Solve This Problem Quickly For Me Enigma solution and treasure location in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

“Solve This Problem Quickly For Me” is an Enigma in the Karkh district in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Enigmas are two-part puzzles scattered around Baghdad. The first part requires finding a collectible — a cryptic message or drawing — that leads you to the second part — a treasure, like a dye or a talisman.

Our Assassin’s Creed Mirage Solve This Problem Quickly For Me Enigma guide will tell you where to find the Harbiyah district’s Solve This Problem Quickly For Me Enigma clue and then where to find the treasure.

Solve This Problem Quickly For Me Enigma solution and treasure location

You’ll find the clue for the Solve This Problem Quickly For Me Enigma on the northwest corner of the Officer’s Club east-southeast of Round City. Solving it rewards you with the Gold Hidden One dye.

Solve This Problem Quickly For Me Enigma location

This clue is on a roof under a pergola on the northwest corner of the Officer’s Club. You’ll have to watch for guards (or kill a few) as you climb up and claim the Enigma clue.

Merchants staying in the village northwest of Jarjaraya have refused to pay their taxes. Recompense is required with additional interest accrued. Find their storehouse and balance the accounts sufficiently. Report back when you are done. Use all means necessary.

Jarjaraya is a settlement to the southeast along the Tigris River.

From the viewpoint in Jarjaraya, follow the road northwest back toward Baghdad. You’re actually going quite a ways to a burned-down village called Palm Grove — seems like the accounts were balanced with arson.

The most central building is next to a silo(?). You’ll find the Gold Hidden One dye in the rubble on the northwest side.

