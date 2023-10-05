Surrender Enigma solution and treasure location in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

“Surrender” is an Enigma in the Wilderness district in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Enigmas are two-part puzzles scattered around Baghdad. The first part requires finding a collectible — a cryptic message or drawing — that leads you to the second part — a treasure, like a dye or a talisman.

Our Assassin’s Creed Mirage Surrender Enigma guide will tell you where to find the Wilderness district’s Surrender clue and then where to find the treasure.

Surrender Enigma solution and treasure location

The Surrender Enigma is located just outside of the city walls near the Gate of Tahir. Solving it rewards you with the Rebel’s Talisman.

Surrender Enigma location

Head through the Gate of Tahir on the far west side of the city. Outside, you’ll enter the Tomb of Zubaydah. You’ll find the clue on a grave to the north along the river.

Asif,

Ali wIll call this betraval, but a cause that once shone bright with promise is rusted with our blood. I drop my rebel blade and leave what’s left of my life north of the oasis in the village or my birth. My old home sinks beneath the waves, they lap even at its dome. Perhaps when it’s submerged I’ll feel cleansed, bathed at last in something other than blood.

– D

The village north of the oasis that “D” is referring to is Ukbara all the way at the north of the map. There’s no viewpoint there, so you’ll have to start at the Northern Oasis.

When you get to the town, you’ll find the north end flooded. Head across the sunken roofs toward the collapsed domed building. You’ll find the Rebel’s Talisman buried on a platform just to the west.

