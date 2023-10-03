What time does Assassin’s Creed Mirage release?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage comes out this week, bringing an end to the longest drought between entries in Ubisoft’s once-annualized series of action games. Needless to say, for Assassin’s Creed fans, anticipation is high. Here’s the Assassin’s Creed Mirage release time based on your platform and time zone.

AC Mirage release time on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S

Assassin’s Creed Mirage officially launches on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Ubisoft is rolling Mirage out with a staggered release, though, so when you can play depends on what platform you’re playing on.

If you’re playing on console, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will go live at midnight local time on Oct. 5. You can preload on Xbox consoles now, and on PlayStation consoles starting at midnight local time on Oct. 3. Mirage is a fairly small file compared to many modern games, coming in at just 32 GB (on PS5).

AC Mirage release time on PC

If you’re playing on PC, Assassin’s Creed Mirage goes live at the following times:

10 p.m. PDT on Oct. 4 for the West Coast of North America

on Oct. 4 for the West Coast of North America 1 a.m. EDT on Oct. 5 for the East Coast of North America

on Oct. 5 for the East Coast of North America 12 a.m. BST on Oct. 5 for the United Kingdom

on Oct. 5 for the United Kingdom 1 a.m. CEST on Oct. 5 for west mainland Europe

on Oct. 5 for west mainland Europe 10 p.m. JST on Oct. 4 for Japan

Those times only apply to those who play via Ubisoft Connect, by the way. If you’re playing via the Epic Games Store, Assassin’s Creed Mirage goes live at 16:00 UTC on Oct. 5, which corresponds to the following in your time zone:

9 a.m. PDT on Oct. 5 for the West Coast of North America

on Oct. 5 for the West Coast of North America 12 p.m. EDT on Oct. 5 for the East Coast of North America

on Oct. 5 for the East Coast of North America 5 p.m. BST on Oct. 5 for the United Kingdom

on Oct. 5 for the United Kingdom 6 p.m. CEST on Oct. 5 for west mainland Europe

on Oct. 5 for west mainland Europe 1 a.m. JST on Oct. 6 for Japan

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is not available via Steam.

What’s new in AC Mirage?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the first mainline Assassin’s Creed game since 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (and even initially started development as an expansion to Valhalla). Assassin’s Creed Mirage stars Basim, a key character from Valhalla, and is set in Baghdad during the 9th century. Rather a sprawling open-world RPG, Mirage puts a focus on stealth, parkour, and carefully orchestrated assassinations, and is largely set in one location. It’s like a throwback to Assassin’s Creed games from a prior era — for better and worse. Read Polygon’s preview of Assassin’s Creed Mirage for more.