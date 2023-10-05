 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Gift Enigma solution and treasure location in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Solve this Abbasiyah district Enigma puzzle

Assassin's Creed Mirage The Gift Enigma clue
“The Gift” is an Enigma in the Abbasiyah district in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Enigmas are two-part puzzles scattered around Baghdad. The first part requires finding a collectible — a cryptic message or drawing — that leads you to the second part — a treasure, like a dye or a talisman.

Our Assassin’s Creed Mirage The Gift Enigma guide will tell you where to find the Abbasiyah district’s The Gift clue and then where to find the treasure.

The Gift Enigma solution and treasure location

Assassin's Creed Mirage map with The Gift Enigma and treasure marked

The The Gift Enigma is located just inside the Four Markets Gate to the southwest of the Round City district. Solving it rewards you with the Knight’s Talisman.

The Gift Enigma location

Assassin's Creed Mirage image showing the location of the The Gift Enigma

This Enigma clue is (relatively) out in the open. You’re looking for a large pergola on the roof of a building that’s roughly halfway between the two nearby bridges.

If you should read this, know that I waited, in my hand a token of past glories, my pledge to set aside the trappings of war for children’s toys and laughter.
You never came.
I cast my gift Into the river, saw it borne towards the bridge where we first courted, near the gate famed for its markets.
May it sail on towards the setting sun, far beyond my view, bearing with it every hope I had of us - of me and you.

The Gift Enigma solution and treasure location

The gate mentioned in the clue is the Four Markets Gate to the west.

Assassin's Creed Mirage image showing the location of the The Gift Enigma treasure

Head through and follow the road west — “towards the setting sun” — until you spot a bridge crossing the river to the south of the road. You’ll find the Knight’s Talisman on the southern bank just a little east of the bridge.

For more Assassin’s Creed Mirage collectibles, consult our guides on finding Mysterious Shards, Gear Chests, Enigmas, and Lost Books. You can also take note of how long it takes to complete everything in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

