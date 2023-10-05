Where to find all Lost Books in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

There are six Lost Books to find in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. These tomes are a particular type of collectible, and they’re scattered all over Baghdad. Once you’ve found at least one, you can hand them over to an NPC to start receiving goodies.

Our Assassin’s Creed Mirage guide shows you where to find all Lost Books, as well as the rewards that you can earn for finding every Lost Book.

Where to find and turn in Lost Books in AC Mirage

You can find Lost Books in Assassin’s Creed Mirage once you’ve reached the city of Baghdad. The good news is that these items are mostly located within the city itself, unlike other collectibles, which require you to go outside of city limits and into the Wilderness. Here is a map of all the Lost Book locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

You can turn in Lost Books at the House of Wisdom in Abbasiyah. In the northern corner of the library, you’ll meet an NPC named Al-Jahiz who’s looking for these treatises.

We recommend grabbing the Lost Books in Harbiyah first, as that’s the first district you’ll go to in Baghdad. Follow those by getting the books in Abbasiyah, Karkh, and the Wilderness. Leave the tome in the Round City for last: It’s in an area you can only go to near the end of the campaign.

Lost Books rewards in AC Mirage

Acquiring a Lost Book in Assassin’s Creed Mirage automatically grants one skill point. The game eschews a traditional leveling or XP system. As such, these books are a means to earn bonus skill points, well past those obtained while completing main quest objectives.

Likewise, each Lost Book you give to Al-Jahiz in the House of Wisdom nets you one Scholar Token, which you can use to bribe musicians and create distractions. Lastly, once you’ve handed over all six Lost Books, you’ll receive the Scholar Costume. This look is purely cosmetic; equipping it via means you’ll still retain the stats of your equipped outfit.

Harbiyah Lost Book location #1

Location: Nestorian Monastery

Book title: Al-Tabari: Tafsir of Al-Tabar

Head to the Nestorian Monastery in the northeastern corner of the Harbiyah district. Check the western side and you’ll find steps leading down to the cellar.

Once you’re down below, pull the three bookshelves out of their original spots. This will allow you to slide through a crawlspace. You’ll find this tome on a lectern in a small chamber.

Harbiyah Lost Book location #2

Location: Great Mosque

Book Title: Kalila Wa-Dimma

You’ll find the Great Mosque in the southwestern corner of Harbiyah, fairly close to the border with the Abbasiyah district. Head southwest past the mosque and you’ll spot a two-story house with an open window.

Go inside, check downstairs, and blow up the exploding jar with a throwing knife, as seen in the photo above. This lets you access the back door on the ground floor.

Abbasiyah Lost Book location

Location: Random house near the Observatory and House of Wisdom

Book Title: Al-Kwarizmi: Al-Jabr

You’ll find a house just across the river from the House of Wisdom, near the border of the city proper.

Destroy the obstacle blocking the doorway and move the bookshelf to grab this Assassin’s Creed Mirage Lost Book.

Karkh Lost Book location

Location: Harbor Camp

Book Title: The Banu Musa: The Book of Ingenious Devices

The Harbor Camp is in the northeastern part of the Karkh district. The yard itself is a restricted area, but you can traverse the rooftops to avoid the guards.

Hop on a ledge on the second-floor exterior and use a Throwing Knife to destroy the wooden latch on the opposite door. This allows you to enter the room, which has this book.

Wilderness Lost Book location

Location: Pomegranate Gate/Tuesday Market

Book Title: Suleiman Al-Tajir: Accounts of China and India

Exit via the Pomegranate Gate, which is in the southern part of Baghdad. To your left, you’ll spot the Tuesday Market, which has half a dozen guards.

You can take them out if you wish or go through the open window of the building above undetected to grab this book.

Round City Lost Book location

Location: Palace of the Green Dome

Book Title: Al-Sikkit: Diwan Abu Nu’as

The Palace of the Green Dome is in the Round City, the very center of Baghdad. You’ll gain access to this area near the end of the game, during the “Serpent’s Nest” mission. While exploring the top floor, you’ll come across the grand library, which has a puzzle.

Instead of entering the library, make your way to the other end of the hallway. The door on the opposite end has a bedroom. You’ll see the Lost Book on a desk.

These are the Lost Books we’ve found throughout Assassin’s Creed Mirage. It’s also worth mentioning that, as of this writing, the quest itself remained active after we handed over all the books. It’s unclear if this was the result of a bug; Assassin’s Creed Mirage received a day-one patch that may have addressed any quirks like this.

For more Assassin’s Creed Mirage collectibles, consult our guides on finding Gear Chests, Enigmas, and Mysterious Shards. You can also take note of how long it takes to complete everything in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.