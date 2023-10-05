Where to find all Mysterious Shards in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Mysterious Shards are a rare collectible in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. After assassinating your first high-ranking Order member, you’ll reunite with Nehal, who will direct to a hidden place in the Northern Oasis, where you can exchange Mysterious Shards for powerful loot.

Our Assassin’s Creed Mirage guide discusses where you can find Mysterious Shards, and how you can successfully secure them from your targets. We also talk about the rewards that you’ll earn for finding Mysterious Shards. Lastly, please be aware that this guide contains minor spoilers.

Where to find Mysterious Shards in AC Mirage

There are 10 Mysterious Shards scattered all over Baghdad and its surrounding landscapes. However, unlike Gear Chests, Lost Books, and Enigmas, you can’t purchase maps that show their locations from the Cartographer NPC. Below, see a map showing the general locations of Mysterious Shards in Assassin’s Creed Mirage:

Here are some tips to help you find these items:

Mysterious Shards are carried by followers of the Order of the Ancients . These followers tend to patrol around a small area (marked in the map above), and they may sometimes be accompanied by bodyguards.

. These followers tend to patrol around a small area (marked in the map above), and they may sometimes be accompanied by bodyguards. We suggest pinging the map via Eagle Vision, which is done by pressing the “V” key on computer or left on the D-pad on console. The radius is large enough that you’ll reveal near by shard carriers. Alternatively, you can use your eagle, Enkidu, to scout from above.

Once you’ve spotted an Order member, Basim will remark that the person looks suspicious. If you’re detected, they will turn hostile, and you’ll have to fight them.

If you approach carefully from behind, you can assassinate your target, along with their bodyguards. It’s also possible to pickpocket the target to steal the shard, though you’re likely to get spotted once the NPC quickly turns around. If you’ve successfully stolen the shard and you don’t want to fight back, you can just run away and break line of sight.

Once you’ve acquired enough shards, you can exchange them for rewards in the secret chamber in the Northern Oasis.

Mysterious Shards rewards in AC Mirage

You can exchange Mysterious Shards for Isu-themed loot in the secret chamber in the Northern Oasis. In the central chamber, you’ll find three smaller chambers protected by forcefields. Look at the plinths in front of each forcefield; each plinth features a number of pips, which denote how many shards each item costs.

All of these rewards are fully upgraded, by the way, which means they’ve got top-tier stats and unique perks.

Two Mysterious Shards: The Samsaama , a dagger with +27 damage and +27 defense damage. It also comes with the Life Steal perk, which heals 10% of your HP on every fifth hit.

, a dagger with +27 damage and +27 defense damage. It also comes with the Life Steal perk, which heals 10% of your HP on every fifth hit. Three Mysterious Shards: Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar , a sword with +46 damage and +78 defense damage. It has the Blood Price perk, which boosts your damage by 50% but cuts your health by 50%.

, a sword with +46 damage and +78 defense damage. It has the Blood Price perk, which boosts your damage by 50% but cuts your health by 50%. Five Mysterious Shards: Milad’s Outfit, an armor set. It has the Forgotten Terror perk, which makes it so successfully aerial assassinations set off a flash of lightning that disorients bystanders within a 15-meter radius.

Harbiyah Mysterious Shard location #1

Location: This Order member walks from the Upper Harbor, heading to the east in the plaza between the Prince’s Palace and Khurasan Gate Guardhouse.

Harbiyah Mysterious Shard location #2

Location: You’ll find this Order member crossing the bridge between the Great Mosque and Soap Boiler’s District.

Abbasiyah Mysterious Shard location #1

Location: This Order initiate travels along the streets between the Observatory and the House of Wisdom.

Abbasiyah Mysterious Shard location #2

Location: This target strolls the main road from the Four Markets Gate and the Hammam to Kufa Gate.

Karkh Mysterious Shard location #1

Location: You’ll find this Mysterious Shard carrier in the Sharqiyah Gate area, close to the Great Garrison, Confiscation Warehouse, and Cookmen’s Quarter.

Karkh Mysterious Shard location #2

Location: This member of the Order travels along the southern part of Baghdad, from the Pomegranate Gate to the outskirts of the Bazaar.

Wilderness Mysterious Shard location #1

Location: You’ll find this target in the outskirts of Anbar, Basim’s home village. The target usually walks in the fields and dirt roads near the southwestern gate.

Wilderness Mysterious Shard location #2

Location: This Mysterious Shard carrier is just outside the village of Jarjaraya. To get there, simply follow the coast southeast from the Karkh district.

Round City Mysterious Shard location #1

Location: You can get this Assassin’s Creed Mirage Mysterious Shard by taking out the target in the Round City’s Administrative District. The member walks along the streets from Damascus Gate to the Postal Bureau.

Round City Mysterious Shard location #2

Location: This Order member is in the Residential Area section of the Round City, specifically outside the Harem.

For more Assassin’s Creed Mirage collectibles, consult our guides on finding Gear Chests, Enigmas, and Lost Books. You can also take note of how long it takes to complete everything in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.