The Gift Enigma solution and treasure location in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

“The Gift” is an Enigma in the Abbasiyah district in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Enigmas are two-part puzzles scattered around Baghdad. The first part requires finding a collectible — a cryptic message or drawing — that leads you to the second part — a treasure, like a dye or a talisman.

Our Assassin’s Creed Mirage The Gift Enigma guide will tell you where to find the Abbasiyah district’s The Gift clue and then where to find the treasure.

The The Gift Enigma is located just inside the Four Markets Gate to the southwest of the Round City district. Solving it rewards you with the Knight’s Talisman.

The Gift Enigma location

This Enigma clue is (relatively) out in the open. You’re looking for a large pergola on the roof of a building that’s roughly halfway between the two nearby bridges.

If you should read this, know that I waited, in my hand a token of past glories, my pledge to set aside the trappings of war for children’s toys and laughter.

You never came.

I cast my gift Into the river, saw it borne towards the bridge where we first courted, near the gate famed for its markets.

May it sail on towards the setting sun, far beyond my view, bearing with it every hope I had of us - of me and you.

The Gift Enigma solution and treasure location

The gate mentioned in the clue is the Four Markets Gate to the west.

Head through and follow the road west — “towards the setting sun” — until you spot a bridge crossing the river to the south of the road. You’ll find the Knight’s Talisman on the southern bank just a little east of the bridge.

