Gear Chests are your ticket to better gear and stronger weapons in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. These collectible chests are tucked away in every district of Baghdad, usually in restricted areas, and they contain upgrade schematics and new gear. It’s worth braving the dangers to grab these, though some are trickier than others.

This in-progress guide points out where to find Gear Chests in Assassin’s Creed Mirage — broken up by the various districts of Baghdad — how to actually reach each Gear Chest, and what rewards you get from opening each Gear Chest.

Note: In Polygon’s testing, the rewards from each Gear Chest have differed slightly among those of us playing. In this guide, I’ve noted what was in each Gear Chest for me — you may end up with a different reward.

Harbiyah Gear Chest locations and solutions

Harbiyah has six Gear Chests, including one in a prison and another nestled inside the prince’s palace.

How to get the Damascus Gate Prison Gear Chest

This Gear Chest is likely the first you’ll encounter in Baghdad. It’s just under the small bridge connecting the road to the prison gate, and while it seems at first glance that you have to approach it from behind, the solution is much more straightforward.

Face the prison, and head left. Use Basim’s eagle vision to check for guards, and climb over the wall. You’ll need to quietly deal with the guard on the upper walk and take care of the two on the lower path as well, though it likely won’t be as quiet for those two.

Approach the gate, aim a throwing knife through the hole, and target the door bar clamp on the opposite end of the room.

Climb back out onto the street, hop over the wall on the right side, dodge or defeat guards in your way, and grab the chest. This one contains an upgrade schematic for the Zanj Uprising sword.

How to get the Upper Harbor Gear Chest

This Gear Chest takes much less finesse to grab than some of the others. Approach the ship from the side that faces away from the harbor, and climb aboard — ideally in a spot with no guards around.

The chest is in the rear cabin, behind some stacks of junk that you can push around. Create a space by pushing the middle crate forward, and grab the chest on your left. It contains an upgrade schematic for the Zanj Uprising outfit.

How to get the Khurasan Guardhouse Gear Chest

You need to take a slightly roundabout approach to get to this one. Approach the guardhouse from here, and use the lift to rocket onto the roof. There are quite a few guards here, though, so you might have to do some fighting.

The gear chest is at the other end behind some movable crates.

This chest contains the Zanj Uprising outfit.

How to get the Prince’s Palace Gear Chest

Approach the Prince’s Palace from the side, and climb into the gardens via the latticed pavilion.

Sneak past the guard, defeat or baffle the ones in the courtyard, and head through the doorway on your left.

The chest is inside and contains an upgrade schematic for the Zanj Uprising outfit.

How to get the Soap Boiler’s District Gear Chest

This Gear Chest seems a bit confusing at first glance, but the approach is surprisingly simple. Head to the building in the center of the district, and use a throwing knife to destroy the straw floor.

You can climb up from there and grab the chest, which contains an upgrade schematic for the Zanj Sword.

How to get the Metal Factory Gear Chest

This gear chest is just south of the map marker for the Metal Factory. Stand on the platform on the building’s southeastern side, and aim a dagger at the door bar through the broken window. Head back around to the door, and grab your prize inside.

Abbasiyah Gear Chest Locations

Abbasiyah has six gear chests, though some of these are tougher to get than the ones in Harbiyah — fitting, since Abbasiyah is a higher-level area.

How to get the Scriptorium Gear Chest

Finally, a straightforward Gear Chest! Enter the Scriptorium compound, and use the lift to reach the roof. Travel along the stonework at the back, and hop down to this ledge.

Enter the window, and find a Gear Chest inside containing the Abbasid Knight Sword.

How to get the House of Wisdom Gear Chest

You get to play with fire a bit for this one, albeit indirectly. Climb to the top of the House of Wisdom, and use the lift to reach the back tower. Find this window in the back of the room where the chest is, and throw a knife at the brazier hinge.

The bowl falls, igniting the oil jars underneath and unbarring the door. An upgrade schematic for the Abbasid Knight Sword is inside.

How to get the Scholar’s Estate Gear Chest

Getting the Scholar’s Estate chest is different than many other Gear Chests: It’s locked! Enter the compound from the northwest side, and use the grass and plants for cover. Deal with the guards quietly to make life easier, and enter the building in front of you via the upstairs window, which you can break.

You’ll find the chest — and it’s locked. A note inside says the key is in the storage room, so unbar the door on the lower floor, and enter the training yard again. To your right is another building, near where the guards were practicing on combat dummies. Climb the ladder, head inside, and grab the key.

This Gear Chest contains an upgrade schematic for the Abbasid Knight Sword.

How to get the Hammam Gear Chest

This chest requires a bit of vandalism. It’s behind a breakable wall on the southwest side of the Hammam. Use an oil jar to destroy it, and grab the Zanj Uprising Dagger from inside.

How to get The Four Markets gear chest

No guards await you here — just a wall of breakable stone and a missing key for the house next door. I couldn’t find it, so I grabbed an extra oil jar from the Hammam due south (there are explosive jars inside the bathhouse) and lugged it the 200-odd meters back to the building.

When you get inside, you’ll need to move a bookshelf on the right wall to the center of the room, then scale it to climb through a hole in the ceiling to reach the upper floor.

You’ll find a Gear Chest with the an Abbasid Knight Dagger upgrade schematic inside.

