisoft’s totemic series of action games, but still: It’s an Assassin’s Creed game. Given the series’ reputation here, it’s more than natural to wonder how long it takes to beat Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Our Assassin’s Creed Mirage game length guide will tell you how long it takes to beat the main campaign. We also take note of the additional time you’d spend if you gather the many (many) collectibles. Lastly, we run down all the main story missions that you’ll play through.

AC Mirage story length

Assassin’s Creed Mirage, compared to some of the more recent entries like Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla, presents a shorter campaign with a somewhat linear progression. It’s still an open-world game, though most of your adventures are confined to the city of Baghdad in the 9th century. As such, those who want to focus on just the main missions can expect roughly 15 to 20 hours, depending on how you tackle objectives.

Certain quests might have additional tasks as you investigate the occurrences in the city, which require you to put in the extra effort. Moreover, due to the focus on stealth gameplay, sneaking around without getting detected is certainly tougher. But it’s also possible to go in hot, battling numerous foes on the way to the objective.

AC Mirage 100% completion length

Of course, since this is an Assassin’s Creed game, Mirage still has numerous collectibles scattered all over the map, which you might want to obtain. These include the following:

Gear Chests : These reward new weapons, armors, and upgrade blueprints.

These reward new weapons, armors, and upgrade blueprints. Contracts: These tasks can be obtained from a mission board in a Hidden Ones Bureau, and they yield various rewards, such as crafting items, currency, and Khidmah Tokens.

These tasks can be obtained from a mission board in a Hidden Ones Bureau, and they yield various rewards, such as crafting items, currency, and Khidmah Tokens. Dervis’ Artifacts: You can pickpocket these off civilians, and turn them in for bonus crafting materials.

You can pickpocket these off civilians, and turn them in for bonus crafting materials. Enigmas : These scrolls offer clues that lead to extra rewards like outfit dyes.

These scrolls offer clues that lead to extra rewards like outfit dyes. Lost Books : Each tome yields a skill point, and finding all six nets you a unique costume.

Each tome yields a skill point, and finding all six nets you a unique costume. Mysterious Shards : Assassinate followers of the Order to acquire these shards, which are used to unlock a secret chamber.

Assassinate followers of the Order to acquire these shards, which are used to unlock a secret chamber. Historical Sites: Akin to a throwback to the original Codex feature from games past, these let you glean more information about the IRL locations, peoples, and events in the city.

Akin to a throwback to the original Codex feature from games past, these let you glean more information about the IRL locations, peoples, and events in the city. Tales of Baghdad: Think of these as short side quests where Basim helps out citizens. You might even meet a familiar face.

You can expect to spend anywhere from an additional 10 to 20 hours to track down all of these collectibles. This brings a completionist run up to 25 to 40 hours in total, depending on how much time you spend hunting (or dabbling with the legitimately quite excellent photo mode). Thankfully, there’s a Cartographer NPC you’ll encounter later in the campaign: He sells maps that reveal the locations of some of these collectibles.

AC Mirage Full Mission List

As cited earlier, Assassin’s Creed Mirage tends to be fairly linear. The campaign is structured in a way that you’ll need to complete multiple tasks as part of a narrative arc, which leads to Basim’s further development.

The goal is to undertake investigations in Baghdad’s districts, which then allow you to assassinate a particular high-value target. There’s also a section with objectives that can be completed in any order, though all of these are required to reach the next chapter.

Below, we list the main missions that we finished as we progressed through the game. We’ve organized them by Mirage’s eight arcs, some of which only contain one mission. Bear in mind that, while this section doesn’t explicitly contain any spoilers, the titles here might reveal information about the narrative.

Arc 1: Prologue - The Master Thief of Anbar

Arc 2: A New Beginning

Taking Flight

Arc 3: Harbiyah - Baghdad Bound

Contact the Rebels

Follow Nur’s Lead

Jailbreak

A Delicate Alliance

First Order

Old Wounds

The Calling

Branching Out

Arc 4A: Abbasiyah - Fire and Wisdom

House of Wisdom

Find the Missing Brother

Follow the Fiery Trail

The Great Symposium

A Job Well Done

Arc 4B: Karkh - Coins and Daggers

Coin, Corruption, and Tea

Of Toil and Taxes

The Toll of Greed

Gilded Butterflies

A Grand End

Arc 4C: Sharqiyah and Wilderness - Blood and Shadows

The Hunter

Like Father, Like Son

The Raptor and the Demon

To Catch a Demon

Bird Trap

The Chase

Den of the Beast

The Return

Arc 5: Round City - The Head of the Snake

The Servant and the Impostor

Judge and Executioner

The Fox and the Hunter

The Serpent’s Nest

The Last Journey

Arc 6: Finale - In Pursuit of Truth

That’s everything you need to know about how long it takes to beat Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Since you’re keen on learning about the campaign length and mission list, you might want to know what we think of the series’ latest entry in our Assassin’s Creed Mirage review.