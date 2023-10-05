 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Surrender Enigma solution and treasure location in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Solve this Wilderness Enigma puzzle

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Surrender Enigma clue Image: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon
Jeffrey Parkin (he/him) has been writing video game guides for Polygon for almost seven years. He has learned to love just about every genre of game that exists.

“Surrender” is an Enigma in the Wilderness district in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Enigmas are two-part puzzles scattered around Baghdad. The first part requires finding a collectible — a cryptic message or drawing — that leads you to the second part — a treasure, like a dye or a talisman.

Our Assassin’s Creed Mirage Surrender Enigma guide will tell you where to find the Wilderness district’s Surrender clue and then where to find the treasure.

Surrender Enigma solution and treasure location

Assassin’s Creed Mirage map with Surrender Enigma and treasure marked Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Sources: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon

The Surrender Enigma is located just outside of the city walls near the Gate of Tahir. Solving it rewards you with the Rebel’s Talisman.

Surrender Enigma location

Assassin’s Creed Mirage image showing the location of the Surrender Enigma Image: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon

Head through the Gate of Tahir on the far west side of the city. Outside, you’ll enter the Tomb of Zubaydah. You’ll find the clue on a grave to the north along the river.

Asif,
Ali wIll call this betraval, but a cause that once shone bright with promise is rusted with our blood. I drop my rebel blade and leave what’s left of my life north of the oasis in the village or my birth. My old home sinks beneath the waves, they lap even at its dome. Perhaps when it’s submerged I’ll feel cleansed, bathed at last in something other than blood.
– D

Surrender Enigma solution and treasure location

The village north of the oasis that “D” is referring to is Ukbara all the way at the north of the map. There’s no viewpoint there, so you’ll have to start at the Northern Oasis.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage image showing the location of the Surrender Enigma treasure Image: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon

When you get to the town, you’ll find the north end flooded. Head across the sunken roofs toward the collapsed domed building. You’ll find the Rebel’s Talisman buried on a platform just to the west.

For more Assassin’s Creed Mirage collectibles, consult our guides on finding Mysterious Shards, Gear Chests, Enigmas, and Lost Books. You can also take note of how long it takes to complete everything in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Loading comments...

The Latest

What exactly is Kang’s whole deal in Loki at this point?

By Austen Goslin and Susana Polo
/ new

Pokémon’s new live-action trailer is a little too relatable

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

FromSoftware comes for your favorite shotguns in new Armored Core 6 patch

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Where to find Dervis’ Artifacts in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

By Josh Broadwell
/ new
Play

Why Tears of the Kingdom’s physics are so mind-blowing

By Simone de Rochefort
/ new

How to find Kecleon in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon