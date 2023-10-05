Left Behind Enigma solution and treasure location in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

“Left Behind” is an Enigma in the Harbiyah district in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Enigmas are two-part puzzles scattered around Baghdad. The first part requires finding a collectible — a cryptic message or drawing — that leads you to the second part — a treasure, like a dye or a talisman.

Our Assassin’s Creed Mirage Left Behind Enigma guide will tell you where to find the Harbiyah district’s Left Behind clue and then where to find the treasure.

Left Behind Enigma solution and treasure location

The Left Behind Enigma is located just south of the Metal Factory on the northwest side of the Round City district. Solving it rewards you with the Horned Lion Talisman.

Left Behind Enigma location

You’re looking for a building on the north side of a narrow alley a little north of the river. Both doors into the second-floor room are barred, but you can find a collapsable shelf on the east wall. Inside, you’ll find the Left Behind Enigma on the ground next to a very soundly sleeping man.

The clue is a drawing that is, frankly, not too helpful. (See the screenshot at the top of this guide.)

You’re heading out into the Wilderness district all the way to the west along the other river (the Euphrates?). From the Caravanserai, head south to the Abandoned Village — you can complete the Curse of the Si’la’ Tale of Baghdad while you’re here.

Follow the riverbank south until you reach the last dock. You’ll find the Horned Lion Talisman a little back from the shore.

